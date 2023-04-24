You've been threading needles wrong your whole life.
No more going cross-eyed!
For years, you have been squinting, licking your fingers, or doing whatever you can do get a really tiny end of a thread into an even tinier hole, and thinking, [infomercial host voice] “THERE'S GOT TO BE A BETTER WAY!”
Well, kids, there is, and you're about to feel both relieved and dumb.
Twitter user John Bick shared a video from a crafting site that went viral for being extremely helpful.
People couldn't believe it. Instead of threading the needle through the hole, shake it down and go from there.
“What type of sorcery is this? https://t.co/uI2jQJAv5l”
"This is what social media should be about. People sharing helpful ideas about what they actually know."
— Atlassheepdog (@atlassheepdog) April 4, 2018
Even GEORGE COSTANZA himself is amazed by this innovation.
George Costanza takes a look at it.
This article originally appeared on 06.13.21