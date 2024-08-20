Bystanders recorded a stranger’s proposal but it's the commentary that's breaking the internet

The cutest thing about proposals has to be the impromptu reactions that unfold. Despite the detailed planning, proposals always have some elements that are out of the blue yet wholesome. When Nicole Cochrane (@itsnicolefaith) was proposed by her partner, there were quite a few such elements. The man planned a unique proposal by the beach which captured the interest of onlookers. Unbeknownst to the couple, these strangers started filming the proposal. When they shared the video with her, Nicole couldn't stop gushing over their commentary. She shared the video on her social media profile and it immediately went viral.

Talking to TODAY, Nicole mentioned that she had no idea about the proposal. She was visiting Rosemary Beach with her best friend on a girls' trip. Nicole mentioned that her friend was a wedding photographer and they often did impromptu photoshoots. “It’s just like a girly thing,” she said. So, when her friend started snapping photos of her during an evening walk, she wasn't surprised. She walked along and posed. Little did she know about the surprise that lay ahead of her.

A family watching the development in the proposal plan started filming on their phones. “This is the cutest thing ever,” a woman can be heard saying from behind the camera. It was when Nicole saw these people filming that she started doubting something was afoot. As she looked their way, they immediately turned their cameras away and said, “Oh wait, she’s looking.” Their adorable chaos while filming was all captured in the video, making it a thousand times more authentic and priceless. After the suspicion withered, the strangers recorded a beautiful reaction from Nicole who finally spotted her man on the beach. Surrounded by roses planted in the sand, he was waiting for her. “She knows!” the women exclaimed, all shrieking in supportive excitement for the couple.

With their happy and hopeful high-pitched noises, it was girlhood at its best. “We should cheer for them,” they excitedly discussed. “We’ll cheer after,” another woman suggested. Nicole made her way to her man and the duo had their moment after which all the women cheered aloud. The women airdropped the video to Nicole, who was taken aback by their joyous support. “They were just amazing, just so, so kind. I ended up listening to the video the next day and hearing their commentary, I was like, ‘no way,’” she remarked. She added, “What’s beautiful about the video is that people are supporting other people in it. It’s just such a beautiful moment.”

Nicole posted the video on social media with the text layover, “Strangers filmed my engagement and then airdropped it to me later, their commentary was so cute.” The video has gained over five million views with people cheering in the comments section. @rollo wrote, “The ‘we’ll cheer after’ is such a girl’s girl vibe and we’re here for it.” @sunshinesades added, “I love girls so much for this. You already know no guy whips out his phone for things like this.” @dilf_lover exclaimed, “The fact that they don’t even know you and they’re still happy for you. I love being a woman!” @jordanj2e added, “Cinematic masterpiece.”

