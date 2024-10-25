Actor who met girlfriend on the sets of commercial revisits ad to pull off epic proposal

In an age when people meet their partners online or at parties, it's rare to find couples who first stumbled into each other while working together. But even encounters at work become special for the people that form a special bond after that. David Lautman and Megan Wang first met on the sets of a laptop commercial, decided to stay in touch, and eventually got into a relationship. Hence when David decided to propose to her, he revisited the same commercial that had brought them together in the first place, reported TODAY.

In the TikTok video that an emotional Megan posted in April 2024, she pointed out the ring that had a cat on it. The video of the fiancé’s surprise marriage proposal that he filmed almost accidentally has garnered nearly 25 million views so far. Megan wrote that she was casually watching TV when the old commercial that she and David had worked on, popped up on the screen. She found it strange that the commercial was airing again after two years without her knowledge and decided to record it. But soon she realized that this commercial was different from the original one.

Voir cette publication sur Instagram Une publication partagée par David Lautman (@davidlautman)

In the original ad, the two actors are sitting in a field, while they talk about the Lenovo laptop. In the extended version, the commercial cuts to a scene where a narrator tries to urge the actor on screen to say something to the woman in front of him. Then, a large red box pops up on the screen and is tossed into the hands of David who is facing the camera. Meanwhile, the real-life David stands up from the couch, pulls out a matching box with a ring inside, gets down on one knee, and asks Megan, “Will you marry me?” to which she responds “Yeah, sure,” before both of them crack up. As he slips the ring onto Megan’s finger, she shows it on the camera, exclaiming, “It’s a cat!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Lautman (@davidlautman)

Speaking about the viral proposal, Megan later told TODAY that, at that time, she wasn’t interested in watching TV. She was casually scrolling through social media feeds, just when the old commercial caught her attention. At first, she was mad about the commercial being aired after two years without her knowledge and wanted to record the evidence. But things took a lighthearted turn when the commercial turned out to be an extended version of the original. Behind the scenes, David had secretly edited the ad using his production and editing skills. “I had to secretly edit at night after she went to sleep. So I spent a few hours every night,” he told TODAY.

Comment by user @owlwitches appreciating the proposal (Image Source: TikTok)

In the comment section, people were swooning over the inventive proposal and the couple's sweet romance. “This is the best proposal I’ve ever seen,” commented @ayeeitsmandy, while @lynndsae said, “Him laughing at his own proposal, I love this!” Lenovo too commented on the video asking, “Can we send you matching ThinkPads to help celebrate?” and United Airlines called the proposal “iconic.”

A comment on the video by @lenovo (Image Source: TikTok)

You can follow Megan Wang on TikTok for more Vlogs from her life.