Multimillionaire living secretly in a small town surprised them all after his death

It's often said that a life well-lived leaves a lasting impact on others. Geoffrey Holt, as CBS News reports, embodied this sentiment in a remarkable way. Living in the small town of Hinsdale, New Hampshire, Holt seamlessly adapted to a modest lifestyle. His clothes, his work, and his overall demeanor all reflected his simplicity. But when he passed away at 82, the townspeople discovered a surprising secret he had kept hidden for years.

Holt was a spitting image of simplicity, so much so that despite having taught others to drive cars, he would be seen on a bicycle. He took up small jobs around town and earned his living with hard work. Edwin Smith, Holt’s best friend and former employer, mentioned, “He seemed to have what he wanted, but he didn't want much.” However, the man who barely possessed any furniture in his humble abode baffled the town residents after leaving millions of dollars for the town and its people in his will. As it turned out, Holt was a multimillionaire who left behind quite a fortune.

The town found his will which generously offered the gift of a lifetime to the people. Around $3.8 million of Holt’s wealth was allotted for the townspeople and their welfare. From education to health, infrastructure and more, Holt’s large fortune was left to the best possible cause. Steve Diorio, the chairperson of the town select board, recalled Holt’s nature and mentioned what a shocking revelation it was. “I don't think anyone had any idea that he was that successful,” he exclaimed.

Diorio would occasionally wave at Holt from his car. He explained that the wealth left to the town is an unexpectedly rich blessing. He added, "I know he didn't have a whole lot of family, but to leave it to the town where he lived… It's a tremendous gift." There is not much certainty about how Holt’s wealth came to be. However, his frugal lifestyle ensured the wealth didn't dwindle and turned out to be a massive gift for the town.. He was big on investing his wealth and ensuring that none of it goes to waste.

Holt's 81-year-old sister, Alison, reasoned why her brother might have chosen to do what he did. "Geoffrey had a learning disability. He had dyslexia," Alison said. "He was very smart in certain ways. When it came to writing or spelling, he was a lost cause. And my father was a professor. So, I think that Geoff felt like he was disappointing my dad. But maybe socking away all that money was a way to compete."

“When Geoff realized he had a couple million dollars in the bank, he didn't know what he was going to do with it,” Smith recalled, per Daily Mail. “The only parting thing I said to him was, ‘Remember the town of Hinsdale.’ Apparently, it resonated quite well with him, more so than I expected,” he added. The town has several plans with the monetary help received from the respected gentleman. Apart from restoring the buildings, there are also plans to start an online driver’s education course, upgrade the town and more. Kathryn Lynch, the town administrator, assured, “Hinsdale will utilize the money left very frugally as Mr. Holt did.”

