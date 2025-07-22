Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Psychologists reveal that this 'rude' personality quirk is actually a trauma response

It's time to stop judging.

eye contact, trauma, etiquette, ptsd, trust

There are different reasons why a person breaks from your gaze.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesJul 22, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

“Be sure to make eye contact” is a common piece of advice given to youngsters and is further ingrained into day-to-day communication. Job seekers are told to make eye contact with interviewers when they speak to showcase trust. Relationship gurus tell singles to make eye contact with their date to let them know you’re paying attention. Etiquette experts say that not making eye contact is rude. However, if a person isn’t making eye contact it might not be because they’re aloof, rude, or disinterested. It could be a response to trauma.

There are many reasons why a person doesn’t make eye contact, including but not limited to shyness, social anxiety, autism, and, yes, maybe a person is being rude. However, a good number of people instinctively avoid eye contact without being aware of it due to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). A person avoiding your gaze isn’t trying to be rude and may not be shy, but it’s a natural-to-them PTSD response.

@drkyleo

Behind most complex behaviors are traumatic childhood experiences. #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #foryoupage #for #fy #fypage #fypindonesia #foryourpage #trending #trend #viralvideo #viraltiktok #viral_video #psychology #blackpsychologist #therapy #mentalhealth #psychologistoftiktok

While eye contact is considered natural communication that we counted on as babies when we were non-verbal, for some people a traumatic experience or broken trust can cause eye contact avoidance. There have been a number of studies that explain that making eye contact can fire up different parts of a person’s brain if they have experienced trauma or abuse, causing them to instinctively look away when you make contact with them as they perceive that as a threat rather than an invitation. Again, this isn’t a conscious choice but one the brain processes on its own due to how it was conditioned.

While it’s accepted as a day-to-day courtesy when in conversation, eye contact is still considered an intimate form of communication. How many times have you heard someone say, “When I looked into my baby’s eyes…” or “We locked eyes, and that’s when I knew it was love” or something like that? While there are folks with trauma that avoid eye contact due to feeling threatened, it might not be because they feel threatened or afraid of you. Others may feel like eye contact might expose too much of themselves too quickly. There may be something to that, as a 2020 UK study found that the pupils of people with PTSD dilated differently than those who didn’t.

@toren_wolf

This is a humorous take, but I actually had a lot of difficulty with eye contact as a small child. (still do sometimes) ❤️❤️ My parents worked very hard to get me to make eye contact, which we now know is not always the best thing to do.❤️❤️ Eye contact can be a challenge for people with #autism and sometimes #adhd as well. Do you struggle with eye contact? 💜💙❤️💚

Eye contact might not be as important as we’d make it out to be, and might actually be taxing to most of us whether we have PTSD or not. A 2016 study in Japan found that participants struggled to find the right verb during a language task while looking into the eyes of faces on a screen. Other evidence showed that eye contact requires a significant amount of cognitive energy that made thinking or concentrating more difficult compared to those who break eye contact in order to speak more thoughtfully and clearly. Even people in the business world are seeing eye contact as an overrated quality, as they and others see breaking eye contact before speaking as an indicator of putting thought into what was being heard and processing it while crafting a considerate reply.

@nikikoburnett

I have to minimize the additional thoughts when I’m speaking #eyecontact #neurodivergent #adhd

So, if you notice someone shy away from your gaze, it’s probably best not to make any preconceived notions as to why and instead rely more on verbal feedback to see if your words, feelings, or instructions were fully understood. While eye contact is the preferred default, you might be making someone feel heard and be more open if you allow them to communicate in the best way that they can with the least amount of awkwardness.

abuseanxietyautismbusiness worldcognitive energycommunicationetiquetteinterviewersintimacypersonality quirkptsdshynesstraumatrusteye contact

The Latest

gen z, workforce, promotions, work culture, economy
Work & Money

87-year-old CEO's secret to success is being 'on time.' Here's why that rubs Gen Z wrong.

eye contact, trauma, etiquette, ptsd, trust
Science

Psychologists reveal that this 'rude' personality quirk is actually a trauma response

russian ark, movies, filmmaking, film directors, continuous shots
Culture

This amazing Russian film is 96 minutes and one continuous shot. And it nearly fell apart.

dog intelligence, canine behavior, dog trust, lying to dogs, dog study, animal cognition, smart dogs, dog psychology, pet behavior, dog experiment, canine trust
Past Events

Dogs can recognize a bad person, science proves it

More For You

donald trump, chatgpt, artificial intelligence, metaphors, large language models

Donald Trump's speeches proved ChatGPT has limitations.

Photo credit: Canva/Wikimedia Commons

ChatGPT cannot replace human writers and Donald Trump proves it

ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence (A.I.) programs have become more and more present as companies invest in them. However, much of the promotion has gotten to the point that advertising A.I. features in products could be considered a turn-off with consumers. Many companies have already replaced human writers with ChatGPT, but there is one person that proves that ChatGPT cannot be relied on for the written word: Donald Trump.

While obviously a controversial figure that supports A.I., a recent study of Trump’s speeches is showing how large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT fall short. Researchers from the College of International Studies, National University of Defense Technology in China chose Trump’s Republican nomination acceptance speech after he survived his assassination attempt, his post-election victory speech, his 2025 inaugural address, and his speech to Congress to test ChatGPT-4’s abilities. They chose those speeches because they were specifically filled with emotionally charged language that often used metaphors to frame political topics. They tasked ChatGPT-4 to analyze the 28,000 word total of the speeches and see if it could understand the context of the speech, identify potential metaphors, categorize them by theme, and explain their likely emotional or ideological impact.

Keep ReadingShow less
medicine, plastic, environment, tylenol, green chemistry

Reduce plastic waste while making a common pain medicine.

Photo credit: Canva

Scottish scientists engineer special E. coli that transforms plastic into Tylenol

E. coli is a very peculiar strain of bacteria. Healthy people and animals have a version of it in their stomachs, but you likely heard of it more often as a dangerous infection that causes stomach pain, fatigue, and illness. However, thanks to Scottish scientists, E. coli can do something else: make over-the-counter pain relievers out of plastic water bottles.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland have reprogrammed a harmless version of E. coli that “ferments” polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic into para-aminobenzoic acid (PABA). PABA is a precursor that is used to create acetaminophen (also known as paracetamol). Many Americans would recognize acetaminophen as the brand name Tylenol, and it’s contained in other over-the-counter medicines such as Exedrin, Midol, Sudafed, and over 600 other medications to help relieve pain. While the results are still in the early stages before any form of mass production can be feasible, the scientists are hopeful that this could be a very environmentally friendly method to create medicine that also eliminates waste, too.

Keep ReadingShow less
left handedness, advantages of left handed, right versus left, sports, thinking

Being a leftie has its perks.

Photo credit: Canva

The 5 surprising advantages of left-handed people range from sports to emotional control

If you’re a left-handed person, you know that it’s not easy being a “south paw.” The world is just built around the assumption that people are naturally right-handed. There are even articles about left-handed struggles that impact day-to-day life. Even though those struggles are real, there are some advantages left-handed people have over their right-handed counterparts. In fact, some of those advantages can make righties jealous of their lefty peers.

There are actually quite a few perks of being left-handed that even lefties might not know about. Let's go over a few of the advantages that left-handed folks have over the majority of the population.

Keep ReadingShow less
dog, science, owner, appearance, pet, love, dogs look like owners

The lives of dogs and humans have been intertwined for some 30,000 years,.

Photo by Tamas Pap on Unsplash

Why dogs tend to look like their humans, according to science

A dog is man’s best friend, yes, but what about man’s best…twin? Well, it’s not out of the question, as it turns out. A study published earlier this year collected various data that tells us dogs do indeed look like their owners.

The study, “Like owner, like dog–A systematic review about similarities in dog-human dyads,” was published by scholars Yana Bender, Franziska Roth, Stefan Schweinberger, Simone Witte, and Juliane Brauer in the journal Personality and Individual Differences.

Keep ReadingShow less
color, intelligence, psychology, personality, study

Does your favorite color reveal your level of intelligence?

Photo credit: Canva

Psychologists believe this is the favorite color of the most intelligent people

“What’s your favorite color?” is a common icebreaker question for interviews, dates, and just plain getting to know people. For many, the answer is a gateway into a person’s personality or their preferences, a way to get a person to talk about themselves and reveal why it's their favorite. Some psychologists, however, believe the answer to this question reveals more about their intelligence than the average person would believe.

According to a report or two, a person’s color preference could be an indicator of their level of intellect. Per these reports, if a person’s favorite color is red, they claim their personality is louder, brasher, and more impulsive than a person whose favorite color is something else, marking that color as the favorite of the less intelligent. White is perceived as a color associated with professionalism and order. These articles and an old study point out that blue is the most common favorite color among intelligent people. Personality-wise, blue is associated with calmness, coolness, dependability, and dispassionate reason.

Keep ReadingShow less
AI, human vs AI, artificial intelligence, energy efficiency, brain power

Humans beat A.I. overwhelmingly in this category.

Photo credit: Canva

Humans still win: The one crucial factor that keeps A.I. from competing with the human brain

Artificial intelligence has been marketed to the general public for years now as a means to write up stories, lists, papers, and the like along with generating images for prompts. As the technology continues to learn from previous manmade art, written work, and history as a whole, many are wondering if humans can keep up with it. Well, while in many fashions A.I. is being set up to compete with humanity, there is one thing that the human brain is superior to A.I. every time no matter what task is being asked: energy efficiency.

A published study has shown that whether it is coming up with something to write, draw, or calculate, artificial intelligence requires significantly more energy to come up with results than a human brain according to Switzerland’s Blue Brain Project. To put it in terms of numbers, the human brain processes thought with only 12 watts of power, but A.I. simulating a human brain’s thought process would take around 2.7 billion watts of power. In short, it takes the human brain less power to light up a lightbulb to process a thought while it takes A.I. the power of 18 million laptop processors to simulate the same thing. This makes the organic brain millions of times more energy efficient.

Keep ReadingShow less
new planet, scientific discovery, space discovery, ninth planet, astronomy

Astronomers are perplexed by this new planet.

Photo credit: Canva

Goodbye solar system? Scientists confirm a possible new gas giant planet behind Pluto.

Millennials and older generations memorized the planets of our solar system with the mnemonic device “My Very Educated Mother Just Served Us Nine Pizzas,” which was then changed to “My Very Educated Mother Just Served Us Noodles” when Pluto was downgraded to a dwarf planet in 2006. However, a recent discovery could change it all over again as scientists have discovered what could be a “new” ninth planet.

In a recently published study, an international team of astronomers have found a gas giant orbiting TOI-6894, a tiny red dwarf star located just beyond Pluto. The cold gas giant reportedly has a radius slightly larger than Saturn and is so close to TOI-6894 that it can complete its orbit around the tiny star within three days. What flummoxes scientists is how such a small star can draw in a massive potential planet as its discovery challenges current conventional theories about our solar system.

Keep ReadingShow less
tickling, scientific research, tickles, investigation, health benefits

Seriously, why is tickling even a thing?

Photo credit: Canva

Dutch neuroscientists tackle the 2,000 year-old question: Why can’t you tickle yourself?

Have you ever wondered why you can’t tickle yourself? Or why some people are more ticklish than others? Or why certain spots on the body are more susceptible to tickling? Or why tickling is even a thing? Well, the Donders Institute in the Netherlands hopes to figure all of that out.

On behalf of the Donders Institute, a team of neuroscience researchers led by Konstantina Kilteni opened up a “tickling lab” at Radboud University in Nijmegen, Netherlands to test, research, and hopefully answer those questions and others that Socrates had over 2,000 years ago.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025