Minnesota Burger King workers bring a heartwarming gift to 91-year-old customer's funeral

The family of 91-year-old Jerry Parkin knew that dear friends would come and pay their respects at his funeral, but were initially puzzled when the morning staff of a local Burger King restaurant showed up. And they didn’t show up empty handed.
“Someone came into the kitchen at church and said, ‘The whole crew of Burger King is here, and they brought a chair,’” said Jenny Olsen, Jerry’s surviving daughter, to News Channel 7 WJHG. “I said, ‘What?’”
The staff brought over the chair that Jerry sat in every morning at the Burger King to have breakfast with a bunch of other locals. They even engraved his name and dates of his birth and death onto the chair, and told his family that it would be a “seat of honor” at the franchise. The idea of honoring him in such a way came from Kevin Bennett, who shared coffee with him every morning at the restaurant. They brought it to the funeral for the family to see and so it could be a part of Jerry’s showing.
“That was his seat. He always sat there every morning, so we had to bring his chair,” said Ashley Fundingsland, one of the Burger King employees that attended the funeral.
Jerry enjoyed Burger King so much that according to his son, Leo Parkin, it was his last meal before he passed away in the hospital. “I couldn’t believe it. He said he wanted chicken nuggets, a cookie, and a shake,” said Leo, who granted his father’s wish.
“We all loved him,” said Denise Kewitsch, another employee who attended the funeral.
Being a regular at a local business, even a wide corporate franchise like Burger King, can be beneficial. Not just the perks like getting extra fries or the occasional free cup of coffee from employees that recognize you. You end up being healthier in body and healthier socially. The employees like having you around, too, as you tend to make their job easier in the long term.
Cheers to the regulars!Photo credit: @emilymichele28
Articles on the subject of being a regular at a restaurant in food publications like Eater and The Takeout mention how being a regular builds a relationship with you and the employees at the establishment, forming friendly bonds like the one between Jerry and the Burger King staff. You can also feel a sense of community while enjoying your meal or coffee alongside other regulars and the wait staff, feeling at peace in a place between work and home.
Being a regular could benefit your life in several ways.Photo credit: Canva
There are also some health benefits. Being a regular means you are building a routine. Having a routine can reduce stress and build ease since you have fuller trust in the business you’ve patronized regularly, which can improve your day-to-day life psychologically. Having friendly conversations like a regular often does can stave off depression. Some argue that it helps you eat better, even at a spot like Burger King, since you will automatically know the calories, nutrients, and other aspects of your regular order so you know what you’re taking in with each visit (or what to leave out).
Who knows? Maybe you’ll live to the ripe old age of 91 like Jerry did, and have some extra folks around to celebrate you and your life. Just be sure to tip well.