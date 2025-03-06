Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Minnesota Burger King workers bring a heartwarming gift to 91-year-old customer's funeral

The entire morning crew staff showed up to honor him.

Jerry Parkin and his chair

Jerry's memory will be honored at his local Burger King.

Photo credit: @kare11
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesMar 06, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

The family of 91-year-old Jerry Parkin knew that dear friends would come and pay their respects at his funeral, but were initially puzzled when the morning staff of a local Burger King restaurant showed up. And they didn’t show up empty handed.

“Someone came into the kitchen at church and said, ‘The whole crew of Burger King is here, and they brought a chair,’” said Jenny Olsen, Jerry’s surviving daughter, to News Channel 7 WJHG. “I said, ‘What?’”

The staff brought over the chair that Jerry sat in every morning at the Burger King to have breakfast with a bunch of other locals. They even engraved his name and dates of his birth and death onto the chair, and told his family that it would be a “seat of honor” at the franchise. The idea of honoring him in such a way came from Kevin Bennett, who shared coffee with him every morning at the restaurant. They brought it to the funeral for the family to see and so it could be a part of Jerry’s showing.

“That was his seat. He always sat there every morning, so we had to bring his chair,” said Ashley Fundingsland, one of the Burger King employees that attended the funeral.

Jerry enjoyed Burger King so much that according to his son, Leo Parkin, it was his last meal before he passed away in the hospital. “I couldn’t believe it. He said he wanted chicken nuggets, a cookie, and a shake,” said Leo, who granted his father’s wish.

“We all loved him,” said Denise Kewitsch, another employee who attended the funeral.

Being a regular at a local business, even a wide corporate franchise like Burger King, can be beneficial. Not just the perks like getting extra fries or the occasional free cup of coffee from employees that recognize you. You end up being healthier in body and healthier socially. The employees like having you around, too, as you tend to make their job easier in the long term.

Cheers to the regulars!Photo credit: @emilymichele28

Articles on the subject of being a regular at a restaurant in food publications like Eater and The Takeout mention how being a regular builds a relationship with you and the employees at the establishment, forming friendly bonds like the one between Jerry and the Burger King staff. You can also feel a sense of community while enjoying your meal or coffee alongside other regulars and the wait staff, feeling at peace in a place between work and home.

People eating at a dinerBeing a regular could benefit your life in several ways.Photo credit: Canva

There are also some health benefits. Being a regular means you are building a routine. Having a routine can reduce stress and build ease since you have fuller trust in the business you’ve patronized regularly, which can improve your day-to-day life psychologically. Having friendly conversations like a regular often does can stave off depression. Some argue that it helps you eat better, even at a spot like Burger King, since you will automatically know the calories, nutrients, and other aspects of your regular order so you know what you’re taking in with each visit (or what to leave out).

Who knows? Maybe you’ll live to the ripe old age of 91 like Jerry did, and have some extra folks around to celebrate you and your life. Just be sure to tip well.

honorheartwarming storiesburger kingregularbusinesshealthfuneral

The Latest

Jerry Parkin and his chair
Heroes

Minnesota Burger King workers bring a heartwarming gift to 91-year-old customer's funeral

Why do police tap your tail light when you're pulled over?
Ideas

Why do police tap your tail light when you're pulled over?

Woman chewing on pencil
Science

Study shows chewing on wood might be better for your brain than chewing gum

More For You

Chefs Norma Listman and Saqib Keval

Masala y Maíz Chefs Saqib Keval and Norma Listman

Courtesy Masala y Maíz

Mexico City chef Norma Listman honors International Women’s Day march by creating a safe haven for protestors

When Chefs Norma Listman and Saqib Keval opened their restaurant Masala y Maíz in Mexico City, the plan was not just to honor their cultural, culinary backgrounds but to create a new kind of hospitality. They’d have good food and a good restaurant, of course, but they also wanted to show having a life, valuing their staff, giving credit where it’s due, and creating community were not mutually exclusive. Listman and Keval have been able to realize their vision, creating dishes that draw from Mexico, East Africa, and South Asian cultural traditions. It’s a mestizaje, “an organic blending of cultures over generations often in response to colonization & displacement,” they write. Their restaurant has since become lauded the world over, named one of the world’s 100 greatest places, the subject of Netflix’s most recent Chef’s Table season, and so much more.

Listman and Keval always wanted to decolonize what a restaurant could be from traditional Eurocentric ideals. It also became clear they wanted Masala y Maíz to be a feminist restaurant. “Decolonization and feminism go hand-in-hand. I don't think you can have one without the other,” Listman says. “You cannot have a feminist fight without fighting racism and systemic oppression.” Listman, who was born in Mexico but moved to the U.S. to work for many years, returned home in 2016 and came face to face with Mexico’s powerful feminist movement partly in the form of their large-scale International Women’s Day march. Last year, for example, 180,000 women took part to stand up for their rights, protesting violence against women. Masala y Maíz had been open on March 8th, the day of the march, to celebrate the day with special meals, but Listman realized she wanted to be at the march herself. So instead, for the last three years, Masala y Maíz has shut down on March 8th to become a safe haven for protestors. This year, they will also be celebrating the day before by hosting a dinner run by lauded female chefs Isabel Coss, Ana Castro, and Catalina Londoño Ciro.

Keep ReadingShow less
A 98-year-old WWII veteran with no family ate at Arby's every day, so they gave him free food for life
via Fox7Austin / Twitter

A 98-year-old WWII veteran with no family ate at Arby's every day, so they gave him free food for life

For the past three years, there has hardly been a day when a 98-year-old World War II veteran Doug Parker, known as "Mr. Doug," hasn't either stopped by his local Arby's in Chandler, Arizona for lunch or had it delivered to him. His order? A roast-beef slider with Swiss cheese and a senior drink... Coke with no ice.

Doug eats the same thing for lunch every day because it's one of the few meals that doesn't make him sick. "This is the only place I can get a sandwich or get something to anything else to eat that doesn't hurt my stomach," Doug told Fox 10 Phoenix.

Keep ReadingShow less
Paralympian John McFall

John McFall

commons.wikimedia.org

Paralympian doctor approved for space mission to break final frontier for people with physical disabilities

John McFall is a doctor, an athlete, a space enthusiast—and he happens to have a prosthetic leg. When he was 19, he had a motorcycle accident and had to have his right leg amputated. But that didn’t stop him from walking. In fact, it didn’t stop him from running either, and he went on to become a medal-winning Paralympian sprinter representing Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the Paralympics.

Paralympian pictogramAthletics pictogram (Paralympics).svg - Wikipediaen.m.wikipedia.org

Keep ReadingShow less
A photo of the Bogey's Buddies bus, the Pet Adoption Wagon

An animal rescue in Georgia has gone the extra mile to help pet owners battling homelessness.

Photo courtesy of Jo'El Lapp (Bogey’s Buddies)

Animal rescue brings renovated bus to warming centers, helping pets escape the cold

During periods of severe cold, many cities offer warming centers: temporary shelters for those in need, often operated out of churches and non-profit facilities. But if animals aren’t allowed inside, this creates a conundrum for pet owners who are homeless. Now Bogey’s Buddies, an animal rescue based out of Bartow County, Georgia, is confronting this challenge in an innovative and admirably selfless way.

When needed, the staff park outside a local warming center in their bus and stay through the night with pets who can’t accompany their owners indoors. In a recent Facebook livestream, you can see a couple pups playing with toys and munching on treats in the spacious vehicle, which is decked out with plenty of crates and blankets.

Keep ReadingShow less
A photo of a parent's hand holding a child's hand, a photo of a scientist in a lab

A dad fighting to cure a rare neurodevelopment disorder named after his daughter has announced a major breakthrough.

Photo credit: Canva

Dad fighting to cure rare genetic disorder named after his daughter announces breakthrough

When he isn’t working as a lobbyist, Sacramento’s Joe Lang spends much of his spare time fighting to find a cure for Jordan’s Syndrome, the highly rare neurodevelopment disorder named after his daughter. After learning Jordan was among a small handful of children with the condition, which can result in significant intellectual disability, Lang made it his life’s mission to fund research—and that tireless work has now resulted in a breakthrough, with Japanese pharmaceutical company Shionogi announcing plans to start a clinical trial into potential treatment.

"When my daughter, Jordan, was finally diagnosed after years of testing, it became my family’s mission to cultivate and grow a supportive community with the shared goal of advancing the understanding of this disorder and progressing towards potential treatment options,” said Lang—who co-founded the nonprofit foundation Jordan’s Guardian Angels with his wife, Cynthia—in a statement announcing the trial. "While we know this is just the beginning, this is a profound moment for our community, and we are hopeful for our children’s futures and the future of rare disease drug development."

Keep ReadingShow less
Howard Snitzer next to a man performing CPR

Howard Snitzer survived a heart attack thanks to over 20 people performing CPR on him.

Photo credit: Mayo Clinic

After a rural Minnesota man had a heart attack, 20 strangers performed CPR to save his life

By all logic, Howard Snitzer should have died on March 4, 2011. On that day, he collapsed on the sidewalk outside of Don’s Foods grocery store, suffering a massive heart attack. However, thanks to over 20 strangers performing CPR on him for 96 minutes, Howard survived.

Howard lived in Goodhue, Minnesota, a small Midwestern town that has a population of less than 1,000 people and barely has any traffic lights. Even if Howard was in a bustling, heavily-populated city, 94% of people who suffer sudden cardiac arrest die before they make it to the hospital. However, the quick action of the few neighbors around him saved his life.

Keep ReadingShow less
Teacher asked to pay for students' school trip has the best comeback
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
Max Fischer

Teacher asked to pay for students' school trip has the best comeback

School trips are often some of the most memorable experiences for students, filled with bonding moments and fun activities. But for teachers, these trips come with a host of responsibilities, from ensuring students' safety to keeping everything organized. But what happens when school authorities expect teachers to cover the costs for every student out of their own pockets? Reddit user u/Unfunded_Teacher shared a frustrating story about being put in exactly that position—with no offer of reimbursement from the school.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Anny PattersonRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Anny Patterson

Keep ReadingShow less
Incredible reason why millionaire invited a homeless couple to live in his $4M mansion
Cover Image Source: YouTube I @BBC

Incredible reason why millionaire invited a homeless couple to live in his $4M mansion

It's not every day that a homeowner in the Bay Area's Piedmont neighborhood opens up the doors of their home to the needy. However, in 2019, property developer Terry McGrath did just that. He offered a homeless couple, Greg Dunston and his wife Marie McKinzie, a place to live in his $4 million mansion in California, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

Representative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by PixabayRepresentative Image Source: Pexels I Photo by Pixabay

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025