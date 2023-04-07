Gay teacher fabulously shuts down homophobic mom who pulled her kids from his class.
A drama teacher had the most polite "screw you" response to the mom who stopped her kids from taking classes with him upon discovering that he was gay.
Michael Neri is a drama teacher from Kidderminster, England. He runs Talking Props Theatre School, a performing arts school for children ages 8 to 13.
A mother signed her kids up to take theater classes at Talking Props, but upon discovering that Neri was gay, texted him to let her know that she was withdrawing them, citing her "Christian" beliefs. He responded by gracefully shutting her down.
The texting interaction between mom and Michael.
Image from Facebook/Michael Neri
Look, lady, nobody has time for bigotry anymore. ESPECIALLY not in the performing arts.
Article originally appeared on 07.29.21