Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Gun shooting victim was told he’d never walk again. Then he competed in the London Marathon.

“Movement is a wonderful medicine.”

paralysis, exercise, London Marathon, perseverance, mental health

Darren Awol participated in the London Marathon in spite of being paraplegic.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesApr 29, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

In 2011, post office cashier Darren Awol suffered a gunshot wound into his spine in an unprovoked attack in Anerley, London, England. He was paralyzed from the waist down, and was told by his doctors that he would never walk again. However, after over a decade of hard work, drive, physical therapy, and support from his brother and physiotherapist, Awol competed in the London Marathon.

"Your limitations are as far as you allow them to be,” Awol said to BBC News. “It’s not about the medal but being able to do something I never thought I'd be able to."

While understandably fighting through depression and contemplating suicide, Awol decided to fight the odds. While limited in mobility and wheelchair-bound at the time, he would go to the gym to strengthen his body and his self-confidence. "Going to the gym is therapy for me: movement is a wonderful medicine,” proclaimed Awol.

It got to a point where he, now age 42, dropped over 141 pounds from his frame. He primarily uses elbow crutches and splints on each leg to walk around. While he doesn’t have feeling on the left side of his body, he can stand and keep mobile independently. While he had the support of his brother and physiologist, Awol credits his son, who was only a toddler at the time he was shot, with motivating him.

"It gave me the momentum to see me walking again,” he said.

For the London Marathon, Awol walked for the first and final legs of the marathon, but used his wheelchair for the rest of the race. Oddly enough, he said that he had to retrain himself on how to use a wheelchair since he has been walking independently for so long.

"It's been daunting because I haven't been in a wheelchair for 10 or 11 years so going back to learn how to use a wheelchair has been hard," said Awol.

Any money that Awol raised for the marathon will go towards building and opening a unit for people with spinal injuries, cerebral palsy, and multiple sclerosis to train and exercise. While one can admire Awol’s drive and determination to overcome his body’s limitations, his workouts were done to not just heal his body, but his mind as well.

"Exercise is like a natural mood booster,” says Dr. Carol Maher, PhD, of the University of South Australia. “When we exercise, our body releases endorphins, which are chemicals that make us feel happy and relaxed. It also helps reduce levels of stress hormones like cortisol. So, in a way, it's like a natural antidepressant and stress reliever all rolled into one.”

@jakegoodmanmd

Let’s change the way we view exercise! Follow to learn ways we can improve our mental health and live our most balanced lives. #exercise #mentalhealth #longevity

Dr. Maher isn’t the only professional advocating exercise as a mental health treatment on top of a physical one. The health experts at Harvard University and the National Institute of Health also promote regular exercise as a means to reduce depression, anxiety, and stress. It doesn’t even have to be a rigorous workout, as something as simple as a daily walk or dancing to music can provide those mood boosting benefits while also alleviating physical pain such as headaches, back pain, and other bodily ailments caused by mental stressors. Exercise can also just keep your body from becoming less mobile as you age.

If you’re going through hard times and depression, exercise along with treatments recommended by your doctor and accredited psychiatrist can help. Overall, though, Awol is right: movement is a wonderful medicine, both for your body and your mind.

exercise benefitsgym therapylondon marathonmental healthmobility limitationsmotivationphysical therapyspinal injurystress reliefsupport systemweight lossfeel good story

The Latest

paralysis, exercise, London Marathon, perseverance, mental health
Good People

Gun shooting victim was told he’d never walk again. Then he competed in the London Marathon.

Pope Francis, wedding, invitation, response, thoughtful, memory
Culture

'Humble people from Cleveland' invited Pope Francis to their wedding. They received a thoughtful response.

deep drop camera, fantastic pit, cave exploration, Georgia, exploring
Environment

Explorers drop GoPro camera into America's deepest pit, the clip is absolutely chilling

happiness, adulthood, age and happiness, 30s life, established adulthood
Culture

What age are people happiest? Research says it’s probably not what you think.

More For You

woman, peace signs, power, strength, joy, scars

How a woman tackles rude comments about her scars.

Photo by Peter Gombos on Unsplash

Confident woman with a unique facial scar shares how she handles rude comments

As a child, Kate Bogner developed a small scar that got bigger and bigger until it was diagnosed as scleroderma en coup de sabre, which essentially means “the cut of a sabre,” for how it appears on the skin. According to the National Scleroderma Foundation, its causes are unknown, but it’s thought to be an autoimmune disease. Localized scleroderma, like scleroderma en coup de sabre, “typically only affects the skin, although in some cases the underlying muscle and tissue may be involved,” the foundation shares. It can cause changes in the skin’s appearance, particularly on the face. Though she is now in remission, Bogner has a scar that runs through her forehead. It’s not always an easy experience to live through as a child or as an adult, as both the foundation and Bogner shared, but she developed a keen sense of self-advocacy that she maintains to this day to handle unkind comments.

Bogner, who is a holistic health coach, has heard it all, she said in a recent video, when it comes to rude name-calling or suggestions that she “get bangs” to cover up the scar.

Keep ReadingShow less
WWII veteran, birthday, birthday cards, celebration, feel good story

100-year-old Gaston Pettigrew got more than what he asked for.

Photo credit: Jordan Proust on Facebook

WWII veteran wanted 100 cards for his 100th birthday. The response was overwhelming.

The night before his 100th birthday, World War II veteran Gaston Pettigrew put on his Royal Canadian Navy uniform and enjoyed a birthday celebration in the dining hall with the friends, family, and staff of the Maison Paul-Triquet home in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. All he wanted for his birthday was 100 cards for him. He was greeted with a box full of 1,700 cards and more are still on the way from around the world.

Weeks prior, Pettigrew’s request was posted on a Facebook community group dedicated to military history by Jordan Proust. Since then, among the hundreds of likes and reacts the post got, the birthday cards kept coming in. Pettigrew’s residence expects him to receive over 2,000 cards by the end of his birthday week.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025