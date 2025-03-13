Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

A Native American became war chief of the Crow tribe through his WWII service

Joe Medicine Crow became a leader in war and pioneer of peace.

Joseph Medicine Crow

Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow performing at the White House in 2009.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesMar 13, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

There are four tasks a tribe member must accomplish in order to become a war chief of the Apsáalooke (Crow) Nation. They had to lead a victorious war party, touch a living enemy, take an enemy’s weapon, and capture an enemy’s horse. Through his service in World War II, Joseph Medicine Crow accomplished those tasks, and was honored by his tribe’s elders as the Crow Nation’s last war chief.

On October 27, 1913, Joseph Medicine Crow was born on a Apsáalooke Nation reservation in Lodge Grass, Montana. Medicine Crow was raised by his grandparents and had a very intense upbringing.

“His grandfather, Yellowtail, trained him in the old warrior ways,” recalls his son, Ronald Medicine Crow. “In wintertime, they chopped a hole in the ice and took a refreshing morning plunge. Then Yellowtail told him to run a hundred yards in the snow barefoot. In summer and fall, Dad learned hunting and tracking skills.”

While he absorbed the teachings from his family and tribe, Medicine Crow also pursued higher education. In 1939, he earned his master’s in anthropology with an archaeology minor at USC Dornsife, becoming the first male of the Apsáalooke Nation to get a masters degree. As he was studying for his doctorate, he enlisted for military service in 1942 and was sent into combat in Europe in 1943.

Throughout his military tenure as part of the 103rd Infantry Division, Medicine Crow would paint two red stripes on his arm under his uniform. He also wore a yellow eagle feather under his helmet, using it as a charm to protect him from harm.

His military career hit a number of milestones. He first led a seven-soldier squad to steal First, he led a seven-man squad to carry explosives along the Siegfried Line, attacking German enemies through artillery fire. Shortly after, as his group was taking over a German-occupied town, he literally bumped into a German soldier and disarmed him of his rifle. The two engaged in hand-to-hand combat, in which Medicine Crow choked the German soldier and released him after the soldier begged for his mother.

“I let go of him and got my rifle back, and he became my prisoner,” he recounted to his son. “We sat down, away from all the shouting and fighting, and I shared a cigarette with him.”

Later, after conferring with his Commanding Officer, Medicine Crow scouted ahead to a pasture where the enemy's horses were resting. He would mount one of the horses and let out cry, stirring the horses into a stampede as he led them away from the enemy camp. As German soldiers shot at Medicine Crow and chased after 50 or so horses, they were incapacitated by Allied Forces.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

Without intentionally doing so, Joseph Medicine Crow accomplished the four deeds necessary to earn the title of War Chief from his tribe. Along with that honor, he would receive a Bronze Star, a French Legion of Honor, honorary doctorates, and eventually a Presidential Medal of Freedom among other accolades.

After his military service, Dr. Medicine Crow acted as an anthropologist and historian for the Apsáalooke Nation while also working as a land appraiser for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. His work was to not only keep the history and traditions of his tribe alive, but also to act as a peaceful bridge between Indigenous peoples and white people.

He is quoted as saying, “‘I live in two worlds: the Indian world and the white world. There is a middle line that joins those two worlds together. …I walk that line and take what’s good from both.”

Dr. Joseph Medicine Crow would pass away on April 3, 2016, living to the ripe old age of 102. In terms of his memory upon his death, the White House issued a statement saying that his life is defined as a bacheitche, translated from Apsáalooke Nation’s language simply as “a good man.”

war chiefworld war iimilitary servicehistorynative americanheroes

The Latest

A corgi dog with a rear-leg wheelchair gets ready for a "race" on a basketball court
Heroes

Heroic senior Corgi in a wheelchair competes in halftime dog race

Joseph Medicine Crow
Heroes

A Native American became war chief of the Crow tribe through his WWII service

Fray Tormenta
Heroes

A Mexican priest turned to pro wrestling to build an orphanage and a legacy

A photo of a surgeon handling the BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart
Health

Man lives with artificial titanium heart for 105 days while awaiting donor transplant

More For You

Jerry Parkin and his chair

Jerry's memory will be honored at his local Burger King.

Photo credit: @kare11

Minnesota Burger King workers bring a heartwarming gift to 91-year-old customer's funeral

The family of 91-year-old Jerry Parkin knew that dear friends would come and pay their respects at his funeral, but were initially puzzled when the morning staff of a local Burger King restaurant showed up. And they didn’t show up empty handed.

“Someone came into the kitchen at church and said, ‘The whole crew of Burger King is here, and they brought a chair,’” said Jenny Olsen, Jerry’s surviving daughter, to News Channel 7 WJHG. “I said, ‘What?’”

Keep ReadingShow less
Chefs Norma Listman and Saqib Keval

Masala y Maíz Chefs Saqib Keval and Norma Listman

Courtesy Masala y Maíz

Mexico City chef Norma Listman honors International Women’s Day march by creating a safe haven for protestors

When Chefs Norma Listman and Saqib Keval opened their restaurant Masala y Maíz in Mexico City, the plan was not just to honor their cultural, culinary backgrounds but to create a new kind of hospitality. They’d have good food and a good restaurant, of course, but they also wanted to show having a life, valuing their staff, giving credit where it’s due, and creating community were not mutually exclusive. Listman and Keval have been able to realize their vision, creating dishes that draw from Mexico, East Africa, and South Asian cultural traditions. It’s a mestizaje, “an organic blending of cultures over generations often in response to colonization & displacement,” they write. Their restaurant has since become lauded the world over, named one of the world’s 100 greatest places, the subject of Netflix’s most recent Chef’s Table season, and so much more.

Listman and Keval always wanted to decolonize what a restaurant could be from traditional Eurocentric ideals. It also became clear they wanted Masala y Maíz to be a feminist restaurant. “Decolonization and feminism go hand-in-hand. I don't think you can have one without the other,” Listman says. “You cannot have a feminist fight without fighting racism and systemic oppression.” Listman, who was born in Mexico but moved to the U.S. to work for many years, returned home in 2016 and came face to face with Mexico’s powerful feminist movement partly in the form of their large-scale International Women’s Day march. Last year, for example, 180,000 women took part to stand up for their rights, protesting violence against women. Masala y Maíz had been open on March 8th, the day of the march, to celebrate the day with special meals, but Listman realized she wanted to be at the march herself. So instead, for the last three years, Masala y Maíz has shut down on March 8th to become a safe haven for protestors. This year, they will also be celebrating the day before by hosting a dinner run by lauded female chefs Isabel Coss, Ana Castro, and Catalina Londoño Ciro.

Keep ReadingShow less
Witold Pilecki's mugshot at Auschwitz

Witold Pilecki is one of the most important historical figures of World War II.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

A WWII Polish officer spied for the Allies by volunteering to be imprisoned in Auschwitz

According to the official records of the Auschwitz prison camp, he was known as Tomasz Serafiński, but was likely commonly called by the prison number tattooed on his arm: 4859. Just another dissident that was rounded up by the Nazis, being at the wrong place at the wrong time. But his real name was Witold Pilecki, an intelligence agent, one of the founders of the Secret Polish Army, and a man who volunteered to be sent to Auschwitz as a spy for the Allied Forces.

Following defeat against Nazi occupation of Poland in 1939, Pilecki remained in the country as part of the Polish underground resistance, translated in English as the “Home Army.” In August of 1940, the Home Army took notice when a group of Polish political opponents were imprisoned in Auschwitz and their families were given telegrams reporting their deaths shortly after. With the Home Army wanting to know what was really going on at this work camp, Pilecki volunteered to investigate.

Keep ReadingShow less
High schooler turns her boring back brace into badass cosplay armor
Via Facebook

High schooler turns her boring back brace into badass cosplay armor

High school can be challenging for any 17-year-old, especially when standing out often leads to whispers, stares, or worse—public ridicule. So, it’s understandable that Maddie Cable, a 17-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina, wasn’t thrilled to hear she’d need to wear a bulky plastic brace to school for at least six weeks.

Maddie was in a car accident with her mother in November, resulting in a fractured T12 vertebra. Doctors stabilized her spine with rods and pins, and afterward, she was fitted with a large brace.

Keep ReadingShow less
A 98-year-old WWII veteran with no family ate at Arby's every day, so they gave him free food for life
via Fox7Austin / Twitter

A 98-year-old WWII veteran with no family ate at Arby's every day, so they gave him free food for life

For the past three years, there has hardly been a day when a 98-year-old World War II veteran Doug Parker, known as "Mr. Doug," hasn't either stopped by his local Arby's in Chandler, Arizona for lunch or had it delivered to him. His order? A roast-beef slider with Swiss cheese and a senior drink... Coke with no ice.

Doug eats the same thing for lunch every day because it's one of the few meals that doesn't make him sick. "This is the only place I can get a sandwich or get something to anything else to eat that doesn't hurt my stomach," Doug told Fox 10 Phoenix.

Keep ReadingShow less
Moyer and Hershey at prom and again 35 years later.

Shawn Moyer and Elena Hershey at prom then reunited 35 years later.

Photo credit: ABC 27

Colorado woman donates kidney to prom date 35 years after their big dance

When he was turned down during high school prom season, Shawn Moyer needed a backup date. Fortunately for him, Elena Hershey was willing to go out with him to the prom. Thirty-five years later, Shawn needed a kidney transplant but his wife already donated a kidney. He needed a backup and, once again, Elena Hershey was there for him.

Now living in Colorado, Hershey was coincidentally considering donating her kidney when she heard about Moyer’s need for one from mutual friends back in Pennsylvania where they first met. She then reached out to see if they would be a match. While they weren’t eligible to share organs, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s “paired exchange program” for organs allowed Moyer to be put ahead in line for a matched kidney transplant in exchange for Hershey’s donation. With that, Hershey went under the knife and donated her kidney.

Keep ReadingShow less
Family that walks on all fours has left scientists perplexed
Cover Image Source: YouTube
60 Minutes Australia

Family that walks on all fours has left scientists perplexed

Mankind has evolved from walking on all fours to walking upright. However, a family in Turkey has baffled scientists with their posture. The Ulas family caught world media attention when a 2006 BBC documentary focused on their movement, crawling with all limbs touching the ground like a bear. The documentary, titled "The Family That Walks on All Fours," revealed some of the mysteries surrounding the Ulas family.

In "60 Minutes Australia," Professor Nicholas Humphrey, an evolutionary psychologist from the London School of Economics, studied this family's unusual trait. The Ulas family had 18 children, six of whom were born with the trait causing them to walk on all fours. One of these six has since died. “I never expected that even under the most extraordinary scientific fantasy modern human beings could return to an animal state,” Humphrey said on “60 Minutes Australia.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Paralympian John McFall

John McFall

commons.wikimedia.org

Paralympian doctor approved for space mission to break final frontier for people with physical disabilities

John McFall is a doctor, an athlete, a space enthusiast—and he happens to have a prosthetic leg. When he was 19, he had a motorcycle accident and had to have his right leg amputated. But that didn’t stop him from walking. In fact, it didn’t stop him from running either, and he went on to become a medal-winning Paralympian sprinter representing Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the Paralympics.

Paralympian pictogramAthletics pictogram (Paralympics).svg - Wikipediaen.m.wikipedia.org

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025