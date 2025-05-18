Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Canadian social worker does nationwide tour listening to people for free. Here's what they reveal.

"You are not alone. I will listen."

listening, therapy, loneliness, therapy, conversation

Paul Jenkinson will listen to you about anything you want to talk about, absolutely free.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesMay 18, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

There are times in which many people feel alone and isolated. They might need a friend or family member, but, for whatever reason, they can't approach them or don’t feel like they have such a connection. Others know they need a therapist to talk to them about their issues, but they can't afford one. While he’s a stranger and not a licensed counsellor, if you walk past Paul Jenkinson’s table, you can grab a seat and he’ll listen to whatever you want to talk about free of charge.

A retired social worker based in Nova Scotia, Canada, Jenkinson has decided to spend his golden years going from town to town nationwide with a folding table, two chairs, and a sandwich board sign that says, “You are not alone. I will listen.” So far, Jenkinson has graciously provided time to sit across from strangers who are willing to just speak their traumas, fears, concerns, and problems to him as he sips his coffee.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

I'm there as a fellow human to make connections," Jenkinson told CBC Radio. "I just create that safe space for them, a little bit like the stranger on the airplane that you're never going to see again."

While not an accredited psychiatrist or counselor, Jenkinson spent years as a registered social worker and a spokesperson for Advocates for Care of the Elderly, an organization that helps improve the conditions of long-term care facilities for seniors. Professions aside, he can empathize and sympathize with many people, given that in his 70 years of life he had to go through a divorce, physical pain issues, and even the death of a child. While Jenkinson draws his experience through the lens of Christian and Buddhist teachings, he’s not around to give advice. He wants to just offer an ear to just listen for as long as you want on any topic you choose, free of charge.

“I don’t give advice. I might help them sort through a couple of thoughts—the goal that they feel they were affirmed, not judged or shamed,” he explained to the Chronicle Herald. "You don't have to worry, you're not gonna see me on the street the next day."


While respecting the privacy of the individuals that have taken Jenkinson up on his offer, he shared that he spoke to a “cornucopia of beautiful people” that included students, people struggling with drug addiction, Indigenous people, parents, and others who find themselves lost. But it’s not always doom and gloom; many people have shared with Jenkinson their intention to volunteer as public servants and the futures they want to build. In any case, no matter the initial topic, Jenkinson is pleased to see most people walking away from him feeling “lighter” after they speak to him.

So, where will Jenkinson appear next? Well, the thing is that even he doesn’t know. He says he has no solidified plans for his tour by design and opts to live a transient lifestyle, staying at the places he’s invited to visit and moving on to the next spot per invitation.

“It is a circuitous journey,” he said. “I am not going someplace. I am just going to the next invitation. Every person is important, so it doesn’t matter where I put my table.”

If you wish to support Jenkinson, he does accept donations on GoFundMe and Patreon, mostly to provide gas money as he lives primarily off of his pension.

@socialworkwithlovee

decided that ill be sharing resources of all sort- free, low cost, and worth while investments! #counselorsoftiktok #mentalhealthprofessional #socialworkersoftiktok #msw #counselingtiktok #worklifebalance #interventions #counselorchristmas #vlogmas #therapistsontiktok #therapists

If you cannot afford a therapist, need someone to talk to, and cannot wait for Jenkinson to appear in your community, there are other options available. Organizations such as the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the National Institute of Mental Health can direct you to low-to-no cost resources. You can also text a volunteer Crisis Counselor who can listen to your troubles through your fingertips and provide you with resources to help you. Whether it’s Jenkinson or a professional, there are people out there willing to listen to you and provide the help you need.

communitycompassionconnectioncounselingcrisis supportemotional supportfree servicehuman connectionlistenerlonelinessmental healthmental illnessprofessional helpvolunteertherapy

The Latest

conversation, communication, friendship, business, talking, discussion, questions
Good People

Communications expert shares '3-question hack' so you're never 'stuck' in conversations

shark, rescue, suspenseful video, danger, environment
Animals

Paddle-boarding woman frees shark from rope with her bare hands in suspenseful video

genesis, phil collins, peter gabriel, progressive rock, prog rock
Culture

In 1999, Genesis revamped a '70s classic with Peter Gabriel. It remains sadly overlooked.

diaper, landfill, environment, waste, fungi
Environment

Breakthrough eco-friendly diapers are designed to eat themselves in landfills

More For You

cat, cat rescue, quinceanera, tuxedo cat, cat birthday, texas

“It was always a dream of mine since she was little."

Photo by Luku Muffin on Unsplash

Woman's cat quinceañera inspires a community to give back in a way she never imagined

It started with a tease, a short little video of Miranda Gonzalez holding her beloved tuxedo cat, Holly. But it wasn’t a normal day. As No Doubt’s “Just a Girl” plays, Miranda carries Holly, attired in a crown and custom lace gown edged in sparkles. It was Holly’s quinceañera, the celebration of her 15th birthday.

In another video that’s since gone viral with 5.4M views and 1.2M likes, Miranda shows Holly's entire cat quinceañera from start to finish. There’s Holly’s tiered white cake accented with gold roses and golden stairs upon which walk tiny gold cats; the customary rosary and Bible; Holly’s custom gown; Holly’s entrance to the party in a white, remote controlled, child-size toy Bentley convertible; Holly enjoying the mariachi band (which didn’t know the quinceañera was for a cat until it got there); and even Holly’s daddy-daughter dance.

Keep ReadingShow less
hospital bed, confused woman, anesthesia, memory loss, children

A doctor talking to a woman coming out of anesthesia.

via Canva/Photos

Woman coming out of anesthesia has an adorable reaction to learning how many kids she has

“Some people shouldn’t have kids, but this is how I reacted when I found out I had kids after coming off anesthesia,” content creator Belle Blake said in a TikTok video that’s since gone viral, with over 75K likes on the platform. Woozy and bandaged from a rhinoplasty, Blake was delighted to learn on the car ride home that not only did she have children, she had four. “FOUR BABIES? Oh my god, I hit the Lotto!” she said. “I should get a winning scratch-off ticket. Where can you get a scratch-off ticket?”

“Are they gorgeous?” she asked her husband as they drove home, and he confirmed they in fact were. “I am just like, you're welcome, everyone. All my kids deserve pancakes and bacon,” she said, through her post-surgery haze.

Keep ReadingShow less
paralysis, exercise, London Marathon, perseverance, mental health

Darren Awol participated in the London Marathon in spite of being paraplegic.

Photo credit: Canva

Gun shooting victim was told he’d never walk again. Then he competed in the London Marathon.

In 2011, post office cashier Darren Awol suffered a gunshot wound into his spine in an unprovoked attack in Anerley, London, England. He was paralyzed from the waist down, and was told by his doctors that he would never walk again. However, after over a decade of hard work, drive, physical therapy, and support from his brother and physiotherapist, Awol competed in the London Marathon.

"Your limitations are as far as you allow them to be,” Awol said to BBC News. “It’s not about the medal but being able to do something I never thought I'd be able to."

Keep ReadingShow less
woman, peace signs, power, strength, joy, scars

How a woman tackles rude comments about her scars.

Photo by Peter Gombos on Unsplash

Confident woman with a unique facial scar shares how she handles rude comments

As a child, Kate Bogner developed a small scar that got bigger and bigger until it was diagnosed as scleroderma en coup de sabre, which essentially means “the cut of a sabre,” for how it appears on the skin. According to the National Scleroderma Foundation, its causes are unknown, but it’s thought to be an autoimmune disease. Localized scleroderma, like scleroderma en coup de sabre, “typically only affects the skin, although in some cases the underlying muscle and tissue may be involved,” the foundation shares. It can cause changes in the skin’s appearance, particularly on the face. Though she is now in remission, Bogner has a scar that runs through her forehead. It’s not always an easy experience to live through as a child or as an adult, as both the foundation and Bogner shared, but she developed a keen sense of self-advocacy that she maintains to this day to handle unkind comments.

Bogner, who is a holistic health coach, has heard it all, she said in a recent video, when it comes to rude name-calling or suggestions that she “get bangs” to cover up the scar.

Keep ReadingShow less
WWII veteran, birthday, birthday cards, celebration, feel good story

100-year-old Gaston Pettigrew got more than what he asked for.

Photo credit: Jordan Proust on Facebook

WWII veteran wanted 100 cards for his 100th birthday. The response was overwhelming.

The night before his 100th birthday, World War II veteran Gaston Pettigrew put on his Royal Canadian Navy uniform and enjoyed a birthday celebration in the dining hall with the friends, family, and staff of the Maison Paul-Triquet home in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. All he wanted for his birthday was 100 cards for him. He was greeted with a box full of 1,700 cards and more are still on the way from around the world.

Weeks prior, Pettigrew’s request was posted on a Facebook community group dedicated to military history by Jordan Proust. Since then, among the hundreds of likes and reacts the post got, the birthday cards kept coming in. Pettigrew’s residence expects him to receive over 2,000 cards by the end of his birthday week.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025