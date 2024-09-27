He was just a shy school janitor with a golden voice. Then he appeared on 'AGT' and walked out a star

Many people have hobbies and talents outside of their profession that are beyond spectacular. Apart from what seem to be basic roles in society, people have skills that can blow one’s mind. Richard Goodall, a janitor from Terre Haute, Indiana, also had a skill that could leave one awestruck. Apart from cleaning and maintaining the school, the janitor had a magical voice that was one in a million. The man appeared on "America’s Got Talent" a few months ago and left everyone baffled with a priceless performance. His appearance on 'AGT' not only won him the finale but also something more precious, according to Collider.

Image Source: Singer Richard Goodall attends the "America's Got Talent" Season 19 Semifinals on September 11, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Reflecting on his first performance, he recalled his connection with music, “I was that kid in my bedroom with the radio shack. My favorite thing was to blast my music and belt it out,” he recalled. Getting the opportunity to step onto the center stage of this prominent show was a series of firsts for Goodall. When asked about the song he was to perform, Goodall confidently remarked that “the song speaks for itself.” The janitor then delivered a powerful performance of the timeless hit “Don’t Stop Believin'” by rock band Journey.

The song, packed with an infectious sense of hope and determination, was evident in Goodall’s voice throughout his performance. Every person present that day knew that Goodall had a gift along with a passion that would lead to something powerful. Sharing the story behind his choice of song, he said, "It's a mantra. It's telling people that you know, no matter what is going on in your life, you don't have money to pay this bill or that bill, don't stop believing. I'm living from paycheck to paycheck, and then all of a sudden, you know, I'm on the biggest stage in the world. Don't stop believing.” From then to the finale, Goodall's life changed in an uplifting trance.

Image Source: Singer Richard Goodall (R) and Angie Vanoven on August 13, 2024 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Goodall performed a winning rendition of "Faithfully" by Journey for his final act. When asked about the reason behind his choice of song he revealed that it was for Angela Richards, the woman behind his success. "The second song I sang of Journey's is a love song. I gravitated towards that because of Ange," Goodall shared. "She's introverted, where I'm an extrovert, and she's had to go through a lot of stuff. And that song just screams, you know, 'Hey, I'm out on the road and, you know, I love you faithfully no matter where I'm at or where I'm going or what I'm doing'," he remarked. In the video shared by "AGT," standing on the platform after being declared winner, the man could only say, "2 minutes can change your life. My life has been transformed. I did it, Ange!"

Goodall achieved two priceless milestones: winning the title of "AGT"'s season 19 and becoming the official partner to his love, Angela. In a recent Facebook post, he shared a picture of his hand with that of Angela's, with rings on them. He wrote, "As of 3 pm Pacific time, Angie and I are now Richard and Angela VanGoodall!" What started as a hope from a janitor ended in a wholesome win for life.