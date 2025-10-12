Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Her manager at Walmart forced her to work on her day off. It made her a millionaire.

She was frustrated about the last-minute shift, but it led to an unbelievable million-dollar windfall.

lottery winner, Walmart employee, Rebeca Gonzalez, California Lottery, winning ticket, good news, lucky story, work story, jackpot, day off

A woman reacts with joy to something on her computer

Canva
By Adam Albright Hanna,
Adam Albright Hanna
See Full Bio
GOOD Staff
GOOD Staff
See Full Bio
Oct 12, 2025

For Rebeca Gonzalez, a Walmart employee in Los Angeles, this past Labor Day was supposed to be a relaxing holiday spent barbecuing with her family. But a last-minute call from her manager demanding she come in for a three-hour shift turned her day of rest into a day of work—and ultimately, the luckiest day of her life.

“It was Labor Day, and they only needed me for three hours. I wanted to obviously be home with my family because we planned to barbecue,” Gonzalez recalled.

Frustrated but feeling she had no choice, she went to work. Throughout her shift, she had a nagging thought to buy a Scratchers ticket but was too busy to act on it. It wasn't until she was finally heading home that she passed a California Lottery vending machine and decided to buy a $10 ticket on a whim.

lottery winner, Walmart employee, Rebeca Gonzalez, California Lottery, winning ticket, good news, lucky story, work story, jackpot, day off A woman in a convenience store purchases a lottery ticket.Canva

That single, last-minute decision changed everything. When she checked the results, she discovered she had won the game's $1 million top prize.

“I couldn’t believe it!” she said.

The unexpected windfall has allowed Gonzalez and her husband to pay off their debt and they are now in the process of closing on a new home. In a surprising twist, she has decided to keep her job at Walmart.

lottery winner, Walmart employee, Rebeca Gonzalez, California Lottery, winning ticket, good news, lucky story, work story, jackpot, day off A couple celebrates the purchase of ftheir new homeCanva

And who was the first person she shared the incredible news with? The very manager who called her in that day.

“I’ve only told one person at work, and it was the manager who wanted me to stay late on a holiday," she said. "He (literally) couldn’t believe it.”

Lottery officials confirmed that Gonzalez beat odds of 2,057,388-to-1 to win. The Walmart where she bought the ticket will also receive a $5,000 bonus. For Gonzalez, what started as a canceled day off turned into the ultimate twist of fate.

lottery winner, Walmart employee, Rebeca Gonzalez, California Lottery, winning ticket, good news, lucky story, work story, jackpot, day off YouTube

This article originally appeared earlier this year.

california lotteryday offgood newsjackpotlottery winnerlucky storyrebeca gonzalezwalmart employeewinning ticketwork storypast events

The Latest

lottery winner, Walmart employee, Rebeca Gonzalez, California Lottery, winning ticket, good news, lucky story, work story, jackpot, day off
Past Events

Her manager at Walmart forced her to work on her day off. It made her a millionaire.

Adhara Pérez Sánchez, child prodigy, high IQ, autism, genius, bullying, Mexico, University of Arizona, STEM, inspirational story
Past Events

9-year-old with autism shocks the world with an IQ higher than Einstein

heroic teens, house fire, good news, everyday heroes, Island Echo, Hampshire, fire safety, community, elderly rescue, lifesaving
Culture

A 97-year-old was relaxing when 5 teens suddenly appeared in her home. Then they saved her life.

swiffer, cleaning hacks, money saving tips, life hacks, economy
Life hacks

6 Swiffer hacks for an immaculate home that'll save you money, too

More For You

Kantaro Inagaki, Shiba Inu, walking across Japan, San-Chan, travel vlog, viral video, TikTok, Japan travel, wholesome story, dog adoption

(L) Man walking down empty road; (R) A Shibu Inu in the woods

Canva

A man was walking across Japan alone for 256 days. Then he met a tiny Shiba Inu.

For 256 days, Kantaro Inagaki walked across Japan alone, documenting his incredible journey for a growing online audience. But on day 257, his solo adventure took a heartwarming turn that would make him and his new companion internet famous.

Inagaki’s journey, which he calls the “Walking Tour of Japan,” began from a simple desire to better understand his own country. “I’ve spent a lot of time exploring the world, but at some point, I realized that I didn’t know my own country, Japan, as well as I should,” he explained in an exclusive interview with Upworthy. “The idea of walking across Japan started as a simple thought, but when it came to me, I felt an overwhelming excitement deep in my heart.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Japanese aquarium, Kaikyokan Aquarium, sunfish, animal enrichment, lonely fish, good news, viral story, animal welfare, creative solutions, Shimonoseki

A young girl watches fish in an aquarium

Canva

A Japanese aquarium's sunfish got lonely. Their low-tech solution was brilliantly adorable.

When the Kaikyokan Aquarium in Shimonoseki, Japan, temporarily closed for renovations late last year, the staff noticed one of their most popular residents was not doing well. A beloved ocean sunfish had stopped eating and started exhibiting strange behaviors, and no one could figure out why. After exhausting the usual medical explanations, a staff member floated a wild theory.

“Maybe it’s lonely because it misses the visitors?” they suggested, according to a post on the aquarium's X account.

Keep ReadingShow less
McDonald's, employee bonus, bad boss, corporate culture, Reddit, viral story, worker appreciation, low wages, fast food, employee gift

Woman at work looks at her laptop

Canva

A McDonald's employee shared their yearly 'bonus' and people couldn't believe it

At the end of a long year, a gesture of appreciation from an employer can go a long way. But for one McDonald's worker, the company's attempt at a "bonus" was so underwhelming it went viral, sparking a wave of online outrage and commiseration.

In a post on Reddit, user u/MMS37 shared a photo of the gift they received from the fast-food giant. "I work for one of the biggest companies in the world. This was my bonus," they wrote.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sydney Frost, viral baby, Carson, NFL, TikTok, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, chunky baby, good news, parenting

Toddler holds a stuffed animale

Canva

This 33-pound 'linebacker' baby took over TikTok and caught the NFL's eye

Earlier this year, Texas mom Sydney Frost posted a playful TikTok of her five-month-old son, Carson, that turned him into an overnight internet sensation and the NFL's most sought-after prospect... for the 2045 draft.

In the video, which has since exploded with over 17 million views, Frost jokingly uses Carson’s impressively round tummy as a rotary phone to "dial" the NFL. Her caption read: “Dialing the NFL now… Breaking news: No contract for these rolls yet. Coaches, what’s the holdup?”

Keep ReadingShow less
oncology nurse, chemotherapy, patient care, innovation, acts of kindness, Whitney Carpenter, Levine Cancer Institute, CBS News, healthcare heroes, patient dignity

Female chemo patient hugs someone

Canva

A nurse saw her chemo patients struggle with their clothes. So she invented her own solution.

For patients undergoing chemotherapy, treatment days are filled with profound challenges, both big and small. Whitney Carpenter, an oncology nurse at Levine Cancer Institute in South Carolina, noticed one of the smaller, more persistent struggles: the simple act of getting dressed. Her heartfelt solution has since grown from a personal project into an inspiring community movement.

As she explained in a CBS News feature, many of her patients receive treatment through a chest port, a small device implanted under the skin. Accessing this port often requires patients to stretch their collars or partially undress, leaving them feeling uncomfortable and exposed. While specialized "port shirts" with built-in access exist, they can be prohibitively expensive.

Keep ReadingShow less
child safety, school bus, left on bus, Natalie Sellars, working mom, 911 call, parenting, Uniondale School District, emergency preparedness, child trauma

(L) A schoolbus parked on the road. (R) A mom giving an interview on camera

Canva; YouTube | CBS New York

A video call to her son made mom dial 911 after she noticed one detail in the background

For Natalie Sellars, it was a phone call that plunged her into every parent's worst nightmare. On what should have been a normal afternoon, she dialed her 6-year-old son, Michael, for their daily after-school check-in. The words he said next stopped her cold.

"He told me, 'Mommy, the bus stopped and I'm on the bus by myself,'" Natalie recounted.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ethan Kross, WOOP method, emotional regulation, neuroscience, goal setting, motivation, mental health, brain hacks, self-improvement, psychology

A woman relaxes on the couch with a cup of coffee

Canva

A neuroscientist shares the 4-step 'brain trick' to tackle hard things 'almost effortlessly'

We all have goals we want to achieve, but often, the biggest hurdles aren't external—they're the internal emotions and obstacles that get in our way. According to neuroscientist and psychologist Dr. Ethan Kross, PhDPhD, there's a simple, science-backed tool that highly successful people use to regulate their emotions and push through challenges.

The four-step method is called WOOP, inspired by the work of psychologist Gabriele Oettingen. Dr. Kross, who has studied emotional regulation for over 25 years, breaks it down into a simple exercise:

Keep ReadingShow less
braille, manicure, viral TikTok, parenting, disability, visual impairment, accessibility, acts of love, good news, mother-son

Painted fingernails

Canva

A mom's manicure had a secret message. Her blind son's reaction was pure joy.

When Karissa Livia got her latest manicure, she had more than just a new color in mind—she was planning a special surprise for her 15-year-old son, Shay. In a heartwarming video that has since gone viral on TikTok, she revealed a set of nails adorned with tiny rhinestones that spelled out a secret message in braille, just for him.

The video captures the beautiful moment of discovery. As Shay, who is visually impaired, runs his fingers over the textured dots, his face lights up. "You got braille on your nails? Ouuu! Hype, baby, hype," he exclaims before breaking into an infectious grin. The message? A simple, loving phrase: “Love U, Shay.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025