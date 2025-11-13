The immense pressure placed on educators is a well-known story. They are frequently cited as being overworked, underfunded, and feeling a deep lack of appreciation from the public they serve.
Years ago, this frustration boiled over for Julie Marburger, then a sixth-grade teacher at Cedar Creek Intermediate School in Texas. She penned a raw, scathing Facebook post detailing her reasons for leaving the profession, which immediately went viral before it was eventually taken down.
The post became a flashpoint in the conversation about teacher burnout. For those wondering what happened, Marburger did indeed follow through. She left education and, according to her professional profiles, is now a real estate agent in the same Texas community.
Her viral message began by explaining a breaking point.
"I left work early today after an incident with a parent left me unable emotionally to continue for the day. I have already made the decision to leave teaching at the end of this year, and today, I don't know if I will make it even that long. Parents have become far too disrespectful, and their children are even worse. Administration always seems to err on the side of keeping the parent happy, which leaves me with no way to do the job I was hired to do...teach kids."
The post didn't just use words; it provided visual evidence.
"I am including photos that I took in my classroom over the past two days. This is how my classroom regularly looks after my students spend all day there. Keep in mind that many of the items damaged or destroyed by my students are my personal possessions or I purchased myself, because I have NO classroom budget. I have finally had enough of the disregard for personal and school property and am drawing a line in the sand on a myriad of behaviors that I am through tolerating. Unfortunately, one parent today thought it was wrong of me to hold her son accountable for his behavior and decided to very rudely tell me so, in front of her son."
Marburger uploaded a gallery of images showing her classroom in shambles: torn-up textbooks, broken bookshelves, trash strewn about, and even chewed-up gum stuck to a window.
She then connected this classroom destruction to academic failure.
"Report cards come out later this week, and I have nearly half of my students failing due to multiple (8-10) missing assignments. Most of these students and their parents haven't seemed to care about this over the past three months, though weekly reports go out, emails have been sent and phone calls have been attempted."
"But now I'm probably going to spend my entire week next week fielding calls and emails from irate parents, wanting to know why I failed their kid. My administrator will demand an explanation of why I let so many fail without giving them support, even though I've done practically everything short of doing the work for them. And behavior in my class will deteriorate even more. I am expecting this, because it is what has happened at the end of every other term thus far."
She explained that teaching had been a lifelong dream, but the reality of the job crushed that passion in just two short years.
A young girl plays around in her messy roomCanva
Her post concluded with a direct, impassioned plea to parents:
"People absolutely HAVE to stop coddling and enabling their children. It's a problem that's going to spread through our society like wildfire. It's not fair to society, and more importantly, is not fair to the children to teach them this is okay. It will not serve them towards a successful and happy life."
Marburger wrote that she was past the point of caring about professionalism.
"Many will say I shouldn't be posting such things on social media...that I should promote education and be positive. But I don't care anymore. Any passion for this work I once had has been wrung completely out of me. Maybe I can be the voice of reason. THIS HAS TO STOP."
Before its deletion, the post was shared hundreds of thousands of times. The comment section flooded with support, particularly from other educators who saw their own struggles reflected in her words.
“This is exactly why my wife walked away from finishing her teaching degree. You'll have my respect if you take a stand and tell your administration that you aren't coming back tomorrow or ever again. Someone has to draw the line and start making the statement that spineless administrators are going to have to stop kissing entitled parents asses," wrote one person.
“I'm with you girl. You read my mind. I was in the exact same shoes yesterday. I left in tears too and most kids saw me. Many of them were sympathetic but some cheered and said they were happy i was leaving as I walked by crying. I, like you spend about 20 hours outside my contract time a week doing everything I can to be the best teacher possible and spend hundreds of dollars out of my own pocket every year to have the supplies I need to give these kids the best educational experience possible," posted another.
“I thought I could make it another 7 weeks," the post continued. “But after yesterday I'm not sure. I'm taking today and tomorrow off to figure out my options. I'll keep you in my prayers. Please do the same for me!"
This article originally appeared four years ago.