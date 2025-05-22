Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Bewildered second-grade teacher shares the 'mind-blowing' things his kids say

Watch what you say at home, their teacher is going to know about it.

second grade, student, elementary school, overshare, unfiltered, no filter, school

An elementary school-aged oversharer is actually par for the course.

Photo by CDC on Unsplash
Elyssa Goodman
By Elyssa GoodmanMay 22, 2025
Elyssa Goodman

See Full Bio

Educator Keldric Holmes has been chronicling his life as a second grade teacher on TikTok. In a recent video, which has gone viral with over 21M views, he spills the kinds of things his students share on a regular basis, which run the gamut from the personal to the ridiculous. “Let me tell y'all something,” Holmes says. “I just want you to know, y'all kids come to school and tell all your business!”

This includes everything from “You can't call my mama because her phone is off” to “Why are you a teacher? My granny said that y'all don't make no money” to “I don't have a snack today because my mom doesn't have her food stamps yet.” Other children asked if his hair was sewn in, told him “this pencil smells like booty meat,” and asked the 24-year-old Holmes, “Were you alive when they buried Jesus?” The nonplussed Holmes raises an eyebrow or several, and takes it all in stride. As he well knows, it’s part of the job.

@_dreholmes

Things my 2nd graders said to me this week. #teachersoftiktok #elementaryschool #teacher #fyp

An oversharing or unfiltered elementary school-aged child actually isn’t an uncommon situation. You’ll remember shows like Kids Say the Darndest Things, or even more recent social media phenomena like Recess Therapy, where kids just aren’t afraid to say what’s what. For educators and for parents, it can be a teachable moment. “Kids may throw us off guard with no-filter comments,” Parents Magazineshares, “but we should always lean into that curiosity and use it as an opportunity for growth.”

Kids are also huge observational learners, according to Michigan State University. “Children learn and imitate behaviors by watching and listening to others,” the university shares, so it's best to set a good example. “Whether or not they demonstrate a new behavior, they are picking up new knowledge. Children are learning about the behavioral choices of others and also about the consequences of those behaviors.” Their relationship to filters and boundaries can also live here, in other words.

Indeed, organizations like the Child Mind Institute and Everyday Speech have entire lessons dedicated to helping students of all ages understand what it means to overshare and set boundaries. For very young children, boundaries can be easy to set, the Child Mind Institute notes, but there become more intricacies to those as children get older. “Social interaction gets more complex, it’s not enough to just learn the rules,” the organization says. “They need to learn to set boundaries for themselves and respect those of others.”

This is, interestingly enough, something that can happen around the age of seven, which many children are in second grade, the grade Holmes teaches. This age is known as “the age of reason,” according to Scholastic. Psychotherapist Dr. Dana Dorfman told the children’s publishing house in an interview that this phrase “refers to the developmental cognitive, emotional, and moral stage in which children become more capable of rational thought, have internalized a conscience, and have better capacity to control impulses (than in previous stages).” It’s the age where children start to learn the expansiveness of feelings and “the difference between right and wrong.” An understanding of filters can live here, too.

Teachers like Holmes experience and enable children’s growth first hand, and all the unfiltered moments that come with it. It’s work of enduring care. “The kids are the real reason,” Holmes says in another video. “In order to be an educator, you truly have to love it, and there's just no better feeling when the students actually love you back.”

@_dreholmes

Replying to @athenadoesit There’s no greater feeling than being reminded of your “why” as an educator! #comeintheroom #teachersoftiktok #elementaryschool #fyp

boundarieseducatorelementary schoolkeldric holmeskids say the darndest thingsnofilterobservational learningsecond gradestudent relationshipsteachable momentteacherage of reasonunfilteredteachers

The Latest

lauren chan, swimsuit, sports illustrated, model, queer, lgbt, lesbian, body acceptance
Heroes

SI's first lesbian Swimsuit cover model shares the powerful photos that didn't make it to print

black sabbath, tony iommi, bill ward, rock history, pranks
Culture

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, in a 'party piece' joke gone wrong, once set a bandmate on fire

tmj disorder, jaw click fix, chatgpt health advice, ai success story, jaw pain, tmj treatment, viral reddit post, ai and healthcare, physical therapy, jaw popping
Past Events

His jaw clicked for 5 years. AI gave him a fix that worked in one minute.

second grade, student, elementary school, overshare, unfiltered, no filter, school
Culture

Bewildered second-grade teacher shares the 'mind-blowing' things his kids say

More For You

freddie mercury, queen, live music, rock music, opera

Freddie Mercury's final proper stage appearance was a dream realized.

Photo credit: Screenshots from Freddie Mercury Solo YouTube channel

Freddie Mercury's final performance in 1988 was the operatic moment he waited his life for

Unsurprisingly, given the sheer grandiosity of Queen—who notably titled their definitive album A Night at the OperaFreddie Mercury was always inspired by that musical form. He was especially taken by the renowned soprano of Spanish vocalist Montserrat Caballé, and, in 1988, the pair released the collaborative album Barcelona, a "dream come true" project that wound up being Mercury’s last.

That record also led to the Queen singer’s reported final stage appearance in October of that year: a powerful (though possibly lip-synched) three-song presentation at Barcelona’s La Nit festival. It was a major moment for Mercury, who was diagnosed with AIDS the previous year and died in 1991, at the young age of 45, from complications of the disease.

Keep ReadingShow less
organ donation, bride honors son, heart recipient, emotional wedding, triston memorial, jacob heart transplant, love adventured, inspiring story, viral wedding, wedding surprise

Emotional wedding

Canva

Bride honors late son at her wedding and is stunned by who shows up to fill his seat

When Becky lost her 19-year-old son Triston, the pain was immeasurable. But in the face of tragedy, there was one thread of hope: Triston's organs, including his heart, went on to save the lives of others.

Two years after his passing, Becky was preparing to marry her partner, Kelly. At the ceremony, they reserved a seat in Triston's memory. On that chair was a sign with a touching message:

Keep ReadingShow less
stew, thailand, weird food, fun food facts, tourism

Three generations have been boiling the exact same pot of stew.

Photo credit: Canva

Bangkok restaurant has been boiling the same pot of beef stew for over 50 years

Over 50 years ago, Nattapong Kaweenuntawong’s grandfather started boiling a pot of beef stew at his restaurant and it hasn’t stopped simmering since. Now, three generations later, Kaweenuntawong is still serving from that same soup base that his grandfather started. While each evening the soup is properly stored and the pot is cleaned, the family leaves a bit of the soup still simmering overnight and into the morning when it’s replenished.

"We never make it new, instead, we store it every night and we add new ingredients and water to it everyday,” Kaweenuntawong told Business Insider. He made sure to add that the cauldron the soup is boiled in "never gets empty."

Keep ReadingShow less
cheer-re-man's, japan, business, suit, cheerleading, japanese, businessmen, salarymen

A cheerleading squad in Japan, Cheer-Re-Man's, know how to suit up and show out.

Screenshot via @nhk_r1_manmaru, https://x.com/nhk_r1_manmaru/status/1909822833330733299

How a group of Japanese business men in suits became a beloved cheerleading squad

While in the U.S. you might see your fair share of men in suits driving to work, getting coffee, or riding the subway, in Japan you’ll also see them flying through the air, especially as Cheer Re-Man’s continue to make their mark.

Cheer Re-Man’s is a Japanese all-male cheerleading squad made entirely of Japanese “salarymen,” as they’re known, which “includes all white-collar male employees, whether newly recruited graduates or seasoned middle-managers,” according to Venture Japan. Salarymen work in corporate jobs, often fields like tech, real estate, and banking. They’re known in particular for the suits they wear to work. What’s different about Cheer Re-Man’s, however, is that they also wear suits when they’re done with work for the week–the squad’s name is “a mash-up of ‘cheerleading’ and ‘salaryman’,” Reutersshares–and they rehearse routines specifically in Uniqlo’s stretch suits so they can easily execute the gymnastic feats they’ve become known for since the squad began in 2023. There are no pom-poms here, but tons of tumbling, intricately synchronized dance moves, and stunt after stunt after stunt as these men leap–or get thrown!--into the sky, all while wearing suits and ties.

Cheer Re-Man's on Britain's Got Talent, Semi Finalswww.youtube.com

Keep ReadingShow less
movie villains, film buffs, movie debate, bad guys, antagonists

Sometimes you can't help but root for the bad guy.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

16 of the most despicable, deplorable movie villains film buffs can’t help but cheer for

By design, you’re not supposed to root for the villain. They’re the antagonist. They’re a character that’s supposed to show off the worst of people in their actions, attitude, or personality. But there are some bad guys that have a certain charisma that makes you the devil’s advocate. “Sure, he lied, cheated, killed, etc. and I can’t condone his actions but I can understand his point.”

Then on the other end, there are villains who are undoubtedly despicable but the performer is so captivating that you end up rooting for them despite all logic. Film buffs have their favorites, on and off Reddit, Letterboxd, and other corners of the internet. Collect here are 16 of the some of the best baddies on-screen that movie fans heap with praise in spite of their devious actions and motives.

Keep ReadingShow less
solo diner, Japan, dining experiences, Ohitorisama, Ramen, culture

Eating alone is no longer a bad thing.

Images from Canva, Photos by miya227, Studio SEA, Mart Production.

Japan’s flourishing Ohitorisama culture crafts new dining experiences

Ohitorisama can have many meanings, but generally you can interpret the flair as an independent person or one customer going about an activity alone. The word started as a kind of disrespectful nod at unmarried women or those separated from her spouse. In 2001 a journalist Kumiko Iwashita wrote a book Ohitorisama that reclaimed the meaning of the word to honor and champion contemporary women who enjoy their alone time.

Ever since, Japan has been slowly catering to that solitary experience through single-customer-targeted-dining-experiences. The detail and creativity of this endeavor is awe inspiring and the Ohitorisama movement has enlisted single and solo exploring men too.

Keep ReadingShow less
radiohead, thom yorke, queen, brian may, guitar

Inspired by Queen's Brian May as a kid, Thom Yorke tried to build his own guitar.

Photo credit: Compadre Edua'h via Wikimedia Commons (Brian May) / Goldberg via Wikimedia Commons (Thom Yorke), Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Radiohead's Thom Yorke was so inspired by Queen as a kid, he tried to build his own guitar

When Radiohead released their 1997 masterpiece "Paranoid Android," lots of critics compared the proggy, dizzying track to another six-minute rock epic: Queen's 1975 staple "Bohemian Rhapsody." The reference was inevitable, given the songs' similar length and musical ambition, but perhaps the connection is deeper than that. As Radiohead leader Thom Yorke has documented in various interviews over the years, he was massively influenced by Queen as a kid—to the point that, in his quest to emulate that band's guitarist, Brian May, he even tried to build his own instrument.

"I started playing when I was 7, 8. I was obsessed with Queen when 'Bohemian Rhapsody' came out," Yorke recalled during a 2019 appearance on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs. "I laid down in front of these big speakers in my friend’s house, and we just listened to 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' and at that point I decided, 'Yep, this is what I’m doing.' And then soon after that, I decided I was gonna do what Brian May did: build a guitar. It sort of worked, but it was literally rough-cut out with a saw. It was terrible. It really wasn't [impressive]. Shortly after that, my dad felt sorry for me and eventually bought me one."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025