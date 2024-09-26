Three men from different generations share the same 4-word advice for a happy marriage, dividing people

The great Irish poet William Butler Yeats spent his life passionately yearning for the love of an actress, Maud Gonne, without ever getting to marry her. He never got the privilege to express his love to the one he loved, but most married couples have this opportunity. And they mustn’t miss their chance with disillusion, lies, or competition. For newlyweds, it is integral to learn from couples who are already enjoying marital bliss. In an Instagram video recently uploaded by @shemotivate_, three middle-aged couples share their advice for a healthy marriage in four words. And, according to these husbands, the key is a “happy wife, happy life!”

Representative Image Source: Elderly Man and Woman on Couch in Nursing Home (Getty Images)

The clip, which has garnered over 83 million views in less than a week, opens with a man interviewing three couples. The first couple he interviewed were married for 25 years. “What’s your advice for couples that are looking to have a long and healthy relationship,” the man asks the husband. “Listen to your wife,” he gives a prompt response as his wife beside him bursts into giggles. “Whatever she says, goes.”

Representative Image Source: Happy young couple playing against blue sky (Getty Images)

The interviewer then reaches out to a Cuban couple who seem to be enjoying leisure time together on a beach. “How long have you been married,” he asks the husband who answers that they’ve been together since they were 11 years old. When asked the same question about keeping a healthy marriage, he says aloud, “Do what she says.” That’s it. “Trust me,” he emphasizes, “She says something, you make it.”

The third couple he catches up with, are celebrating their golden jubilee years. When asked about advice for a long and healthy marriage, the husband nonchalantly proclaims the four words, “She is the boss,” and mumbles “Ha ha ha!” “How did you learn that,” the husband was asked. He replied, “Over time.”

According to these three couples, the secret to a healthy and long-lasting marriage is simple, as the Instagrammer concluded in the post caption. “Women always have the final word.” However, at the same time, “marriage thrives on mutual respect, trust, and understanding.” Both partners need to work together, and “when love is at the center of every decision, happiness follows.” Scrolling down into the post, the Instagrammer goes on to share five tips for maintaining a healthy marriage that includes “leading with love,” “having open communication,” “trusting one’s intuition,” “knowing your strengths and speaking up when necessary,” and “remembering to laugh and play together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Women Empowerment | Motivation | Quotes (@shemotivate_)

Of the millions of people who resonated with the couples’ advice to maintain the wedded bliss, many agreed that the key lies in the hands of a woman. For instance, @thereallaurareyes commented, “If a woman is truly happy she’ll treat her husband like a king.” @roseliggayu quipped poetically, “A good husband respects his wife. Happy wife, happy life.”

Image Source: Instagram | @timscotteod

But not all agreed with this opinion. @hype_a1 and @fipa_queen.onlinebusiness gave the example of Adam and Eve saying that when Adam listened to his wife Eve, it didn’t lead them into a happy marriage, but rather its opposite. Others said they believe in the philosophy of “Happy spouse, happy house,” rather than “happy wife, happy life.”

Image Source: Instagram | @ga1ubro

Image Source: Instagram | @itscoachheidy

You can follow @shemotivate_ on Instagram for more content on women's empowerment and motivation.