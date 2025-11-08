Man's 15-year search for parents ends after discovering owner of his favorite bakery is his mother

For 15 long years, 50-year-old Vamarr Hunter of Chicago's South Shore was searching for his biological parents. As reported in a story by NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago on TikTok) that's capturing hearts online, his search just ended in the most unbelievable and heartwarming way.
Hunter discovered that his biological mother, Lenore Lindsay, is the proprietor of "Give Me Some Sugah," his favorite local bakery, which he has been visiting for a decade.
For years, Hunter was just a loyal customer. He loved the lemon bars, the chocolate chip cookies, and especially the lemon pound cake. He knew the 67-year-old owner, Lindsay, and enjoyed chatting with her, all without a clue about their "blood relationship."
Screenshots of the man talking to the camera and with his momTikTok | @nbcchicago
Hunter, who had always suspected he was adopted, finally decided to get a genetic profile done with the help of a genetic genealogist. The test successfully located his mother.
Lindsay, who had placed her son for adoption when she was 17, was the one to make the life-changing call. The moment of discovery, as Vamarr told the outlet, was pure cinematic shock.
“When she was ready, she called from a familiar number. I had the bakery’s number saved in my phone, locked in," Vamarr recalled. "When they called, all I was thinking in my head was, 'Why don't I give myself some sugar? I didn’t order any. So what is this?’"
It was then that Lindsay started screaming, telling Vamarr she was his mom. "He admitted that he started crying on the phone upon hearing this."
Screenshots of the bakery Image Source: TikTok | @nbcchicago
Lindsay explained her side of the story, noting, “I left the adoption open, thinking that if he truly wanted to find me, he would be able to do so. Otherwise, I assumed his life must be going well, and I wouldn’t want to interfere.”
Their reunion story has gained massive traction on social media, with many calling it a "weird yet incredibly heartwarming coincidence." One commenter, @joeyfrickinb, wrote, “She did what was right for her baby and it worked out. She got him back. He got her back.”
Today, Lindsay is semi-retired, and her reunited son, Vamarr, is "taking the front seat in running the business successfully." After going through "a lot of rough Mother’s Days," Vamarr is now "at peace with himself, knowing he no longer needs to search for his family."
“I love my son," Lindsay said. "And the fact that I have him now in these later years is just because of God. Wow! God is love.”
@nbcchicago
For years, a Chicago man visited a South Shore bakery without knowing the woman behind his favorite treats was his birth mom. A phone call from the familiar number led to tears, hugs, and a beautiful family reunion that was meant to be. #familyreunion #heartwarming #feelgood #southshore #chicago
You can follow NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) on TikTok for local updates and more on Illinois’ city life.
This article originally appeared earlier this year.