Fake baby assignment in school leads to hilarious student meltdowns

Every so often, high school teacher Andrea Lefebvre unleashes a weekend of hilarious chaos on her students. For a parenting class assignment that first went viral back in 2019, the Chippewa Secondary School educator sends her Grade 11 "Raising Healthy Children" class home with notoriously demanding “Real Care” robot babies.

The goal, she explained, was for students to “apply their learning for the caring for a newborn unit.” These advanced dolls are designed to mimic real infants, crying when they need to be fed, changed, burped, or rocked. They don't have a pause button. The result was a weekend of pure panic for the teens—and a series of desperate texts to their teacher that she later shared online.

The screenshots revealed a weekend of pure chaos. One student simply texted, “They don’t stop,” perfectly summarizing the relentless nature of newborn care. Other messages showed students pleading, "Please shut off my baby," and struggling to understand the robot's needs.

Please shut off my baby.

This one's just a bit too accurate.

Quiet time? With a a baby?





Waterproofed babies?





Another texted, “At times, I wish I could put my child in my bag so I don't have to carry my clingy 3-year-old daughter.”





The students’ meltdowns resonated with parents everywhere, who chimed in with a mix of laughter and knowing sympathy. “I wish I would have known about that emergency shut off a long time ago!!! Can you still use this feature when they are teenagers???” one commenter joked.

The story also brought back memories for adults who had completed similar assignments in school. One person recalled the social fallout of their own project:

“I had one of these babies in middle school and on the way home the bus was going more slowly after school. So the kids asked why. My mom, the bus driver, replied, ‘I’ve got my grandson on the bus.’ Never have I had over 40 people turn around and look so quickly.”



In addition to the texts being hilarious, others pointed out how accurately the simulation captures the overwhelming reality of being a new parent. As one commenter reflected:

“I’m almost positive I would’ve been like at least two or three of these students... Full-time parent to a newborn is by far the most exhausting, frustrating & emotional (yet rewarding) experience I’ve been through so far.”



While the students may have struggled through the weekend, it's safe to say the assignment was a resounding success. They didn't just learn about caring for a baby; they experienced it firsthand—and the lesson was unforgettable.

This article originally appeared earlier this year.