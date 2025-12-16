Young pianist can't hold back the tears as she plays 200-year-old Chopin piece from the heart

What is it about a great piece of music that stirs the heart and soul? Maybe the best answer to that question lies in witnessing a young artist emotionally connect and resonate with a masterpiece.
Every five years since 1955, the International Fryderyk Chopin Institute holds one of the world's most prestigious classical music competitions. While performing Chopin's "Raindrop" prelude, 24-year-old pianist Yumeka Nakagawa lost herself in the music, and the emotional result is awe-inspiring.
Yumeka Nakagawa opens her heart to the music of Chopin
Watching this young person be virtually overcome by the emotion captured in the music makes for a deeply moving performance. She never faults and completely commits to the task at hand. With beautiful and adept strokes of the keys, the music rises and falls steadily and in measure. As the tears stream down her face, she follows the graceful lyricism of the piece. She appears to feel the music in every bone of her body. With a subtle, gentle smile, the piece is complete. Magic.
Fryderyk Chopin's "Raindrop" prelude
Fryderyk Franciszek Chopin lived from 1810 to 1849. Born in Żelazowa Wola, Poland, the composer wrote music exclusively for the piano, transforming familiar sounds into unexpected expressions. His music is known for its lyricism and incredible emotional depth. He began composing the "Raindrop" prelude during a stay in Majorca sometime between 1838-1839, and the low notes throughout the song have long been associated with rainy imagery. A 2024 article in Medium claimed the name was inspired by the sound of raindrops on the monastery roof. The piece reflects both the joy of being with his mistress, George Sand, and the restrained sorrow of living with an illness that would one day end his life.
Chopin died on October 17, 1949, in Paris, France, from tuberculosis. Britannica states the Romantic period composer ranks as one of the greatest "tone poets by reason of his superfine imagination and fastidious craftsmanship." He was described as an inexhaustible artist, relentlessly exploring every resource and technique to uncover the true nature of the piano.
Comments from inspired viewers
The video of Yumeka is inspiring. Not only is the music divine, but her connection to it makes it all the more pleasurable. These are some of the comments from the thousands written on the Instagram post:
"And this, my friends, is why AI won't replace us."
"Music is the most human language that can transcend time."
"I wonder what this piece means to her...what she remembered and what she felt."
"All the pain and joy!"
"Seeing musicians being moved by music, moves me like nothing else."
"Music is so powerful. She was unlocked."
"The mental fortitude to be this vulnerable at a competition is absolutely inspiring. Brava"
"Stunning. My heart!"
"All pieces are like time capsules~ when you truly know a piece of music well, you can feel a semblance of exactly what its composer was feeling and experiencing~~ in any part of the world, from any moment in history."
"Annnnd now we're all crying."
"Art will save the world."
"The intention she puts in every single note. Every step is so... deliberate. Intensely gentle. Incredible."
"This is my favorite Chopin. i want to play piano again..."
"humanity is so beautiful."
"That's how you live a song."
"Soul-shifting."
You can watch Yumeka Nakagawa's complete performance in the second round of the 19th Chopin Competition here:
