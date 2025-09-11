A boss demanded his employee come in 5 minutes early. The worker's 5-word question shut it down instantly.

A recent viral story online is highlighting the growing tension between management expectations and employees' rights to be paid for their time. The post, from user u/heyyslat, shared a screenshot of a text exchange with a manager from a former warehouse job that perfectly captures the modern push for clear workplace boundaries.

The conversation began when the manager sent a text about punctuality:

“This message is to advise you about punching in late. Make sure you punch in on time every single day. I know you can do it!”





A reddit comment Reddit | u/heyyslat

Confused, the employee, who consistently arrived on time for his 7:30 AM shift, pushed back politely. “Hey, I’m honestly just a bit confused because the shifts start at 7:30 and I’ve been punching in at 7:30 every day lately,” he wrote on Reddit, adding that a few minutes' difference never mattered as they had to wait for assignments anyway.

Stressed-out employee stares at their computer Canva

The manager’s response revealed the real issue: he didn't want the employee to be on time; he wanted him to be early. “Try punching in at 7:25 tomorrow, that’s all I ask,” the manager replied.

The Perfect Question

Instead of arguing or agreeing, the employee responded with a simple, powerful question that cut to the heart of the matter: “Will the five minutes be paid?”





A Reddit comment Reddit | u/heyyslat

The manager’s response?

Silence.

A stressed-out workplace Canva

The perfect shutdown was applauded across Reddit, with users praising the employee for standing up to the expectation of unpaid labor. As user u/extendo_64 commented, “Lol he shut up real quick when you asked him that. Unless you’re trying to grow in the company there’s no reason to!”





A Reddit comment Reddit | u/TravelerForever

Another user, u/CBguy1983, shared the sentiment: “Oldest routine… ‘get ready for work by clocking in early’…yeah like so many others I dread work the moment I get in my car to go to work.”

While the overwhelming majority sided with the employee, a few commenters felt the manager was in the right. User u/monkey_in_the_gloom wrote, “Manager asking a member of staff to be on time. He’s done nothing wrong... It's a job, not a club. Get up earlier.” That comment, however, was heavily downvoted by the community.

The simple text exchange ultimately tapped into a much larger conversation about what employees owe their employers—and the fundamental right to be compensated for every minute of their work.

This article originally appeared last year.