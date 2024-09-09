Is it green or blue? Online color naming test looks simple but people are getting different answers

There’s always a debate among people about colors, especially when it comes to shades and hues. While many people can see colors a certain way, others perceive them slightly differently in terms of contrast, tint, and more. A hilarious example is when people cannot distinguish between purple and magenta or turquoise and teal blue. There may be a reason why people perceive colors differently. Patrick Mineault, a Neuro AI and vision expert, created a test called “Is my Blue your Blue?” The viral online test was shared in an X post where people had to look at multiple shades and mention whether it was on the greener or bluer side.

How does your blue compare to others'? I implemented a new feature on https://t.co/Gz5L7UhMkl to compare against a database of hundreds of people who took the test. pic.twitter.com/HeTEoOU2FJ — Patrick Mineault (@patrickmineault) September 2, 2024

The test includes various shades of blue and green and checks whether a person is more inclined towards the green palette or the blue. The results collectively reveal an average of which has a stronger hold on a person. Upon starting the online test, the website displays a color shade, either blue or green. The user has to select one of the following options: "This is Blue," "Reset," or "This is Green."

Image Source: GOOD Staff

Once the user is done with giving the answers for each question, the website provides a numerical boundary to determine whether the person is more inclined towards green or blue. An example of how to assess the credibility of the test is to observe how people perceive the color turquoise. Those who lean towards the blue boundary will perceive it as blue, and vice versa. The same color, but viewed differently by another person — marvelous, isn’t it?

Image Source: GOOD Staff

This confusion among similar colors is often visible throughout the globe, per IFL Science. How people view colors and how they were taught to understand tints also plays a role in deciding their color boundary. In a comment, the expert shared that the results of the test are not completely perfect as the method of the test itself can affect the results. He wrote, “It can vary depending on device, external lighting, time-of-day, etc. Also, your responses are stochastic.”

Sharing a plausible theory behind the color theory, a man named Andy Kong suggested, “This happens partially because blue receptors are rare in the eye (4%) and small physical differences between people’s eyes can lead to big perceptual differences.” Mineault also mentioned that he added a feature that allows people to compare their results with those of other people and see whether it’s greener or bluer. Explaining further in a comment, the expert said, “The HTML named color turquoise is at hue 174, which coincidentally is exactly the median boundary between blue and green in this population. If your boundary is higher, you consider turquoise green, if it's lower, you would consider turquoise blue.”

This happens partially because blue receptors are rarest in the eye (4%) and small physical differences between people’s eyes can lead to big perceptual differences pic.twitter.com/9ZUsSOJFus — Andy Kong (@oldestasian) September 3, 2024

While the color analysis is restricted to the blue and green palettes, it helps people get an idea of what their perception of colors is like and how they differ from others. It was also mentioned that a follow-up is likely to be added to the test where people can check yellow and green and eventually others. People were baffled at the differences in their results. @AdlerMerc18348 said, “This test on hard mode would be pink vs red. Pink is just light red but we've been acculturated to see it as a different color.” @khoomeik wrote, “Woah, did not realize color boundaries could differ this much between people.”

Neat! (Age will be a big factor here. As you may know, our lenses get yellow-brown with age.) https://t.co/OAl3RZQmvR pic.twitter.com/P2pcNn9GUY — Matt Baggott (@mattbagg) September 3, 2024

This is very cool. Now I wanna do a full rainbow



so I can see where all you weirdos are wrong — Nick Dobos (@NickADobos) September 2, 2024

