Lifelong fan has surreal reaction to Donny Osmond crashing her 60th birthday party

Singer Donny Osmond has always had time for his fans and he loves nothing more than interacting and surprising them. "I have the greatest fans in the world. Interacting with and meeting each of you is a great privilege," he once wrote on Facebook. Starting from Osmond's early days as a beloved child star to his success as a prime entertainer, his fanbase has grown leaps and bounds. His fans have had the luxury of creating customized birthday videos where the star sings a personalized birthday greeting and can put the name and age in highlighted text. He recently surprised a woman named Shirley at her 60th birthday party and the video has already gone viral. Her gift was the unexpected presence of Osmond at the doorstep of her house.

⁣

Image Source - Getty Images I John Lamparski

Shirley's love for Donny has been a constant in her life since she was only twelve years old. Her love for the American star started from the moment she saw him perform and since then she has never missed a chance to see him perform. Shirley's 60th birthday was going to be grand in all sorts of ways and her family wanted to see if they could give her the biggest surprise she could have asked for. The video starts with Donny warming up outside Shirley's door and is seen discreetly entering her house to surprise her.

Shirley is seen sitting on a lounge chair and taking in a personalized "Happy Birthday" message from Danny Osmond on her phone. She couldn't contain her joy just watching the personalized message. Little did he know her favorite singer was standing right behind her. Donny slowly springs up to the chair and rests his arm on the sofa, without alerting her. With her whole family enjoying this brief moment of suspense, Donny decides to surprise her by screaming Shirley's name from the back of the sofa. She turned back to see Donny waiting to give her a warm hug. She was in complete disbelief, trying to make sense of what was happening. Shirley starts screaming with joy upon discovering her idol at her house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond)

This video of Donny's surprise for Shirley has been widely circulated and has received a lot of love and support online. Many appreciated Donny's dedication towards his fans and rushed in with comments of support and love. One user named u/NottaLottaOcelot commented, "It must have been pretty awesome for him to see how pleased she was with just the video! Nice to know he made someone’s day." These special gestures by celebrities tend to make a huge difference in an individual's life. For Shirley, who turned 60, this was possibly the best birthday gift she could ever ask for.

The American singer and actor first gained fame performing with four of his elder brothers as the Osmonds, earning several top-ten hits and gold albums. His singing talents were first recognized in the early 1970s when he began a solo career and managed to earn several additional top-ten songs.