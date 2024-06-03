Matthew Lillard creates wholesome experience for a grieving fan who asked him for a 'dad-hug'

Matthew Lillard’s fans have usually seen him playing sundry roles on the silver screen, from the beloved character Shaggy in popular children's TV show and movie franchise "Scooby-Doo" to the misfit hacker Cereal Killer. The characters he usually plays might be bizarre, but in real life, the American actor preaches hard work, kindness, courage, and energy. A fan of Matthew, Travari Windrunner, recently shared a photo of herself in a post, telling a heartwarming story about how she met him and how he made her day when she was grieving.

Image Source: Matthew Lillard attends the 2020 NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 11, 2020, in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage)

Based in Seattle, Washington, Travari is a digital creator. In the post, she uploaded a photo of the “Scream” star giving her a dad hug in a loving gesture. Sharing the story behind the photo, she wrote, “My little sister and I grew up watching 'Scooby-Doo,' and we were just addicted to Shaggy and Scooby for their obvious silliness. Shaggy was our childhood hero!”

Travari met Matthew early last year at Emerald City CC. This was her first encounter with the actor. A few days earlier, her sister had passed away, and so, she was still processing her grief when she met him. “When my turn came up for our photo together, I asked him if he could just give me one of those Dad-hugs. He looked at me and said, ‘You give me the biggest f*****g hug you can.’ I forgot I even needed to pose and just hugged him hard and he gave me that dad hug I needed,” she recalled.

When she met him for the autograph signing later that day, he expressed his deepest condolences for her loss. “He gave me another one of those dad hugs for an even longer hold and gave me some words of encouragement before signing my picture with ‘Hugs – Dad,’” she added. Travari concluded the post by mentioning that Matthew “is the sweetest soul on this planet and is so incredibly caring of his fans.”

Her story moved other fans of the star to tears. Some expressed that they now wish more to meet the actor, knowing how kind he is. A few people chimed in with their own experiences of meeting him.

Image Source: Facebook | @nia.prieto

@diffpunk commented, “I’m glad this happened for you! I have a friend that knew him and from what they said, he’s a real one.” Also, @tim.peirson recalled that he met him a few years back in Crypticon, and said he’s a “really nice and personable guy.” @Klghstblr expressed her love by writing, “I am in tears this story is so precious. I'm so sorry for your loss, sending big sister hug vibes your way.”

Image Source: Facebook | @brenden.rigby

@indysochor, whose 16-year-old son is a huge Matthew fan, commented that the actor is a “rare gem and definitely deserves to be treasured forever.” Five days later, Travari shared a screenshot saying that Matthew had commented on one of her posts, and she was overwhelmed with emotion.

The photo and story in Travari’s post were also shared on Reddit by u/michael14375 in the r/MadeMeSmile community, where it has crossed 97,000 upvotes and more than a thousand comments. Many people described him as one of the “nicest celebrities," "the kindest man,” “friendliest guy" and "the most amazing human."

Image Source: Reddit | u/travari-windrunner

u/argyleskin, who lost their son, shared that they once met Matthew and told him about their late son. Matthew gave them a hug, sharing their sorrow. “The connection with a human about my son meant more to me than getting a hug from an actor. He’s just such a decent human and good soul. Few people famous or not are that pure,” the Redditor wrote.