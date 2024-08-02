Multimillionaire living secretly in a small town surprised them all after his death

It is often said that one must live a life such that they become memorable even after they’re gone. A person’s life should have a positive impact on others and should produce fruits of selflessness. Geoffrey Holt lived such a life in a rather remarkable way, per CBS News. The man lived in a small town in Hinsdale, New Hampshire many people had seen him adapt to the lifestyle seamlessly. From the clothes he wore to the work he did, everything reflected his modest and simple mentality. However, when he passed away at the age of 82, the townspeople were surprised by a secret he had kept for a long time.

Holt was a spitting image of simplicity, so much so that despite having taught others to drive cars, he would be seen on a bicycle. He took up small jobs around town and earned his living with hard work. Edwin Smith, Holt’s best friend and former employer, mentioned, “He seemed to have what he wanted, but he didn't want much.” However, the man who barely possessed any furniture in his humble abode baffled the town residents after leaving millions of dollars for the town and its people in his will. As it turned out, Holt was a multimillionaire who left behind quite a fortune.

The town found his will which generously offered the gift of a lifetime to the people. Around $3.8 million of Holt’s wealth was allotted for the townspeople and their welfare. From education to health, infrastructure and more, Holt’s large fortune was left to the best possible cause. Steve Diorio, the chairperson of the town select board, recalled Holt’s nature and mentioned what a shocking revelation it was. “I don't think anyone had any idea that he was that successful,” he exclaimed.

Diorio would occasionally wave at Holt from his car. He explained that the wealth left to the town is an unexpectedly rich blessing. He added, "I know he didn't have a whole lot of family, but to leave it to the town where he lived… It's a tremendous gift." There is not much certainty about how Holt’s wealth came to be. However, his frugal lifestyle had ensured the wealth remained and multiplied lavishly to give to the town the massive gift. He was big on investing his wealth and ensuring that none of it goes to waste.

“When Geoff realized he had a couple million dollars in the bank, he didn't know what he was going to do with it,” Smith recalled, per Daily Mail. “The only parting thing I said to him was, ‘Remember the town of Hinsdale.’ Apparently, it resonated quite well with him, more so than I expected,” he added. The town has several plans with the monetary help received from the respected gentleman. Apart from restoring the buildings, there are also plans to start an online driver’s education course, upgrade the town and more. Kathryn Lynch, the town administrator, assured, “Hinsdale will utilize the money left very frugally as Mr. Holt did.”