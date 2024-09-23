Neil deGrasse Tyson’s predicted the exact date asteroid could hit Earth in old video from the Conan show

Around 4.6 billion years ago, when the solar system formed, its formation process left a lot of solid remnants tumbling through space. Today, these rocky leftovers called “asteroids,” usually orbit around the Sun, and are mostly located in the asteroid belt between Jupiter and Mars. However, on certain occasions, the gravity of Jupiter pulls along an asteroid, thrusts it forward, and sends it hurtling through the solar system, sometimes toward Earth.

Representative Image Source: Dangerous asteroid hits planet Earth, total disaster and life extinction, elements of this image furnished by NASA (Getty Images)

Ever since a mountain-sized asteroid wiped away the dinosaurs from Earth 66 million years ago, there have been no major asteroid impact events. But, in 2007, speaking with Conan O’Brien, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, made a chilling prediction. In the resurfaced interview clip, he anticipated that a massive asteroid named “Apophis” would probably crash into the Earth in 2029.

Apr13: On this date in 2029 stadium-sized asteroid Apophis buzz-cuts Earth at 45,000 km/hr below our communication satellites — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 13, 2014

Tyson estimated that Apophis will get close to the Earth on April 13, 2029, and will dip even lower than most of the Earth’s communication satellites. It will be the “biggest closest thing known to come near the Earth,” he described. The communication satellites, Tyson explained, are geosynchronous orbits about 23,000 miles up. “This [Apophis] will come around 18,000 miles,” he said, and revealed that, “It will be visible from northern Europe.” According to Tyson, this asteroid approaching the planet will look like a “fast-moving bright object across the night sky, moving at about, probably 10 miles per second.”

First discovered in 2004, the Apophis was identified as “one of the most hazardous asteroids that could impact Earth,” according to NASA. This treacherous celestial object looks like a “two-lobed peanut.” Surprisingly, the size of this asteroid is not a major issue. According to NASA, it is only 1,100 feet (340 meters) in width.

Representative Image Source: Near-Earth asteroid, computer artwork. (Getty Images)

However, since the time of its discovery, it has been considered a major threat to the planet. Tyson said that the threat is depicted in its name itself. Apophis is named after the Egyptian god of death and darkness, which, he said, illustrates how dangerous it could be for humans. If it was not considered dangerous, scientists would have never named it “Apophis,” but rather a regular name like Bambi, Tiffany, or Fredy.

“Its orbit remains sufficiently uncertain,” Tyson explained and added that if Apophis enters the “Keyhole,” which is a range of about 600 to 700 miles, then Earth’s gravity will be just right, or rather just wrong. “It will alter its orbit so it will hit us seven years later.” However, the likelihood of the asteroid making its way through the Keyhole is several in a million, he said.

In 2029, asteroid 99942 Apophis will fly harmlessly by Earth about 19,000 miles (31,000 km) above the surface. Scientists are already discussing observation plans and science opportunities for this celestial event still a decade away. Learn more at https://t.co/ZqEGvXfg5J — NASA Asteroid Watch (@AsteroidWatch) April 29, 2019

However, NASA reports that after a March 2021 radar-observation campaign, scientists have assured that there is no risk of Apophis impacting Earth for at least a century. At this time, when Apophis flitted past the Earth at a safe distance, scientists used high-powered radar instruments to calculate the estimate of its orbit around the Sun. They concluded that the asteroid won’t impact the Earth anytime before 2068. NASA’s “Asteroid Watch,” which tracks and detects asteroids, will also send a spacecraft to study Apophis during its 2029 temporary flyby. So the question of whether Apophis will collide with the planet or not, cannot be answered definitely until 2029.