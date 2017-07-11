The 7 Photos Of Obama And Babies We All Need Right Now. Like, Seriously
The nation is hungrier than ever for pics of Obama the Baby Whisperer in action
“I'm still asking you to believe — not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you.”
That was Barack Obama’s official last tweet as the president of the United States, written on January 20, his last day in office. He was talking to all of us, but let’s keep it real: As photos snapped over the past decade show, the people Obama believes in — and loves — the most might just be the pint-sized ones. And six months after he left office, it seems the nation is hungrier than ever for pics of Obama the Baby Whisperer in action.
That explains why pictures of him taken last week at Anchorage International Airport with a 6-month-old baby named Giselle have gone viral. The infant’s mother, Jolene Jackinsky, told The Associated Press that Obama walked over to her and asked, “Who is this pretty girl?” about the baby. They snapped some adorable selfies, which Jackinsky uploaded to Facebook, and now people are feeling all the feels about the images.
Fortunately for us, Obama’s official photographer, Pete Souza, took dozens of pictures of the former president hugging, fist-bumping, and lifting kids in the air, and they’re all in a publicly available archive. Looking through the pictures in the slideshow above, it’s heartwarming to see how Obama always has a smile or twinkle in his eyes when he interacts with kids. He knows they’re our national treasure, and we — parents, extended family members, mentors, teachers, and community members — have to keep believing in our ability to create the future that is rightfully theirs.
All photos via Flickr user Obama White House.
Hush now, Obama’s got you. The former president’s “baby whisperer” reputation really took off in June 2011 after he soothed this crying infant at the Congressional Picnic at the White House.
Image via Flickr user Obama White House.
Black lives always mattered to the former president. This poignant image of Obama with the son of a White House staff member went viral in May 2009. The little boy “wanted to see if the president's haircut felt like his own,” wrote Souza in the picture’s caption.
Image via Flickr user Obama White House.
Democracy feels oh-so-real when you see Obama kissing a baby and holding an American flag while greeting military families at the White House in July 2009.
Image via Flickr user Obama White House.
Babies don’t even have to be American for Obama to adore them. Here he is in April 2015 at the U.S. Embassy in Kingston, Jamaica, letting a curious infant touch his face.
Image via Flickr user Obama White House.
A fingertip bump with a little boy at a Head Start center in Kansas in January 2015 reminds us that sometimes it only takes a small gesture to let folks know they matter.
Image via Flickr user Obama White House.
In this snap from June 2011, some curious preschoolers at a child care facility next to his daughter Sasha's school were looking out a window. Souza wrote that the president “walked over to say hello to them."
Image via Flickr user Obama White House.
No tricks here. Obama had plenty of treats and a smile for this tot dressed as Snow White at a White House event for local children and children of military families during Halloween 2014.
Image via Flickr user Obama White House.