Comedian Turns His Roommate’s Mess Into A Passive-Aggressive Art Gallery
Just about everyone on Earth has had to deal with a messy roommate or family member. Comedian Justin Cousson found the best way to get back at his slob of a roomate was to turn his trail of domestic wreckage into a passive-aggressive art gallery. “I live in a house with three roommates, a cat, and one man child we’re all a bit tired of cleaning up after,” he told Buzzfeed. “I started taking pictures of the messes, adding pretentious titles, and when it happened pretty much daily I ended up with a large collection.”
After posting photos of his artistic endeavors on Twitter he got responses from people around the globe who felt his pain. “I love that [the art project] has resonated with so many people around the world. Even if now they consistently send me pictures of trash for appraisal.” People are applauding Cousson for finding a creative way to vent his rage. “Something about this clearly appeals to peoples’ appetite for the most mild form of vigilante justice,” he said.
"Cheese Knife"
Mixed-media, 2017
$500
"Monument To A Vanquished Towell Roll"
Mixed-media, 2017
$4200
"Clothes Left In Dryer Overnight, Then Another Night, Then..."
Mixed-media, 2017
$1395
"Sour Cream Covered Spoon, Left In Sink, Before Leaving Town For Four Days"
Mixed-media, 2017
$3400
"Choose Your Weapon"
Mixed-media, 2017
$53,000
"Forgotten Milk, LfetTo Actively Go Rancid In Fridge Far Beyond Sell-By Date"
Mixed-media (plastic and animal by-products), 2017
$700
"Boxes Left On Couch Because What Even Is Breaking Them Down And Recycling Or Even Leaving Them Not On The Couch "
Mixed-media, 2017
$6,000
"Shoes On Shoe Rack (Nearly)"
Mixed-media, 2017
$650
