Just about everyone on Earth has had to deal with a messy roommate or family member. Comedian Justin Cousson found the best way to get back at his slob of a roomate was to turn his trail of domestic wreckage into a passive-aggressive art gallery. “I live in a house with three roommates, a cat, and one man child we’re all a bit tired of cleaning up after,” he told Buzzfeed. “I started taking pictures of the messes, adding pretentious titles, and when it happened pretty much daily I ended up with a large collection.”

After posting photos of his artistic endeavors on Twitter he got responses from people around the globe who felt his pain. “I love that [the art project] has resonated with so many people around the world. Even if now they consistently send me pictures of trash for appraisal.” People are applauding Cousson for finding a creative way to vent his rage. “Something about this clearly appeals to peoples’ appetite for the most mild form of vigilante justice,” he said.