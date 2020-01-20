Tori, the Target manager who was Tweet-shamed by an irate cheapskate, just got a $30,000 vacation
A satisfying conclusion to an infuriating story.
Last Friday, GOOD reported on an infuriating incident that went down at a Massachusetts Target.
A Target manager who's come to be known as "Target Tori," was harassed by Twitter troll David Leavitt for not selling him an $89 Oral-B Pro 5000 toothbrush for a penny.
He describes himself as a "multimedia journalist who has worked for CBS, AXS, Yahoo, and others."
Leavitt saw an Oral-B Pro 5000 toothbrush in the store that he thought was accidentally priced for a penny. However, it was clearly marked "DISPLAY" but Leavitt either didn't notice or he was trying to pull a fast one.
via David Leavitt / Twitter
Leavitt demanded that the store sell him the tooth brush for a penny, but Tori stood her ground and refused to do so. So, Leavitt posted an unflattering photo of her on Twitter, where he has 210,000 followers.
"This manager Tori is not honoring the price of their items per massachusetts law," he wrote.
This @target manager Tori is not honoring the price of their items per massachusetts law pic.twitter.com/7IYMjCcutZ
— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 17, 2020
He then went on a rant about how Target was violating Massachusetts law and that he called the police to investigate the situation.
via David Leavitt / Twitter
The tweet soon went viral with countless people chastising Leavitt for sharing her photo online and for being a total unreasonable dick to a Target employee.
The tweet also struck a nerve with people who have worked retail and have had to put up with the "let me talk to your manager" types who throw embarrassing tantrums in the store to save a few bucks.
So, let me get this straight. You're bothering the police because of an obvious mistake Target made that you want to exploit?Because we all know those tooth brushes don't sell for .01. Then you went on twitter and blasted the photo of a $15 per hour employee just doing their job?
— Bryan Lee (@FamousBL3) January 17, 2020
It's a crowded field, but you've won dick of the week on twitter, you utter creep.
— thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) January 17, 2020
How can you be an "award-winning multimedia journalist" and also be illiterate?
Its for the display, not the item. Probably because that display is a spot on the shelf, and has to have a tag on it because of the stores internal system pic.twitter.com/8ThcZK0UXd
— America Guy (@that_guy5531) January 17, 2020
The story soon went viral and Twitter user Carpe Donktum started a GoFundMe page to help send Tori on a much needed vacation. Over just 2 days, the campaign raised over $30,000.
Target responded by making an official Twitter profile for Tori where she gave a heartfelt thank you. "I want to say thank you to everyone for their kindness and let you know that I intend to pay this forward," the Twitter bio reads. "I'll keep you updated!"
She also shared her thoughts on the page.
Leavitt had a smug response.
I'm giving away vacations. Who's next?
— David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 18, 2020
The Target Tori saga is a fantastic example of the pwoer of social media when it's used for good as well as evil. Leavitt attempted to use his social media power to humiliate Tori and it backfired royally.
He also learned a thing or two about Massachusetts pricing laws.
David is wrong. That law doesn't apply when discrepancy is a gross error, in that the lowest price is less than half of the checkout price and the seller, in the previous 30 days, did not intend to sell the grocery item at the lowest price. G.L. c. 94, s. 184C(i)(2) @AskTarget pic.twitter.com/NN7VqLKvgr
— Daniel I. Lampke (@daniellampke) January 17, 2020