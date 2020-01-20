GOOD

Tori, the Target manager who was Tweet-shamed by an irate cheapskate, just got a $30,000 vacation

A satisfying conclusion to an infuriating story.

Tod Perry
01.20.20
via David Leavitt / Twitter and RealTargetTori / Twitter

Last Friday, GOOD reported on an infuriating incident that went down at a Massachusetts Target.

A Target manager who's come to be known as "Target Tori," was harassed by Twitter troll David Leavitt for not selling him an $89 Oral-B Pro 5000 toothbrush for a penny.

He describes himself as a "multimedia journalist who has worked for CBS, AXS, Yahoo, and others."

Leavitt saw an Oral-B Pro 5000 toothbrush in the store that he thought was accidentally priced for a penny. However, it was clearly marked "DISPLAY" but Leavitt either didn't notice or he was trying to pull a fast one.

via David Leavitt / Twitter

Leavitt demanded that the store sell him the tooth brush for a penny, but Tori stood her ground and refused to do so. So, Leavitt posted an unflattering photo of her on Twitter, where he has 210,000 followers.

"This manager Tori is not honoring the price of their items per massachusetts law," he wrote.

He then went on a rant about how Target was violating Massachusetts law and that he called the police to investigate the situation.

via David Leavitt / Twitter

RELATED: The world is rallying around Tori, the Target employee Tweet-shamed by an irate cheapskate

The tweet soon went viral with countless people chastising Leavitt for sharing her photo online and for being a total unreasonable dick to a Target employee.

The tweet also struck a nerve with people who have worked retail and have had to put up with the "let me talk to your manager" types who throw embarrassing tantrums in the store to save a few bucks.

The story soon went viral and Twitter user Carpe Donktum started a GoFundMe page to help send Tori on a much needed vacation. Over just 2 days, the campaign raised over $30,000.

Target responded by making an official Twitter profile for Tori where she gave a heartfelt thank you. "I want to say thank you to everyone for their kindness and let you know that I intend to pay this forward," the Twitter bio reads. "I'll keep you updated!"

eyJpdiI6IjM2Q0pXZlNTQkhnXC9mS2sxVkdOMkpRPT0iLCJ2YWx1ZSI6Im13U2xadEt2TStVOEJRc3JFeDhlaEw0eWRaODc4cmRHN0sxcm4zYTM2c3E5N3kySGJlejVsSkE1RnBKdllKV2IiLCJtYWMiOiJmMmI4OTM1MjE1YzMyYTE4NTRhZDgxZDNlYjdiYjAwNWQ0MmY2NjgyMDllZTY1MjgxM2YyODFjOGNiZmZkZDhkIn0=

She also shared her thoughts on the page.

Leavitt had a smug response.

The Target Tori saga is a fantastic example of the pwoer of social media when it's used for good as well as evil. Leavitt attempted to use his social media power to humiliate Tori and it backfired royally.

He also learned a thing or two about Massachusetts pricing laws.


target tori cheapskates david leavitt tweet-shaming cnn msnbc fox news target target tori gofundme
Communities

The world is rallying around Tori, the Target employee Tweet-shamed by an irate cheapskate

via David Leavitt / Twitter

Anyone who has ever worked in retail knows that the worst thing about the job, right after the pay, are the unreasonable cheapskates who "want to talk to your manager" to get some money off an item.

They think that throwing a tantrum will save them a few bucks and don't care if they completely embarrass themselves in the process. Sometimes that involves belittling the poor employee who's just trying to get through their day with an ounce of dignity.

Twitter is rallying around a gal named Tori who works at a Target in Massachusetts after she was tweet-shamed by irate chapekate, journalist, and Twitter troll, David Leavitt.

Keep Reading
cnn target msnbc fox news tori target employee
Business

The cost of having a baby even with insurance equals average the monthly income of a woman

upload.wikimedia.org

Childbirth is the number one reason American women visit the hospital, and it ain't cheap. In fact, it's getting more and more expensive. A new study published in Health Affairs found that the cost of having a baby with employer-sponsored health insurance increased by almost 50% in the past seven years.

The study evaluated "trends in cost-sharing for maternity care for women with employer-based health insurance plans, before and after the Affordable Care Act," which was signed into law in 2010. The study looked at over 657,061 women enrolled in large employer-sponsored health insurance plans who delivered babies between 2008 and 2015, as these plans tend to cover more than plans purchased by small businesses or individuals.

Keep Reading
babies health insurance healthcare
Health

Scientists just found the crater of one of the biggest meteor crashes in Earth's history

www.nps.gov

A meteorite crashed into Earth nearly 800,000 years ago. The meteor was 1.2 miles wide, and the impact was so big, it covered 10% of the planet with debris. However, scientists haven't been able to find the impact site for over a century. That is, until now. A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal believes the crash site has been located.

Tektites, which are essentially rocks that have been liquefied from the heat of the impact and then cooled to form glass, help scientists spot the original impact site of a meteor. Upon impact, melted material is thrown into the atmosphere, then falls back to the ground. Even if the original crater has disappeared due to erosion or is hidden by a shift in tectonic plates, tektites give the spot away. Tektites between 750,000 to 35.5 million years old have been found in every continent except Antarctica.

Keep Reading
science meteor crash
The Planet