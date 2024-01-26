A kind and thoughtful stranger can make a world of difference in a person's day. More often than not, the kindness also comes back to them. Instagram mom Mary Ann Byrnes, who goes by @maremare711, experienced such an act of kindness at a Dollar Tree when an employee at the store helped her with her daughter, who was having a meltdown. As a mom, getting an extra hand at every instance warms your heart. This mom was touched too. So she took to Instagram to share this kind act with the world and spread a message for the employee. The video featuring the employee holding the child and trying to calm her down is indeed a heartwarming sight, so much so that people can feel the love radiating through their screens. The mom believes that the woman who helped her surely deserves everything that she wants and more.

Byrnes shared that this angel-like employee at Dollar Tree in West Orange, New Jersey, scooped her daughter in the middle of a meltdown. She writes, "She saw my hands were full while we were checking out and my patience was thin." She added that there's nothing more anxiety-inducing than a checkout line and a screaming toddler. It would have led to immense frustration from the mom and even more crying from the baby if this woman had not intervened. The mom shared that the help she received instantly changed their moods for the better. The daughter got to feel special as she got held by the woman and the mom got to experience an act of total kindness.

Byrnes further shared that sadly, the Dollar Tree location where the woman is working is going to get closed and the woman was hoping for a good transfer. She also added that she never posts things like these, but she wants the woman to have the world. She also wrote that the woman should get all the promotions and more. Such an attentive and thoughtful employee is also a big asset to any organization, so the woman's kindness could come back to her in more than one way. People in the comments agree with that.

Instagram user @dancrampton wrote, "Way to go Fatimah. Here’s hoping she gets sorted. What an asset to any business she is." Even Dollar Tree wrote in the comments of the video, "@maremare711 Thank you for sharing this sweet experience! Go, Fatimah! Way to go above and beyond. We'll be sure to share this with field leadership so they're aware of Fatimah's hard work and amazing spirit." Another user, @m.a.r.j.i.e, wrote, "First class ticket to heaven for people like Fatima! I hope she gets everything she ever hopes and dreams for." @maryannhedderson wrote, "We had a great adventure at this store and this employee was part of it. Bravo!" We can safely say that Fatimah's kindness has touched more than one person and she deserves all the love she is getting and more. The way she cared for the customer also shows that she does her work with a lot of attention and care.