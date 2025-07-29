Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

I started making amends instead of apologizing and it unlocked a life-changing confidence

"It's not about saying sorry."

apology, amends, restitution, relationships, repentance, forgiveness, spiritual balance, moral repair

Couple talk while sitting on a bench.

Image via Canva - Photo by Mizuno K
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesJul 29, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

Sometimes it feels like we live in a world lacking accountability. Too often the best course correction a person offers is some half-hearted apology that somehow leaves you feeling at fault. "I'm sorry you were offended." Or maybe, "I didn't know that would hurt your feelings." I'm not above the behavior. Most of my life, if I wasn't avoiding a problem, I was scooting the edges with my own careful, "My bad." A little over ten years ago I started practicing making amends for my wrongs instead of just an apology. And it changed my life.

What's the difference between an apology and making an amends?

So what's the difference between an apology and an amends? Dictionary.com describes an apology as, "a written or spoken expression of one's regret, remorse, or sorrow having insulted, failed, injured, or wronged another." This is a traditional 'I'm sorry' apology.

 parents, atonement, personal accountability, restorative justice, hugs, connection, mental health, Biblical restitution Father and son hug.Image via Canva - Photo by seb_ra

An amends goes a little deeper. "What can I do, to make this right?" There is a practice in 12-step recovery programs that involves making amends. The system and structure of the amends is very helpful. It is not necessary to be a part of a 12-step program to start making amends. Amends are not just saying sorry. They involve restoring what was broken by making restitution whenever possible. There are financial amends which involve paying money back. There are emotional amends which involve admitting wrongs and listening to those we harm. There are living amends when unable to contact the person. A key component isn't just acknowledging what happened. It's determining to behave differently going forward.

Historical Context

Many religions incorporate some form of amends into their philosophies on how to approach a healthy life. Christianity teaches repentance, confession, forgiveness, reconciliation, and restitution. Judaism practices Yom Kippur, the day of atonement where people seek forgiveness, repentance, and confess their sins. Buddhism speaks of Karma and right action, mindfulness. There is a practice of The Four Opponent Powers which are power of dependence, the power of regret, the power of the remedy, and the power of resolve.

  - YouTube  youtu.be  

 

Native and indigenous religions often practiced public apologies that incorporated ceremonial acts designed to restore peace. They aren't just publicly saying sorry. They are attempting to restore trust and foster change through positive actions.

An amends is not a blanket apology. It is not an attempt to clear your own conscious. It is not a confession that will cause harm. They take courage, humility and offer a platform to cultivate real healing often for both people involved. However, there is no guarantees and it's actually not the goal. Forgiveness is great, but may not happen.

In a reddit post titled, When did you start feeling relief after making amends? the comments are quite encouraging.

"Immediately, But it was more about the fact I could follow through with something so Intimidating that I thought I could never do it."

"Most of my amends ranged from ho hum to painful rejection. But my sisters reaction actually brought tear to my eyes and made me grateful that I had pushed through the process."

"Don't forget to forgive yourself, both for the harm you caused others and the harm you caused yourself."

"I had a Beautiful experience while making my amends!"

Here is a video from FOX 2 Detroit news interviewing Dr. Sabrina Jackson, an author, life coach, and practicing therapist who talks about the benefits of making amends.


  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

 

I must admit the difference and change from making apologies to making amends was simply, scary. I had never practiced it. Standing in front of someone I had wronged or felt wronged by was intimidating. I had a community of people to seek guidance from and a close, personal, spiritual adviser to help me. I was well prepared. Over time it's become a simple practice. Yes, sometimes I may get scared or hesitant. But, I have a wealth of experience now at practicing amends. I can reflect upon past interactions and be encouraged.

Here's a list of things I've gained in the process of making amends:

  • Self Esteem - Being able to stand in front of someone and own my behavior and actions is a mind blowing confidence booster. It's not just feeling better. It's acting better.
  • Freedom from Guilt and Shame - This is not freedom from regret. Regret is healthy. It shows I want to be better and do better. Making amends helps break that cycle of self-loathing and avoidance.
  • Peace of Mind - Often avoiding amends means secrets and hiding of the truth. That's a huge emotional weight that can be lifted and in most cases has been.
  • Humility - Acknowledging my flaws and offering a sincere attempt to correct them is a spiritual action. My experience is that humbling myself actually makes me feel stronger. I'm owning my behavior which takes courage.
  • Trust - My friends and family believe me and trust me because I act in a way that honors it and them. If I do wrong, I have the courage to admit it. I am accountable which is a much wanted self-esteem booster.
  • Improved Relationships - I'm able to empathize and connect on a much deeper level with the people I know, and the new people I meet. I feel strong and practice much healthier and more positive behaviors, because that's part of making amends.

The world can benefit from some strong accountability. Too often we find ourselves overly invested in what other people are doing and how they need to be behaving better. The clear and simple truth is no matter how much we want them to change, our best course of action is demonstration. History carries the message of people that have shown up to life honest, whole, compassionate, and with a concerted effort to lead by example.

You might think that the greatest change for myself, based on the behavior and willingness to make amends, has been the way people approach me. My experience has been the greatest change is in how I approach them. I'm no longer wrapped up in what they did or are doing. Focusing on my own behavior gives me strength and empathy for the people that come into my life. I'm a stronger and more confident person who has learned from the mistakes he's made. I've gained wisdom from doing what I can, to make those things right again.

accountabilityactionsapologyconfidenceforgivenessregretmaking amends12-stepsrestorative justicemoral repairkarmahealingbuddhismchristianityyom kippurnative religionsamends

The Latest

apology, amends, restitution, relationships, repentance, forgiveness, spiritual balance, moral repair
Life hacks

I started making amends instead of apologizing and it unlocked a life-changing confidence

hiking, detention, discipline, punishment, nature
Ideas

At this school, kids in trouble have a choice: go to detention or go on a hike

thrift store find, hidden money, goodwill treasure, coach purse, viral tiktok, heartwarming story, pay it forward, kindness, emotional note, secondhand shopping
Past Events

She found $300 in a thrift-store purse with a handwritten note that left her speechless

NASA clean air study, air purifying plants, indoor air quality, houseplants, clean air, spider plant, peace lily, bamboo palm, English ivy, formaldehyde removal, benzene toxins
Past Events

NASA found the 18 best plants  for naturally filtering the air in your home

More For You

private seller, online marketplace, peer-to-peer sales, buyer beware, resale scams, verified seller, fraudulent listings

Facebook on phone and used tires.

Wikimedia commons 2.0 Generic License (Image cropped and grey fill top.) and Photo from Canva by Latino Life

Man who bought tires from Facebook Marketplace shares warning to people looking for deals

With everything getting rather expensive these days, it's not surprising when someone jumps on a seemingly great bargain. A young man named Wyatt posted in a recent TikTok video, that he found himself a sweet deal on the Facebook Marketplace. The seller had some tires that he claimed still had about 70% tread left. When Wyatt went to purchase them, they looked good. He spent around $500 and took them to Discount Tire to get them balanced. Unfortunately, the tires were bad and unusable. Wyatt ended up spending additional money to get a brand new set of tires anyway.

As it turns out this isn't that unique of an experience. There are absolutely great deals to be had on Facebook Marketplace and similar sites. Sadly, experiences like Wyatt are more common than you might think. AARP, a non profit that advocates for people over 50, reported that from July to September in 2023, Facebook removed 827 million fake Facebook accounts.

Keep ReadingShow less
soap, hands, dishes, laundry, washing techniques, explainer, life hacks

Dishes, laundry, and washing hands glamour shot.

Image via Canva - Photos by Elnur, dorioconnell, and V&M STUDIO

Avoid these soapy mistakes - simple guidelines for washing hands, dishes, and laundry

How many times have you actually been told and shown the proper way to do something that's basic and practical for every day life? The most memorable "how to moment" I can literally think of, learning to tie my shoes at four-years-old. Most of us go through life just winging it and following the herd. But, there is actually some good information available when it comes to using soap.

Maybe you've been told it's all the same. Lather it. Spread it. Rinse it. Problems solved. But the simple truth, what kind of soap and how much you should be using really matters. More importantly, what are you using the soap for?

Keep ReadingShow less
dying, family, mental health, grief, mortality, love, good byes

Daughter visits her mother in hospice.

Image via Canva - Photo by KatarzynaBialasiewicz

4 meaningful things to do when someone is dying and you don't know how to respond

This is a really difficult conversation and it doesn't have to be. Western civilization has dropped the ball when it comes to talking about death. We spend the majority of our lives completely failing to acknowledge this process until it slams us in the heart and face.

We're all heading to this exact spot, trudging down a path with our loved ones. Most of us have lost at least one person that broke our hearts and, odds are, it's a lot more than that. Repression and denial are favorites for many of us navigating this challenge, but it's not the healthiest choice. For those avoiding a family member or close friend that's not going to be with us much longer, here are some suggestions for a more powerful and wonderful experience.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elizabeth Dunn, psychologist, Phd, happiness, charity, depression, service, helping others

Elizabeth Dunn on her Ted Talk

Image from YouTube video.

Elizabeth Dunn shares why all giving doesn't make people happy. But one kind always works.

What's better than being depressed? How about being happy. For most of us, living is a constant mix of ups and downs. The older we get and the more experiences we have in navigating the trials of life, hopefully finding a routine of positive habits can help us manage our moods better.

One of the most productive tools for feeling good is service. Yes, having a big chunk of money or great things occurring are super positive influences for a moment. But showing up for friends, family, and strangers boosts are inner morale like no other. Surprisingly, how we do that has a dramatic affect on it working.

Keep ReadingShow less
Party skills, strangers, events, social skills, confidence, self esteem, interpersonal skills

Group of people talking.

Image via Canva

People are empowering introverts by sharing their favorite 'small talk' topics

Not everyone has been gifted the gene that allows them to spark up conversations with complete strangers. They stand in front of a group of new people and it seems like they've known everyone and been besties forever. Perhaps you've always had this skill or learned to attain it over time, navigating each unique social settings with ease.

Many people find the surface level conversation very challenging. It can send a wave of anxiety so uncomfortable that some might avoid these situations all together. There is a simple art that exists which allows chat to come incredibly easy. Utilizing the suggestions below even the most gifted gabber can affirm or possibly improve upon this special skill.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025