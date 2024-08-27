Women reveal 10 of the real reasons they choose to remain single and avoid romantic relationships

Choosing to be with someone in a romantic relationship is solely a matter of how one feels about themselves and their life. Choosing a partner just because your parents like them, or just because it would look good to society, would be the wrong way to go ahead. Given all these factors, many women are opting to skip relationships altogether and instead focus on building their lives. In April 2022, Reddit user u/crypticweirdo9105 brought this matter to attention in a post in the r/AskWomen group, asking women why they chose to remain single and how has been their experience. Comments followed from hundreds of women who opened up about their feelings and struggles of being single.

Being single is a struggle, yes even today. Looking at the rising number of powerful women, it might seem that the world has shifted much in terms of its patriarchal thinking. However, deep within the innards of society, the reality remains as bad as it has always been. When a woman chooses to stay single, she is seen as someone undeserving of any love and affection. But these women are constantly defying the odds by prioritizing their own lives over the life of someone who might dictate what they should do and what they shouldn’t. Here is a list of the top ten reasons why women choose to remain single:

1. Dating apps are overwhelming

“I’m “actively” choosing to be single because I don’t want to go on dating apps. I tried them in the past and they were so overwhelming. My anxiety went through the roof trying to juggle conversations and dodging “creepy” messages.” – u/doodlebug365

2. Bad experience with previous relationships

“I let myself love someone that didn’t love me back the way they should. My life has been ok but really depressing, not feeling like there is something to live for but I know there is I know it will take time.” – u/desperate9832 “Three years ago, my boyfriend and I broke up and it nearly killed me. I took about 6 months to heal and started dating again. The next relationship didn’t work out, and I realized I liked being by myself. I don’t know that I’ll ever remarry or date again. If I do, the standards are really high. I’m very content in my life and in myself and I don’t want to be with someone just for the sake of being with someone.” – u/krlhan11

3. Haven’t found the perfect match

“I don't mind being single. It's not the end of the world. I like my peace and quiet. But I will always be open to having that special someone in my life. I just haven't found that person yet.” – u/joeymami2015 “I wanted to be whole as a person. I don’t want to depend my happiness on someone else. I don’t want to rush into relationships just for the sake I’m not alone. When I’ve found the person that I want to get vulnerable with; hopefully he will just add up in my life and world.” – u/sakispice “The thing is that I have become very comfortable being with myself, I feel whole. That doesn't mean that I don't get lonely. But unless I find someone that will add to my life and make my comfort even more comfortable, I don't see a point. I never liked the idea of finding a person that completes you, metaphorically speaking princess looking for a prince. I am a queen looking for a king lol.” – u/sparkletempt

4. Can’t trust men

“I have a lot of relationship and dating trauma I have to work through before I begin the process of ever trusting a man intimately again.” – u/pixelpixxy “The reason is the current state/condition/attitude of men. They want a traditional dynamic but with modern advantages. So they want a subservient woman who will do all the household things and basically be their mom, and still hold down a full time job and be the adult in the relationship. It’s much more peaceful and less frustrating being single.” – u/laminatedbean

5. Freedom and peace without worry

“Life is peaceful and I don’t get told sweet chocolate-covered lies.” – u/lisavela “I get to focus on myself without the constant worry of not being enough for somebody or being too much. peaceful.” – u/lace_coffin

6. Focused on career goals

“I was in an abusive relationship for 19 years. It did much damage that I’m trying to heal from but more than anything, it held me back from achieving my professional goals. Now that I’m free, I’m focused on my goals and I won’t be distracted until I’m done.” – u/infactinfarctinfart

7. Independence is too sweet to share

“I never consciously made that decision - I'm just too selfish to be willing to adapt to being in that kind of relationship.” – u/mindingmine “It’s worth it to be on my own because I am finally giving my love to the one person that deserves it the most: me.” – u/crochetandkittens

8. Self-love is a priority

“Since I decided to be single I have achieved so many goals, my career has launched and I bought my first house on my own! From now on I am very careful about who I allow in my life, I don't settle for less because I don't need to. Being emotionally and financially independent is the most important thing in life, for women and men. Partnerships are important but taking care of yourself first should always be a priority.” – u/immediate_expert6742

9. Relationships are messy and superficial

“Relationships seem to be so superficial now, no deep connection and love anymore.” – u/bluedelights “The idea of a relationship still feels like giving someone control over my life. And I can’t do that. Plus, I’ve been having fun just doing what I want, and participating in the hook-up scene.” – u/clutterc0re

10. Life is great without anyone

“I'd like to know if I have a reason that I just haven't discovered yet. To me, I just don't feel any desire to seek anyone out. No feelings or fear of loneliness giving that push I guess. Life is great. I see my friends when I do crave some interaction. Having my dog around is always joyful too.” – u/important_coconut_39 “I’m just a lot happier this way in general. I’ve noticed I'm a lot more creative when I’m not in a relationship and I find it fun.” – u/bigbootyomoletlover “I truly enjoy my single life!” – u/meskeptical