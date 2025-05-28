Passenger reads a book on a flight, unaware the author is sitting right next to her

Terry Robinson has a plan that flips the script. Instead of moving into a costly nursing home, Robinson is checking into a Holiday Inn. According to his now-viral Facebook post—shared over 105,000 times—he’s crunched the numbers and come to a simple conclusion: hotels offer more comfort for a lot less cash.

"No nursing home for us. We'll be checking into a Holiday Inn!" — Terry Robinson

How a Holiday Inn beats the retirement home

Robinson compared the average daily cost of a nursing home—$188—to the nightly rate of a Holiday Inn after applying senior and long-stay discounts: $59.23. That leaves him with about $128 per day to cover meals, services, and even a little fun.

“Breakfast is included, and some have happy hours in the afternoon,” Robinson wrote. “That leaves $128.77 a day for lunch and dinner in any restaurant we want, or room service, laundry, gratuities and special TV movies.”

"They treat you like a customer, not a patient." — Terry Robinson

Then there are the added perks most hotels offer: pools, gyms, laundry facilities, lounges, and free toiletries. “Most have free toothpaste and razors, and all have free shampoo and soap,” he noted.

Toss in daily housekeeping, maintenance support, and a courteous staff who respond to a well-placed tip, and Robinson believes it adds up to a far more enjoyable lifestyle than most assisted-living facilities provide.

Representative Image: Spend a lot less in your retirement and enjoy a few amenities to boot. Canva

Transportation, travel, and freedom

Living at a Holiday Inn gives Robinson mobility, literally and figuratively. He points out that public transportation options abound, and some hotels offer airport shuttles. “Seniors ride free,” he reminds us. And if he gets bored of one location? Easy fix: just move to another Holiday Inn.

“For a change of scenery, take the airport shuttle bus and eat at one of the nice restaurants there. While you're at the airport, fly somewhere.”

He even joked about upgrading. “If you fall and break a hip, Medicare will pay for the hip, and Holiday Inn will upgrade you to a suite for the rest of your life,” he wrote—though it’s safe to say that claim might be more hopeful than factual.

"It takes months to get into decent nursing homes. Holiday Inn will take your reservation today." — Terry Robinson

Real-life examples and public response

One Facebook commenter backed up Robinson’s plan with personal experience. “I agree with you. The hotel will wash the sheets and towels for you, too. In some of the assisted living places you have to wash everything.”

Another user shared, “I’ve actually met an elderly lady one time that was actually living in a Hampton Inn. She was quite content.”

Robinson’s idea isn’t just about money. It’s about dignity, mobility, and the freedom to enjoy life—even in your later years. The hotel staff, he says, treat you like a guest, not a burden. Family visits feel like vacations, and grandkids can enjoy the pool.

His plan may not cover every medical need or long-term care scenario, but it resonates with those frustrated by the high costs and limited options of traditional retirement.

The post was cheeky, but the point still holds

When Robinson posted his hotel-retirement plan back in 2019, it was clearly tongue-in-cheek. But the wild part is—it’s only gotten more believable.

Sure, hotel rates have climbed with inflation. But so have the costs of elder care. In many states, nursing homes now average over $350 a day. That’s more than double what Robinson would’ve paid at a Holiday Inn, and those extra dollars don’t always buy the kind of life people dream of in retirement.

Meanwhile, extended-stay hotels still offer senior discounts, free breakfast, housekeeping, laundry access, and a refreshing lack of waitlists. In some cities, this kind of setup still costs half what basic assisted living does—and comes with better views.

That said, experts are quick to point out that this lifestyle only works for fairly healthy seniors. Hotels aren’t equipped to manage medications or provide hands-on help. Even Robinson admitted later that his post was meant as a fun thought experiment, not a literal how-to guide. Still, the message clearly struck a nerve—and continues to, years later.

Real-life examples have popped up here and there: seniors living happily in extended-stay hotels, even retirees riding out their golden years on cruise ships. For anyone disillusioned by the price and limitations of traditional senior housing, Robinson’s vision remains a cheeky but charming reminder that maybe, just maybe, there’s another way.

Got a retirement plan that breaks the mold? We want to hear about it.

This article originally appeared five years ago.