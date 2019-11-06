GOOD

Video of an Oakland train employee saving a man's life is so insane, it looks like CGI

Tod Perry
11.06.19
via KTVU / YouTube

The 63-year-old Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, currently branded the RingCentral Coliseum, is one of the most decrepit sports venues in America.

The home to the the NFL's Oakland Raiders (until they move to Las Vegas next season) and MLB's A's, is notoriously known as the Black Hole and has made headlines for its frequent flooding and sewage issues.

One of the stadium's few positive aspects is its connection to public transportation.

The Coliseum has a bridge that connects to a Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) station which makes it easy for fans to get to and from the venue.

via Paul Sullivan / Flickr


Paul Sullivan / Flickr

Fans flooded the Coliseum BART stop on Sunday after the Raiders' last-minute victory over the Detroit Lions. One man tried to move further down the platform when he lost his balance and slipped, just as the train came barreling towards him.

BART supervisor John O'Connor saw the man on the tracks and burst into action.

O'Connor was able to grab the man's hand and pull him out of danger just inches from being hit by the oncoming train.

After saving the man's life, O'Connor embraced him with a big hug on the BART platform.

"There really was no time to make a decision," O'Connor said at a press conference. "I just looked and it just happened. It's really awkward to be called a hero. That's what we're supposed to do. We're all human beings, and life is precious."

RELATED: A new PSA smartly reveals just how dangerous tackle football is for kids

For O'Connor, his heroism was all part of the job.

"We have procedures that we get trained on and follow on a daily basis," O'Connor explained. "It's second nature for a lot of us. You don't come to BART for a job and then just walk away. Very few do. They say BART family, and that's actually the truth. I've been here for 24 years, and there are a lot of good people here."

This Thursday, the Oakland Raiders will honor O'Connor as a "Hometown Hero" during a prime-time game versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

bart bay area rapid transit man falls on platform heroic deeds oakland raiders oakland coliseum oakland a's CNN Fox News NFL
Hero Video

A 92-year-old woman was reunited with the Jewish family she helped hide during the Holocaust

Yad Vashem

Since 1992, the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous has been holding reunion ceremonies between Holocaust survivors and rescuers once a year. But the tradition is coming to an end, as many have died or are too frail to travel. What might be the last reunion of its kind took place when a 92-year-old woman met up with the two surviving family members that she helped hide during the Holocaust, and their descendants.

Sarah Yanai and Yossi Mor introduced Melpomeni Dina (nee Gianopoulou) to their almost 40 family members, all decedents of the Mordechai family, the family of seven that Dina and her two sisters hid during WWII. "There are no words to describe this feeling," Dina told the Jeruselum Post. "It is very emotional for us to be together again."

Keep Reading Show less
holocaust israel world war ii
Culture

Anti-vaxxers cursed at ER staff who helped their son because he was 'isolated' to protect others

via Reddit

When parents choose not to vaccinate their children, they are taking what they believe to be calculated risk: to protect my child from a vaccination injury, such as autism, I will put them at risk of developing a host of diseases, including measles, tetanus, mumps, polio, hepatitis B, and diphtheria.

They also choose to put others, especially babies that are too young to be immunized, at risk of life-threatening illnesses.

This reasoning is incredibly selfish given the fact that there is absolutely no evidence that vaccinations cause autism.

Keep Reading Show less
anti-vaxxers health
Health

White supremacist group accidentally raises $36,000 to help undocumented people

via Twitter / It's going down

Popular Mobilization (or PopMob) a Portland, Oregon group comprised of anti-fascists and leftists, came up with a brilliant way to make unwitting white supremacists raise money for a charity that helps undocumented people.

PopMob asked its supporters to pledge a nickel, dime, or any small amount of money for every white supremacist that showed up to a rally that took place on August 17.

Some 300 fascists from white supremacist groups, including the Proud Boys, Patriot Prayer, and the Three Percenters, attended a rally on the Portland waterfront that lasted only about 30 minutes.

When all the donations were tallied up, the PopMob Fundraiser generated $36,017.69.

Keep Reading Show less
nazis white supremacists immigration
Politics

The FDA is issuing cancer warnings on breast implants, because they're finally listening to women

Creative Commons

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, breast augmentation is the most popular form of cosmetic surgery in the country. Some women choose to get breast implants for cosmetic reasons, while others use them to rebuild after undergoing mastectomies for breast cancer. In 2018, 310,000 breast augmentations were performed, which is a 4% increase from 2017. However, it comes with many risks that women night not be aware of.

Breast implants aren't permanent and need to be removed or replaced every eight to ten years, yet the FDA says 20% of women have to get their implants removed sooner because of complications. Some complications can include severe muscle and joint pain, scarring, weakness, cognitive difficulties, and rupture. There's even a term for it – "breast implant illness." As bad as those symptoms sound, they can also be worse; 573 people developed a rare form of blood cancer because of their implants, and 33 people have died.

Keep Reading Show less
plastic surgery fda regulation
Health

Hunter dies after being gored by a deer that he shot

via Donald Windley / Flickr

Hunters give a lot of excuses for getting enjoyment out of killing innocent wildlife. They either rationalize it by saying they eat what the kill or that they're just abiding by the laws of nature.

But it's hard to rationalize the blood sport when there's no shortage of meat taken from animals that were bred for slaughter at the local supermarket.

It would be easier to accept if the humans and wildlife went at it face to face. Killing a deer with a gun is a pretty cowardly act, but going at it fist to antler takes considerable grit.

Keep Reading Show less
hunter gored hunter dies deer attacks hunter when animals attack hunter accidents Cabaals Dick's sporting goods bass pro shops CNN MSNBC Fox News hunter killed by deer
Health