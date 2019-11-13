Is Kap back? Colin Kaepernick will be working out for multiple NFL teams this week.
After three years on the sidelines, Colin Kapernick will be working out for multiple NFL teams on Saturday, November 16 at the Atlanta Falcons facility.
The former 49er quarterback who inflamed the culture wars by peacefully protesting against social injustice during the national anthem made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday.
I'm just getting word from my representatives that the NFL league office reached out to them about a workout in Atlanta on Saturday. I've been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can't wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday.
Kaepernick is scheduled for a 15-minute on-field workout and an interview that will be recorded and sent to all 32 teams. The Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, and Detroit Lions are expected to have representatives in attendance.
"We like our quarterback situation right now," Miami head coach, Brian Flores said. "We're going to do our due diligence."
NFL Insider Steve Wyche believes that the workout is the NFL's response to multiple teams inquiring about the 32-year-old quarterback. A league-wide workout would help to mitigate any potential political backlash that any one team may face for making an overture to the controversial figure.
Part of my report on the Kaepernick workout Saturday in Atlanta. I also reported on NFL Now @nflnetwork that Kaepernick and his reps can submit questions and control much of the narrative for a video interview that will be sent to teams. pic.twitter.com/OlV2KSMlDN
Kapernick is an unrestricted free agent (UFA) so any team could have reached out to him. But it's believed that the interested teams are considering him for next season.
Earlier this year, Kaepernick and Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid reached a financial settlement with the league in a joint collusion complaint. The players alleged that the league conspired to keep them out after they began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016.
Before the 2019 season, Kaepernick posted a video of himself working out on twitter to show he was in great physical condition and ready to play.
5am. 5 days a week. For 3 years. Still Ready. pic.twitter.com/AGczejA1rM
Kaepnick took the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012 and the NFC Championship game in 2013.
He has the 23rd-highest career passer rating in NFL history, the second-best interception rate, and the ninth-most rushing yards per game of any quarterback ever. In 2016, his career to a sharp dive and he won only of 11 games as a starter.