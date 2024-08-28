10-year-old boy writes adorable letter asking his neighbor to allow him to babysit their pup

To those who own a dog, the dog owns their heartbeats. For these two moms, their love for their dog was magnified so much more when they received a cutesy letter. Their neighbor, a ten-year-old boy named Troy, had written this letter proposing his friendship with his neighbor’s golden retriever. As soon as the letter from the fourth grader was shared in an Instagram post, their dog, named Arthur, became famous. In the letter, the boy asked the neighbors, if he could babysit their dog after the pandemic and take him for a walk. Written in red and blue markers, the letter read, “Hello neighbor, my name is Troy. I am in 4th grade and I’m just wondering if maybe after this virus, you need a dog sitter, and if so then I can take your dog on walks and more.” Later, they shared Troy’s letter on Arthur’s Instagram account, @arthurthefloof, “I made friends with a small hooman today. He’s like basically me-sized. I bet I can get him to give me more treats than my hoomans.”

Not only did people compliment the heartwarming gesture of the little boy, but also threw oodles of flattering remarks about the cuteness of the fluffy creature. Others remarked that this is such a fabulous story.

In some of the follow-up "pupdates" on their Instagram, the neighbors wrote how a playdate was arranged for Arthur and Troy. In one post, they wrote, “Guess who’s meeting Troy today?”

In a later post, they wrote, “Hello to all my new frens. Just a quick pupdate - me and the smol neighbor had a really great (socially distant) play date today. Because he’s so smol we didn’t take any pics just for privacy purposes but he told me all about his dog fren and even showed me some dance moves! I have a feeling we’re gonna be best buds!”

Apparently, the social media page of Arthur slowly gained popularity after this letter. On this account, they usually post everything from small pup-dates to Arthur’s walks around forests, beaches and streets. In one post, for example, they shared how Arthur had stumbled upon a bunch of kids while taking a walk across the street, “Having the best day! Took a walk in the middle of the street and met some kids with water guns who gave me a little bath.”

Apart from this, on their Instagram page, they also share pics of Arthur sitting in front of treats and gift boxes. Some posts are also related to Arthur snapshotted along with his fluffy chocolate brown companion named Dwight. According to another post, they revealed that Arthur got to spend a little time with Troy before they moved on to Utah.

In their last note cherishing the memories of Troy’s and Arthur’s friendship, they wrote, “For the last day before my birthday, I had to look back on the thing that brought me all you! Thanks to my pal down the hall I made so many internet frens this year. Just as an update, Troy and I hung out a lot before I moved to Utah! This will always be our fav quarantine memory.”

Astonishingly, Arthur has also been featured by Time magazine, the detail of which his owners shared in yet another Instagram post, “So excited to announce I’ve been named @time’s Person of the Year!”

It is usually said that happiness is owning a cute pup, and in the case of these moms, Arthur is the perfect testimony to this!

Editor's note: This article was originally published on February 14, 2024. It has since been updated.