Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

New owners of the beloved 'Home Alone' house want to restore its nostalgic '90s magic

"Our vision is to bring back the warmth and just the love from the movie," says the project manager.

home alone, home alone house, Macaulay Culkin, movies, houses

Owners of the 'Home Alone' house want to revive the '90s vibe.

Photo credit: YouTube screenshots via SPIRIT X
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedDec 13, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee who specializes in stories on music and pop culture. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

The McCallister house from Home Alone has become synonymous with '90s nostalgia. The sprawling, 9,100-square-foot Colonial, located north of Chicago in Winnetka, Illinois, instantly conjures holiday family chaos and Kevin’s numerous showdowns with the "Wet Bandits." But after the house went on the market in 2024, a lot of fans were shocked by its sleek, modernized look. Now the new owner, who purchased the property for $5.5 million in January, has pledged to restore the colorful vibes we’ve come to associate with the 1990 Macaulay Culkin classic.

Scott Price, project manager behind the renovation, spoke to NBC Chicago about the project, saying, "Our vision is to bring back the warmth and just the love from the movie." The current owner is reportedly paying for the updates, and they appear to be going all the way: "There was so many great colors," Price said of the original aesthetic, "and it just made you feel like family and like home and we want to bring that magic back."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"We love this movie"

While the project’s timeline is unclear, the outlet wrote that "more improvements to the outside of the house are in store." Price emphasized, "We love this movie; it was a really important movie in our childhood and that’s true for the family that owns the house too."

Maybe it’s sheer nostalgia, but this news will probably please plenty of Home Alone fans. After all, the house’s renovated appearance didn’t go over too well on the r/Millennials subreddit. "[E]ven taking off the nostalgia goggles, the new style looks a little too modern and sterile, lacking warmth and personality," one user wrote. "Millennial SSRI grey design must be stopped," added another. "This kinda bums me out," someone else admitted. "It looks...so modern and sterile in comparison."

NBC Chicago spoke to a tourist visiting the home named Natalie Coles, who expressed a similar sentiment: "I saw on the website it was really kind of a gray house and lost its spirit and magic. I’m so thrilled the new owners have decided to do that."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The unique aesthetic of the Home Alone house

So what makes the Home Alone house so perfectly '90s and so uniquely memorable? That’s subjective, of course, but perhaps the distinctly Christmas-y color palette has something to do with it. "How have I seen Home Alone 8 million times, but I was today years old when I realized the lengths they went to in order to make the entire movie red & green?" someone wrote on Instagram. In a video clip, they highlighted a pile of visual evidence, most of which is impossible to ignore next time you watch the movie.

In an expansive feature, Vanity Fair explored how the house was used during Home Alone’s production. The owners let the crew work on location for roughly four months, filming exterior shots and interior scenes centered on the living room and foyer staircase. (Much of the project was reportedly captured on a soundstage.) “We would have not believed back then," said former owner John Abendshien, "that there would be sightseers coming to look at that house for years afterward.” That’s movie magic for ya.

macaulay culkin houses homeownership style 1990s home alone filmmaking millennials nostalgia movies

The Latest

old age, old age benefits, youth culture, culture, health
Culture

Seniors share the 15 incredible perks of old age young people can look forward to

home alone, home alone house, Macaulay Culkin, movies, houses
Culture

New owners of the beloved 'Home Alone' house want to restore its nostalgic '90s magic

emergency rooms, nurses, Reddit, patients, redditors, doctors, stories, hospital
Culture

33 questionable things people do that emergency room staff are begging them to stop

insects, bugs, scientific research, bug populations, environmental research
Science

Bugs are vanishing at 'alarming' rates. Researcher shares what's behind the 'bug apocalypse.'

More For You

hotel story, malicious compliance, receptionist, rude customer, Reddit, viral story, Days Inn, customer service, funny, revenge

A hotel receptionist checks in a guest

Canva

A hotel guest demanded a room on a non-existent 4th floor. The receptionist's comeback was perfect.

Anyone who has worked in customer service knows the customer is always right—except when they are demanding a room on a floor that doesn't exist.

A classic story from the Reddit community r/MaliciousCompliance is making the rounds again, detailing one receptionist's legendary response to an entitled guest. The employee, who was working the night shift at a hotel that was fully booked, faced a woman who marched in with a piece of paper and an attitude.

Keep Reading Show less
Li Jingwei, kidnapped map, family reunion, Douyin, child trafficking, hand-drawn map, Zhaotong, viral video, China news, emotional reunion

A man looks at a map

Canva

He was kidnapped at 4. A map he drew from memory 33 years later led him back home.

For 33 years, Li Jingwei had no idea where he came from. Kidnapped from his village in 1989 at the age of four, he grew up in a different province with a different family. He eventually forgot his birth name and the names of his parents. But there was one thing he never forgot: the landscape of his home.

Images of a specific bamboo grove, a small pond, and a winding road near a school were etched into his memory. In late 2021, inspired by other high-profile family reunions in China, Li decided to trust those memories.

Keep Reading Show less
Aaron Arias, Jamal Harris, kidnapping rescue, Dallas teens, Charles Atkins Lewis, 911 call, Good Samaritans, viral rescue story, bystander intervention

Traffic at night with overlaid text reading "I'm witnessing a robbery. not a robbery, a kidnapping!"

Canva

Teens rescue a kidnapped woman after noticing her mouth 'help me' from the backseat

Situational awareness can be the difference between life and death, and for one woman in Texas, the quick thinking of two teenagers made all the difference. In an incredible display of bravery, Aaron Arias and Jamal Harris turned a casual drive into a daring rescue mission.

Aaron Arias, then 19, and Jamal Harris, then 17, were driving through Dallas to pick up a friend when they noticed a young woman in the backseat of another car. From the passenger seat, Harris initially thought the woman was "attractive," but quickly realized she was mouthing something urgent. According to NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth, it became clear she was silently pleading for help.

Keep Reading Show less
Joe Eszterhas, Michael Ovitz, CAA, Hollywood history, Basic Instinct, show business feud, leaked letter, foot soldiers, super-agent, 1989

Hollywood sign with text overlay reading: "I am not an asset. I am a human being. You are an agent."

Canva

The epic fax that preceded the downfall of Hollywood's most feared agent

In 1989, Michael Ovitz wasn't just an agent. He was the gravity that held Hollywood together. As the co-founder of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), he didn't just book jobs; he packaged entire blockbusters, effectively telling the studios what they were making and who would star in it. He was the "King of Hollywood," a man who operated in the shadows, characterized by his zen-like calm, his terrifying efficiency, and the widely held belief that crossing him was professional suicide.

But empires often crumble from the smallest cracks, and Ovitz’s armor didn’t meet its match in a boardroom coup or a stock market crash. It met its match in a fax machine.

Keep Reading Show less
Robert Redford, Twilight Zone, Nothing in the Dark, Gladys Cooper, death portrayal, classic TV, George Clayton Johnson, Robert Redford tribute, Hollywood legend, 1962 television

Robert Redford in "The Twilight Zone"

The Twilight Zone' screenshot from Next Best Thing via YouTube

Robert Redford's haunting portrayal of Death in 'Twilight Zone': 'It isn't me you're afraid of'

The death of Robert Redford on September 16 at age 89 marked the loss of a Hollywood icon whose career spanned such breadth and depth that selecting a single definitive performance feels nearly impossible. Yet as word of his passing spread, countless fans found their minds returning to one of the actor's earliest roles—his unexpectedly poignant portrayal of Death in The Twilight Zone. The performance has lingered in viewers' memories for decades, but in light of his death, it now resonates on a deeper level.

"Nothing in the Dark," episode 16 of the anthology series’ third season, originally aired on January 5, 1962. And while it’s rarely mentioned in the same breath as "Time Enough at Last" or "The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street," it’s still generally considered a staple—even ranking 18 out of 156 on IMDB’s user-voted ranking.

Keep Reading Show less
mtv, cds, tower records, '90s nostalgia, '90s music

This nostalgic MTV News interview has '90s kids reflecting on the CD era.

Photo credit: screenshot from MTV News video on Reddit

People are savoring an unearthed 1994 MTV interview with people who just bought CDs at Tower Records

For those of us who grew up impatiently waiting for new-music Fridays, saving up our spare cash to spend on CDs at the local Sam Goody, nothing will ever beat the thrill of that tactile connection—even tearing the awkward sticky labels off the jewel cases was part of the ritual. And few videos better crystallize that feeling than a 1994 clip from MTV News, which interviewed a group of (mostly young) customers outside Tower Records in New York City.

The footage seems to especially resonate with Gen X and millennial listeners, who bask in the nostalgia of this bygone CD era. Part of what makes the video so compelling is its raw, on-the-street filming style, with an interviewer casually approaching people as they walk around outside Tower, frequently exiting with a fresh stack of compact discs. It also, almost by accident, gives a fascinating snapshot into the fashion and subcultures of mid-'90s music fandom.

Keep Reading Show less
dating, single life, bad dates, good dates, relationships

Do you live in a good dating city? A new report ranks the best and worst.

Photo credit: Canva, Katerina Holmes from Pexels (left, cropped) / Prostock-studio (right, cropped)

A new report ranks the 10 best and worst U.S. cities for single people to meet someone

What makes a city attractive to the unattached? You could make a massive list of qualities. And to help create their latest study, personal-finance company WalletHub did exactly that, using "35 key factors of dating-friendliness" to measure the best and worst U.S. cities for singles in 2025.

In order to focus their research, they evaluated 182 total cities, including the 150 most-populated. They did their analysis using 35 metrics that can be lumped into three broader categories: economics (everything from restaurant-meal costs to housing affordability), fun and recreation (things like parks per capita and presence of music festivals), and dating opportunities (including a share of the single population and "Google search traffic for the term 'Tinder'"). Each city was then given a total score out of 100, with the whole list ranked best to worst.

Keep Reading Show less
single women, dating, relationships, self-love, independence, Reddit, viral thread, dating apps, mental health, career focus

(L) A couple in the middle of a fight (R) A woman enjoys a cup of tea

Canva

10 honest reasons women are single that have nothing to do with 'not finding the one'

For generations, the societal script has been clear: grow up, find a partner, and settle down. But that narrative is shifting. Increasingly, women are deciding that the "default" path isn't the only one, opting instead to prioritize their own peace, careers, and independence over romance.

This shift was the focus of a revealing conversation on Reddit, where user u/crypticweirdo9105 asked the r/AskWomen community a simple question: why have they chosen to remain single? The hundreds of responses that followed painted a complex picture of modern dating, highlighting everything from the exhaustion of apps to the joy of solitude.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2025