Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Small Alaska town sends the perfect 'love letter' to their closest Canadian neighbors

Everyone should read this.

Small Alaska town sends the perfect 'love letter' to their closest Canadian neighbors
Cecily Knobler
By Cecily KnoblerFeb 24, 2025
Cecily Knobler
See Full Bio

In a world that can often feel so deeply divided, one Alaskan mayor reached out to his Canadian friends and neighbors to express his loyalty and appreciation for their invaluably important ties. And the feeling was mutual.

We can't ignore that fires have been stoked recently between the United States and Canada. Tensions are certainly higher than usual over threats of raised tariffs, looming trade wars, and all-around blustering. But let's zoom in a little to find the wonderfully hopeful partnership, and really, the friendship that still exists. There’s so much history between not only the nearby towns, but the two countries who have been longtime allies.

Haines, AlaskaHaines, Alaska | Andrei Taranchenko | Flickrwww.flickr.com

So, after the Haines Assembly agreed to construct a kind, old-fashioned letter, Tom Morphet, the mayor of Haines, Alaska, wrote it and sent it off to their neighbors in Haines Junction, Yukon, as well as to Whitehorse 100 miles to the east. The main crux of the note was to "reaffirm a relationship of friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance." Much of the letter's contents were provided to various outlets, including CBC News in a piece entitled, "Can we still be friends: Alaska town sends love letter to neighbours in Yukon."

Though complex for many reasons, Canada and the United States (who share the longest border of any two nations on Earth) have always—mostly—had a deep and respectful alliance.

Canadians and Americans have also historically put each other at the top of their "favorite nations" lists. They simply (usually) like each other. Not to mention their support for one another economically (NAFTA certainly helped with that) and how they often back one another militarily.

gif of a person "squishing" a man on a bike using forced perspectiveGiphy

Mayor Morphet's letter continued, "We recognize that as northerners, we sometimes have as much in common with our Canadian neighbors as we do with our own countrymen in the southern latitudes."

The letter also expressed the U.S.'s gratitude toward its neighbor. "We are grateful for the many services and opportunities that our proximity to Canada affords us, including emergency hospital services, veterinary services, RCMP coverage, parks, shopping, and social events held in your city."

He gave CBC News a personal anecdote: "I've got good friends in Whitehorse and the Junction. Some places in the world, you know, Yanks aren't welcome, but we've always felt welcome going up to the Yukon. We'd just love that to continue."

Yukon River at WhitehorseFile:Yukon River at Whitehorse -b.jpg - Wikipediaen.m.wikipedia.org

The mayor of Whitehorse, Kirk Cameron, wrote back. Although he expressed concern over local business and the overall state of affairs, he cited the importance of how long the goodwill between the two communities has lasted. “We are not just business associates and colleagues; we are friends and family, bound by a common purpose and shared aspirations. We value these close ties and appreciate how they have enriched the lives of our residents."

alaskan mayorcanadacanadian friendscbc newsfriendshiphaines alaskahaines junction yukonkids in the hallkind letterlocal businessraised tariffsthe tragically hipunited stateswhitehorse

The Latest

Texas teens win major victory against censorship law targeting LGBTQ youth
Politics

Texas teens win major victory against censorship law targeting LGBTQ youth

Small Alaska town sends the perfect 'love letter' to their closest Canadian neighbors
Culture

Small Alaska town sends the perfect 'love letter' to their closest Canadian neighbors

Gigantic ocean discovered 400 miles beneath Earth’s surface challenges what we know about the planet's water
Environment

Gigantic ocean discovered 400 miles beneath Earth’s surface challenges what we know about the planet's water

Stunning discovery of 9000-year-old rock art shows humans may have interacted with dinosaur footprints
History

Stunning discovery of 9000-year-old rock art shows humans may have interacted with dinosaur footprints

More For You

Collage of different movies

Sometimes you need a movie to just chill and relax along with you.

Photo credit: A24/Studio Ghibli/Warner Bros. Pictures/Buena Vista Pictures/UGC Fox Distribution

5 movies to help you chill out and relieve stress but that aren’t boring

There are days in which you need to just chill out after an aggravating day at work, hearing some stressful news, or just after a high-strung situation. You may want to just put on a movie to help take your mind off things, but something too high-octane, suspenseful, mysterious, or manic can be a little bit too much for your fried brain to handle. It may be time for a movie that can grab your attention but also lower your blood pressure. Maybe even relax you enough to get a welcomed nap afterward.

Here are some of the best movies to watch when you’re in the mood to just chill and enjoy or let wash over you.

Keep ReadingShow less
A person listens to music on headphones with their eyes closed, with album covers superimposed on top

People online have shared recommendations for songs that helped them ease anxiety.

Main photo (Photo credit: Canva), Steve Roach album cover (Fortuna Records/Timeroom Editions via Amazon), Enigma album cover (Virgin/Charisma via Amazon), The Cure album cover (Fiction/Capitol via Amazon), Radiohead album cover (TBD/XL via Amazon), Marconi Union (Just Music via Amazon)

People say these 5 songs can help ease an anxiety attack

If you experience anxiety, you know it doesn't always strike in convenient places—especially if you plan to soothe your symptoms through music. You might not have access to a slick pair of headphones or your perfectly curated vinyl collection. But some argue that, if you’re able to utilize sound therapeutically, the right track could help.

Strangers on the Internet have shared some of their favorite songs to help soften a panic attack. And though these are the opinions of regular people, not medical professionals—and should be approached with that disclaimer in mind—they're interesting nonetheless.

Keep ReadingShow less
Groom stops midway through vows to hand bride a scribbled note — it contained a promise
man in gray suit and woman in white wedding dress
Photo by Eugenia Pankiv on Unsplash

Groom stops midway through vows to hand bride a scribbled note — it contained a promise

Childhood sweethearts finding their way back to each other after decades apart sounds like something out of a fairytale, but sometimes, real life has plans even more poetic. That seemed to be the case for Lauren and Brooks, who went their separate ways in February 2015. But during a flight to Oklahoma, Brooks felt a shift—he realized that Lauren was truly the love of his life and decided he was going to marry her.

And marry her he did. Recently, to mark their third wedding anniversary, Lauren shared a touching clip from their wedding ceremony on her Instagram page. In the video, Brooks tells her about the moment on that flight when he wrote a heartfelt love confession, acknowledging how much she meant to him. The video was taken during a beautifully orchestrated day that included a bachelorette party, a rehearsal dinner, and a garden pizza party, all leading up to the church ceremony where they exchanged vows. In her blog, Lauren shares that in that moment, surrounded by loved ones and the church’s priest, Brooks recalled how that flight had changed everything for him.

Keep ReadingShow less
The wild all-female bartending competition Speed Rack is the best bar scene innovation in years

Ivy Mix and Lynnette Marrero, renowned bartenders and co-founders of Speed Rack, an all-female and femme speed bartending competition.

Elyssa Goodman

The wild all-female bartending competition Speed Rack is the best bar scene innovation in years

“We have no women bartenders, where are all the women?” Lynnette Marrero remembered.

The decorated bartender and mixologist worked a cocktail festival many years ago where some 30 women put it together behind the scenes. But when it came time for a film crew to record female bartenders, they were at a loss. She didn’t want it to happen again and neither did fellow renowned bartender Ivy Mix. “It was an a-ha moment, of what can we do to showcase these women?”

Keep ReadingShow less
Woman falling in love over high-school sweetheart's 'mac & cheese soup' is pure romance
person holding white ceramic bowl with yellow food
Photo by April Walker on Unsplash

Woman falling in love over high-school sweetheart's 'mac & cheese soup' is pure romance

Small gestures often spark the kind of chemistry that deepens relationships, serving as building blocks for lasting love. Mac-and-cheese soup might not seem like a symbol of romance, but for a Reddit user known as u/his_stargazer, this humble dish marks the beginning of a love story that’s lasted a lifetime. Sharing her story in the r/wholesome group, she explained how a bowl of mac-and-cheese soup first made her fall for her high school sweetheart—now her husband.

Man at Home in the Kitchen Preparing Vegetables in the Frying Pan (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | HMVart)Man at Home in the Kitchen Preparing Vegetables in the Frying Pan (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | HMVart)

Keep ReadingShow less
Baby name expert shares top 80s girl names that simply 'didn't age well'
Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels
(L)Josh Willink; (R)Anastasiya Gepp

Baby name expert shares top 80s girl names that simply 'didn't age well'

New parents are always on the hunt for trendy or unique baby names, and some even turn to retro names from decades past. But not every name stands the test of time. Colleen Slagen, known as @namingbebe on TikTok, sparked a buzz online with a video highlighting baby names that were huge in the '80s but have since fallen out of favor.

Representative Image Source: Pexels | Sam RanaRepresentative Image Source: Pexels | Sam Rana

Keep ReadingShow less
Last-of-her-line pasta maker shares her secret recipe with people before it's too late
File:Manuscript illustration of 2 women making pasta Wellcome ...
commons.wikimedia.org

Last-of-her-line pasta maker shares her secret recipe with people before it's too late

On the western edge of the Monte Albo mountains in Sardinia, Italy stands the comune, the municipality, of Lula. Twice a year, on May 1 and October 4, groups of people make the pilgrimage to Lula on foot from Nuoro, some 40 miles away for the Feast of San Francesco. Upon their arrival, they’re rewarded with a recipe some 300 years old: Su filindeu, or tears of god, a pasta so difficult to make there are now only a handful of people in the world who can do it.

The pasta is served in a lamb broth made with generous portions of pecorino primo sale, a cheese made of sheep’s milk. While the recipe has traditionally been passed down matrilineally, masters of the delicacy like Paola Abraini--who lives in Nuoro, where the sacred recipe is also from--have started to instruct others. According to Atlas Obscura, “Abraini, who is currently in her mid-sixties, made a conscious decision to teach people outside of her family to make it, in large part because not everyone had a daughter to inherit the knowledge.”

Keep ReadingShow less
A worried person biting their nails and a hand locking a door

People share tips for remembering that you've locked the door.

Photo credit: Canva

The 5 best ideas to never forget if you locked the door before leaving the house

Without fail, every time I leave my house for a weekend (or longer) trip, I immediately get that old-fashioned wave of anxiety: "Did I lock the front door? Did I somehow leave the refrigerator door open? Did I accidentally turn on the oven, despite having not used it in three days?"

On many occasions, 10 minutes into my drive, I’ve had to head back home and double-check—even if it’s simply jiggling the door handle—just to ease my mind. It’s a genuine problem. And it turns out I’m not alone—after looking around the Internet, I realized that lots of people suffer from this same form of self-doubt. Luckily, some clever folks have suggestions for how to soften this creeping unease.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025