Recently on GOOD
Infographic: Why The Media Isn’t The “Enemy” How reporters around the world risk their lives for the truth Global press freedom is down, journalist deaths are up
Illamasqua Asks Trump Supporters Not To Buy Its Products “We will all go down in history for challenging fascism”
The Rogue Scientist Who Rescued Our Climate Data Has A Plan To Defend The Planet, Too For starters, meteorologist Eric Holthaus recommends hope—not fear
This Simple Puzzle Stumped A Man For 10 Years Before He Solved It...With A Little Help Just move the ring from the red side to the green side. Sounds easy, right?
What The President’s Messy Desk Really Means An organizational expert says it doesn’t exactly inspire confidence
After 40 Years, This Amazing Singer From Manhattan’s Subways Is Getting His Due He shares his amazing tale of promise, disappointment, and late-life success
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.