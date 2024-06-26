Astronauts stranded in space as glitches force NASA to delay Boeing Starliner return

On June 5, 2024, two bold NASA scientists, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida in the first-ever crewed mission of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. The astronauts were intended to implement certain system tests on the flight so that the Starliner could be certified for rotational missions to the space station, as per NASA. However, during the 25-hour flight, the engineers discovered some helium leaks and thruster issues in the craft, which delayed their return to Earth, Boeing reports. The duo, stranded in space, were expected to return by June 14, but now, they will return home sometime in July.

Image Source: NASA astronauts Suni Williams, Barry Wilmore, and Mike Fincke watch as Boeings Starliner spacecraft is rolled out to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of the Orbital Flight Test-2 mission in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The two astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are currently dwelling inside the Starliner space capsule, grappling with the uncertainty of the day when they’ll be able to re-enter Earth. "We've learned that our helium system is not performing as designed," Mark Nappi, Boeing's Starliner program manager, said at a news conference, per Live Science, adding, "Albeit manageable, it's still not working as we designed it. So we've got to go figure that out."

The spacewalking team is relaxing ahead of a Monday excursion as the rest of the orbital residents focused on lab maintenance duties on Friday. More... https://t.co/QO89e9ICmR pic.twitter.com/kLPxYyosqU — International Space Station (@Space_Station) June 21, 2024

The space capsule is docked to the ISS’s Harmony module. Meanwhile, the engineers of NASA and Boeing are scrutinizing the hardware errors in the space vessel, including five helium leaks, and five thruster issues in its reaction control system. “We are taking our time and following our standard mission management team process,” Steve Stich, NASA’s Commercial Crew Program manager, said in the update. “We are letting the data drive our decision-making relative to managing the small helium system leaks and thruster performance we observed during rendezvous and docking."

Leaders from @NASA and @BoeingSpace are adjusting the June 26 return to Earth of the Crew Flight Test mission with @NASA_Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams from @Space_Station.



This adjustment deconflicts from a series of spacewalks while allowing mission teams time to… pic.twitter.com/pjqz1zEu4g — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) June 22, 2024

At the same time, the engineers report there is plenty of helium supply in the craft for the crew to return comfortably. "Engineers evaluated the helium supply based on current leak rates and determined that Starliner has plenty of margins to support the return trip from the station," NASA officials wrote in an update. "Only seven hours of free-flight time is needed to perform a normal end-of-mission, and Starliner currently has enough helium left in its tanks to support 70 hours of free flight activity following undocking," they added.

Image Source: NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, left, and Suni Williams are seen with Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft aboard on May 4, 2024 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. (Photo by Joel Kowsky/NASA via Getty Images)

They are making the best use of the extra time that the astronauts and engineers have because once the capsule returns to Earth, its service module will be discarded and burned. Thereupon, engineers won’t be able to inspect the prevailing errors. So, while the craft lingers in the space, they want to carry out as much investigation as possible, so as not to repeat the errors in future missions. For Wilmore and Williams, officials have reported that they are safe and can be evacuated in the event of an emergency. But until then, they want to make a detailed assessment of the spacecraft before the astronauts return to Earth.