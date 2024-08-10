Boyfriend secretly learned Chinese to propose to girlfriend and her reaction made it all worth it

What can be more romantic than a man telling a woman that he loves her and wants to spend the rest of his life with her? Lately, a marriage proposal video is going viral on the internet for its utterly adorable vibe. On Reddit, the video was posted by u/majoodeh in the group r/mademesmile, and in less than 15 hours, it was upvoted by 94,000 people. “He secretly learned Chinese to propose in her native language,” the caption read.

The video showed a handsome man dressed in a crisp white shirt and black trousers and a cheerful woman looking gorgeous in a full-length black patterned dress. The video began with the woman assuming that they were filming a dance video together. Just when the woman began to teach him some dance moves, he bent down on his knee to pop the question, but not too soon. He took his time to express his love with a few sweet notes.

At first, he extended his palm towards her. “What are you doing?” She asked, puzzled. She held his hand. Then he said, “I wanted to give you a special message, and I wanted to do so in your native language.” The man innocently added, “Sorry in advance if my pronunciation is still bad,” and continued speaking loving words, “Because of you everything is the best. I am so so grateful to have you in my life.” The woman covered her face with her hands, clearly overwhelmed by what was happening.

Then the man rummaged inside his pant pocket and slipped out a folded piece of paper. She gasped in astonishment. He unfolded the paper and started reading, “Every moment we spend together is filled with happiness, and your laughter fills me with warmth.” She held his hands as the letter in his hands appeared to be shaking. “Your love has brought me peace and contentment,” he continued. “I am so lucky to have you in my life, and I promise to always adore you. I hope to build a lifetime of memories together.”

He gently placed the letter down on the floor and from his other pocket, he scooped out a tiny black jewel box. He opened the box to reveal a ring, and then asked the million-dollar question, “Will you marry me?” She seemed almost on the verge of happy tears. "Yes," she said. He stood up and they embrace each other with a hug.

Over 2,200 people commented on the sweet clip. u/guaranygabriel commented, “If you want to know what true love is, this is the most perfect example.” u/laceloversings said, “I thought it would be a simple ‘will you marry me.’ Bro did the whole speech in Chinese omg!” The scene of “paper shaking in his hands” caught many people’s attention, and they commented about it. u/lacceptallthecookies wrote, “So lovely how she holds his shaking hands.” As it turns out, this video belongs to the "Big Brother" star Yinrun Huang and her boyfriend Luke.

First ever photo booth picture with my boyfriend. I missed Luke so much when I was in the BB house. So happy that we can spend time together again 💕 @YinrunBoyfriend #bbuk #BigBrotherUK #couple #love pic.twitter.com/20OjLHlbEK — Yinrun Huang (@yinrun_hello) November 25, 2023

Yinrun posted it on her Instagram on August 6, 2024. According to John Noel Management, the Shanghai-born star, Yinrun first came into the limelight when she appeared in "Big Brother," which aired on ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yinrun Huang (@yinrun_hello)

On Instagram, the video received more than 27 million views in less than a day and over 30,000 comments. The couple was congratulated by people, as well as, Yinrun’s housemates on the show in the comment section. Kerry Riches (@kerryriches23) wrote, "Huge congratulations to you and Luke. I hope you have a very long and happy future together." Whereas “Big Brother: Late and Live” panelist Oti Mabuse (@otimabuse) said, "Congratulations" along with a flurry of heart-eyed emojis.

