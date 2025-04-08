Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Matlock star Jason Ritter shares videos of his 'interpretive dances' set to show's theme song

He’s not afraid to let loose and be weird, no matter what anyone else thinks.

Matlock star Jason Ritter shares videos of his 'interpretive dances' set to show's theme song

Jason Ritter

commons.wikimedia.org
Elyssa Goodman
By Elyssa GoodmanApr 08, 2025
Elyssa Goodman

See Full Bio

Beloved television actor Jason Ritter, son of the late, great John Ritter, is currently starring in CBS’s reboot of Matlock, the long-running 1980s-1990s legal procedural that once starred Andy Griffith. This version features renowned actress Kathy Bates in the title role, with Ritter as Julian Markston, a senior partner at the law firm where Bates’s Madeline “Matty” Matlock begins working. As of last year, though, Ritter has also been starring on his own social media accounts as an interpretive dancer. With the original Matlock theme song as his muse, Ritter has been posting videos of himself in various modes of freestyle and interpretive dance, much to the delight of followers.

His most recent video has 1.2M views on TikTok and 29K likes on Instagram. Fans from across the internet are delighting in the actor’s joy and freedom of movement. Among them, is the Matlock series Instagram itself, which wrote, “These dances are one of the highlights of new episode week!”

Typically Ritter will first share excitement for the week’s show in the caption, then follow it with a few words about what he’s doing in the video, always with a chuckle of self-awareness. For example, “Today’s dance includes a dash of Riverdance, (although I could not for the life of me keep my arms still or by my side) and just a bit of breakdancing on the nose. We have a touch of ballet somewhere in there, but today’s dance has been mostly freestyle topped with a sprinkle of harmless anger to make the moves a bit faster,” he writes.

Ritter, who has no shortage of comedic talents of his own, has been experimenting with physical comedy on social media for several years, which are also apparent in his consistent Matlock theme song interpretive dances. He’s just not afraid to let loose and be weird, no matter what anyone else thinks. Because, as he shared, he’d just spent too much time in his life wondering about it already.

“My little 8th grade brain said ‘oh thank heavens I can stop trying to be something I am just not, which is whatever ‘cool’ is. And after that any time I felt worried about doing something, like dancing or anything I would ask myself if what I was afraid of was just being embarrassed,” he wrote on TikTok. “And if it was just that, I’d force myself to go out on a limb and do it! And a lot of times I had to sit in the embarrassment, but I at least learned something from it!!”

“So anyway I enjoy being a bit of a fool!,” he continued. “So now I dance like no one’s watching and then I post it for anyone to see because that is BY FAR the most potentially embarrassing option and I am here to embarrass myself as much as possible.”

From Ritter, we can learn the beauty of being silly, of not taking ourselves too seriously, of letting ourselves experience not just movement but joy with reckless abandon. It’s time to cue up that Matlock theme song yourself and get your groove on.

@jasonritter1980 Sorry to the guy who said me continuing to dance was cringe!! Unfortunately for that man I am immune to being called cringe as I went through a long stage of being the most intense cringer at everything I did until one day I thought “who has the time?” In “Hey Jude” Paul McCartney says “For well you know that it's a fool who plays it cool by making his world a little colder.” And my little 8th grade brain said “oh thank heavens I can stop trying to be something I am just not, which is whatever “cool” is.” And after that any time I felt worried about doing something, like dancing or anything I would ask myself if what I was afraid of was just being embarrassed, and if it was just that, I’d force myself to go out on a limb and do it! And a lot of times I had to sit in the embarrassment, but I at least learned something from it!! And at least I knew what it was like to try that thing!! As far as I could tell, in order to be cool you had to not really care or like a lot of things this beautiful world has to offer, you have to think everything sucks, because even liking anything is putting yourself out there to be made a fool of. So anyway I enjoy being a bit of a fool! Also how do you know if your friends really like you if you’re cool! What if you forget to be cool one day? Are they still around?? I guess cool people might not care that much about true friendships either???? I don’t know, I’ve never been cool! When I would try to dance as a teenager it would be this: stock still. Maybe tapping my outer thigh to the beat with a hand at the bottom of a stiff arm that will not leave my side for anything. And MAYBE straightening my knee on the beat from it’s natural bend. MAYBE ALSO gently nodding my head but imperceptibly. How sad to be trying to watch a show or listen to music when all you can think about is people looking and judging!!! So now I dance like no one’s watching and then I post it for anyone to see because that is BY FAR the most potentially embarrassing option and I am here to embarrass myself as much as possible. ANYWAY!! Sorry to that man, but he can always scroll! He’s responsible for his own eyeballs! I’m just here in a room Melanie had nothing to do with decorating wise being a dork! I love you guys thank you for reading! Ohhh ooops Matlock is tomorrow night!! What did you guys think of that last episode!? Bet you didn’t see that coming!!! CBS Thursday at 9 and after on Paramount +!
♬ Matlock - Theme from the Television Series - Dominik Hauser
cbs rebootinstagraminterpretive dancerjason ritterjohn rittermatlock seriessocial mediatiktokmatlock theme songdancedancingfreedommovement

The Latest

Matlock star Jason Ritter shares videos of his 'interpretive dances' set to show's theme song
Culture

Matlock star Jason Ritter shares videos of his 'interpretive dances' set to show's theme song

Older woman lifting weights/brain lifting weights
Health

Science says weight lifting pumps up protection against Alzheimer’s

child, hand, amulet, discovery, scarab, Egypt, artifact
Culture

Toddler’s nature walk turns into amazing recovery of an ancient Egyptian artifact

Good Neighbor Records, records, record industry, manufacturers
Heroes

Good Neighbor aim to shake up record manufacturing with an incredible, eco-friendly model

More For You

pasta, food, fettuccine, Brooklyn, pasta shop

This pasta's ready for its closeup.

Photo by Heather Gill on Unsplash

In New York, a Brooklyn pasta shop keeps tradition alive with a 124-year-old fettuccine machine

“In the mid-1950s, 18th Avenue was lined with little family shops where, if you didn’t speak Italian, you weren’t Italian enough,” Andrew Zimmern said on a 2014 episode of Bizarre Foods in which Queen-Ann Ravioli and Macaroni was featured. The 18th Avenue he speaks of is in Brooklyn’s Bensonhurst neighborhood, once the home of the borough’s own Little Italy. Eleven years later, the beloved Brooklyn pasta shop is getting attention once again.

Queen-Ann Ravioli and Macaroni has been in residence since 1972, and in that time has been making its own pasta in the back of the store. Incidentally, the back of the store was once a Cammareri Brothers Bakery, a name you might recognize from the film Moonstruck–the same family owned bakeries in real life.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jack Black, The Tonight Show, guest, guitar, silly

Jack Black brought hilarious chaos on 'The Tonight Show' with a Guns N' Roses guitar solo fake-out.

Photo credit: 'The Tonight Show' YouTube screenshot

Jack Black achieves next-level talk-show entrance with guitar solo fake-out

Jack Black is a one-man instant party, a walking entertainment machine. As lead singer of Tenacious D, the self-described "greatest band in the world," he has a versatile instrument capable of navigating both tender balladry and flights of hard-rock fancy. He’s also a magnetic actor and one of our funniest, jolliest humans—a master of absurd facial expressions and cartoonish physical comedy, always prioritizing laughter over vanity.

Oh, and he’s also the all-time king of late-night talk-show entrances, which he displayed—along with all of those other qualities—during a spot promoting A Minecraft Movie on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Whether or not you watch the interview itself, it’s worth soaking in his entire minute-and-a-half introduction, during which he mimes the iconic Slash guitar solo from Guns N’ Roses’ 1988 glam-metal classic "Sweet Child O’ Mine."

Keep ReadingShow less
graduation, students, college, california, university
man wearing academic gown
Photo by Charles DeLoye on Unsplash

In California, students with good grades can now automatically get into college

The college admissions process is famously stressful and expensive, with essays upon essays, tests upon tests, those fees, and then application fees—not to mention the time it all takes. But what if students could have it a little easier? A new initiative in California is asking that very question.

As part of a pilot program, students with high GPAs in California’s Riverside County can now be automatically admitted to 10 Cal State campuses based on their grades alone. According to San Francisco’s KQED, students just have to keep their grades up, take all the high school classes Cal State requires for admission, and fill out a form to hold their place at the campus of their choosing. Enrollment steps and tuition payments still apply, and students are still welcome to apply to any other universities they wish.

Keep ReadingShow less
Media entrepreneur Ts Madison opens The Ts Madison Starter House, a sanctuary for Black trans women
Datei:New York Pride 2022 @ DVSROSS Photography (4).jpg ...
de.wikipedia.org

Media entrepreneur Ts Madison opens The Ts Madison Starter House, a sanctuary for Black trans women

This past Monday, March 31, marked 16 years of Transgender Day of Visibility. On that day, the media entrepreneur, actress, and writer Ts Madison–of The Ts Madison Experience, Zola, Bros, and RuPaul’s Drag Race–officially opened The Ts Madison Starter House, a sanctuary in Atlanta, Georgia for formerly incarcerated Black trans women.

The house, which first became known as the “Marvelous Chateau” when Ts Madison herself resided there, will become the home of five residents at a time. Residents will be referred to as “stakeholders,” according to Forbes, “to best signify their crucial role in their own success and that of the broader Black queer and trans liberation movement, while striving towards their greatest aspirations.” The Ts Madison Starter House is a collaboration with NAESM, Inc.--a nonprofit organization which has been dedicated to ensuring Black LGBTQ+ lives share “legal, civic, social, health and wellness equity with all other communities” for 35 years–and the SAFE (Sisterhood Alliance for Freedom and Equality) Housing Network, “a national collective of formerly incarcerated people working to decarcerate the US by bringing people home to stay, helping them to heal from the trauma of incarceration, and empowering them to lead in the fight to end mass incarceration.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Julie J, club, stand up, NYC, entertainment, drag

Julie J prepares for Stand Up NYC from the DJ booth at club 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn.

Elyssa Goodman

With glamour and grace, drag artist and community organizer Julie J advocates for change

When Julie J glides into Gran Torino in Brooklyn, she wears a silken headscarf and a Missy Elliott sweatshirt and has Alexis Bittar hoops dangling from her ears. Many might recognize the drag artist, writer, and actress from her journey through the “Bittarverse” over the last year and half, playing the long-suffering Hazel/Jules to Patricia Black’s Upper East Side terror Margeaux in Bittar’s wildly successful social media series. Over the last several years, however, Julie has developed an abiding role as a beloved performer and community organizer in Brooklyn.

As a drag artist, Julie has also been featured by Maybelline, on MSNBC, and in The Washington Post, to name a few. She has received artist fellowships from La MaMa Experimental Theatre. She won Miss Bushwig in 2023 at the country’s largest drag festival of the same name, and Entertainer of the Year at New York’s Glam Awards in 2024, which honors achievements in nightlife performance and programming. Since March 2023, she has been the founder and co-producer, with Aaron Hock, of marathon drag benefit Stand Up NYC, which has since raised over $110,000 for organizations like Advocates for Trans Equality, Black Trans Femmes in the Arts, the Hetrick-Martin Institute, and many others.

Keep ReadingShow less
Wile E. Coyote, court, cartoon, live action, Will Forte

Wile E. Coyote takes ACME to court with his lawyer played by Will Forte.

Photo credit: Warner Bros.

The beloved Looney Tunes movie people thought was lost forever is finally getting released

Animation workers and fans celebrate the upcoming release of a film that had been considered shelved media lost to time. Ketchup Entertainment has arranged a deal with Warner Bros. to distribute and finally show the shelved Coyote vs. ACME movie that has been the subject of controversy within the creative community.

Finished and originally planned to be released in the summer of 2023, Coyote vs. ACME is a live-action/animated hybrid film telling the story of Wile E. Coyote, frequent customer and often victim of ACME-branded gadgets, finally taking ACME to court for the multiple injuries he has sustained due to their faulty products. It has an all-star cast including Will Forte, John Cena, and Tone Bell among others. During private screenings and focus groups, it received rave reviews.

Keep ReadingShow less
As the “glamour girl of press photography” Lisa Larsen captured the truth of humanity
File:Leica M4-P.jpg - Wikimedia Commons
commons.wikimedia.org

As the “glamour girl of press photography” Lisa Larsen captured the truth of humanity

“Women can be good photographers much in the same way that they can become good doctors, good cooks or whatever they choose to be good at,” Lisa Larsen said in the mid-1950s. By that point she had become one of LIFE Magazine’s most successful photojournalists, having already won Magazine Photographer of the Year in 1953. In that time, she became known for her interest in the truth of humanity. “I dislike anything superficial and I especially dislike superficial relationships,” she said in 1954.

Lisa Larsen, née Rothschild, arrived in the U.S. as a Jewish emigre from her native Germany–her family left after Kristallnacht. She was just a teenager at the time, but knew the career path that was right for her. By then, a group of German Jewish photographers had elevated photojournalism as an artform in the U.S. and formed the influential photography agency Black Star, one of Magnum’s greatest competitors. Larsen joined them as a file clerk. She then began her career as a freelance photographer for magazines like The New York Times Magazine, Vogue, Seventeen, Glamour, and more, but she worked at LIFE for a decade beginning in 1949.

Keep ReadingShow less
With a new food truck, Manischewitz shares Jewish food and culture in a fun, accessible way.
Súbor:Chocolate Babka - 31706252800.jpg – Wikipédia
sk.m.wikipedia.org

With a new food truck, Manischewitz shares Jewish food and culture in a fun, accessible way.

When my parents moved from New York to Florida in the 1970s, they sought Jewish comfort food like pastrami, blintzes, kosher hot dogs, and by the 1980s they were able to find it at a place around the corner from our house called Pastrami Club. Such a feat is significantly less possible now. While by the 1930s, Jewish delis numbered some 3,000 in New York alone, there are only a comparative few left today in the city, not to mention around the country in places like Los Angeles, Chicago, and Ann Arbor, among others. What if it was easier to get treats like these, if Jewish food and thereby the culture from which it came was more accessible? After all, Jewish culture is part of American culture, too.

A possible answer to this question comes this week in the form of the new Manischewitz food truck, which begins today in Brooklyn and will be traversing different parts of New York and New Jersey until Passover, when it will close and then reopen the following week. The famous Jewish food brand, which started in Cincinnati in 1888, is rebranding, and the food truck is part of this initiative. Not only did their logo and social media presence get an update, they’ve got merch now, too. With bright orange hues and retro styling, it’s as much an welcoming appreciation of the culture as it is fun and campy–a tote says “schlep,” and a tank top says “man, I shvitz,” for example.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025