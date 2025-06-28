Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Baseball manager's poignant support for a player brought to tears after shameful fan taunt

"I love my players, and I’m gonna protect them."

baseball, MLB, sportsmanship, arizona diamondbacks, Ketel Marte

Ketel Marte was brought to tears during an MLB game after facing a shameful fan taunt.

Photo credit: YouTube screenshot from CBS Chicago
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedJun 28, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

Whether they’re expecting perfection from their favorite players or, worse, behaving callously toward opposing teams, sports fans often forget that athletes are human beings. But athletic competition has the ability to unify and uplift, even amid such painful and unpleasant encounters. Take, for example, a major-league baseball game held June 24, 2025 between the home team Chicago White Sox and visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

A shameful low point occurred when Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte was at bat in the seventh inning. Per ESPN, a fan reportedly yelled out a comment regarding Marte’s late mother, Elpidia Valdez, who died in a 2017 car accident in the Dominican Republic. Team personnel, including manager Torey Lovullo, then requested the 22-year-old fan be ejected. (Though he was remorseful and admitted his actions were inappropriate, according to an ESPN source, he was nonetheless banned indefinitely from all MLB ballparks.) "We commend the White Sox for taking immediate action in removing the fan," the MLB said in a statement. Marte reportedly declined to comment.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

While the fan’s behavior is inexcusable, it did spark a powerful and inspiring moment. After hearing the comment, Marte was visibly upset, prompting Lovullo to walk on the field, put his arm around him, and offer some words of encouragement. "[I said,] 'I love you, and I’m with you, and we’re all together, and you’re not alone,'" Lovullo said in a post-game interview, as documented by The Rich Eisen Show. "'No matter what happens, no matter what was said or what you’re heard, that guy is an idiot.’"

According to Arizona Republic, Lovullo heard the fan’s comment but didn’t want to repeat it. “I looked right at [Marte] when I heard,” he said. “I looked right at him, and he looked at the person, as well. He put his head down and I could tell it had an immediate impact on him, for sure."

Elsewhere in the post-game interview, the manager called the moment "terrible" and reflected on why he stood up for Marte. "Fans are nasty, and fans go too far sometimes," he said. "I love my players, and I’m gonna protect them…I’ve known Ketel for nine years. He’s had some unbelievably great moments and some hardships as well and some really tough moments in his life. I know those. At the end of the day, we’re human beings, and we have emotions. I saw him hurting, and I wanted to protect him."

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

The following day, the Chicago White Sox X account sent out a message in support of Marte, writing, "We’re with you" and "Baseball is family." On The Rich Eisen Show, the show's host addressed the need to eradicate this kind of toxic athlete-fan interaction: "I was hearing [people saying], 'There’s no place for this in major league baseball.' There isn’t. There’s no place for this in our society. I understand that people are saying the MLB has got to do something about this. Fans have a right to heckle players—this is something that has happened forever…But there is a line."

In another recent, depressing sports moment with a beautiful coda, let’s look to Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Indiana Pacers and the eventual champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder. During the first quarter, Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton tore his right Achilles tendon—a devastating injury that could potentially sideline him for most of the 2025-2026 season. Following the game, in a lovely display of sportsmanship, Thunder point-guard and league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander went to the Pacers locker room to check on his competitor. In a press conference, he said, "You just hate to see it, in sports in general. But in this moment, my heart dropped for him. I can't imagine playing the biggest game of my life and something like that happening. It’s so unfortunate."

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

athletesbaseballbasketballcoachesfriendshiphuman connectionketel martemlbsports commentarysportsmanshipsports

The Latest

Sandra Clarke, No One Dies Alone, health care, compassion, hospice care, dying, patient care, volunteers
Ideas

She couldn't stay with a dying patient - so she's making sure that no one dies alone again

christopher walken, bugs bunny, acting, comedy, rabbit, looney tunes, animation, actor
Culture

Christopher Walken reveals the Looney Tunes character that made him a better actor

inventions, unchanged products, innovation, bicycles, coca cola
Science & Tech

6 regularly used inventions that remained unchanged over the last 100 years

baseball, MLB, sportsmanship, arizona diamondbacks, Ketel Marte
Culture

Baseball manager's poignant support for a player brought to tears after shameful fan taunt

More For You

brian wilson, the beach boys, george martin, the beatles, god only knows

Brian Wilson was blown away by George Martin analyzing The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows."

Photo credit: YouTube screenshot from HighQualityMusic

Brian Wilson was blown away by 'fifth Beatle' George Martin mixing 'God Only Knows' in person

It’s well documented that Brian Wilson, the late Beach Boys mastermind, was an enormous Beatles fan—back in the 1960s, he even entered into a kind of symbiotic creative synergy with the band, as they inspired each other through mutual admiration. So it makes total sense that Wilson would have the highest respect for Sir George Martin, the late producer widely nicknamed "the fifth Beatle" due to his shepherding of the group’s pioneering studio work.

Back in 1997, as part of the Martin-hosted BBC documentary series The Rhythm of Life, these two musical geniuses—arguably the two most influential producers in pop history—met up in Wilson’s neck of the woods to talk shop. "Los Angeles then as well as now was the center of the entertainment business—not just the film business but music too," Martin narrates in the clip, cruising the streets in a vintage Cadillac. "And everybody gravitated here. If you wanted to make records, generally speaking, Los Angeles was the place to come to. And to my mind, no one ever made better records here than the local Southern Californian group The Beach Boys."

Keep ReadingShow less
car, gas, gas price, gas station, money saving, money, gas money

With a few easy steps, becoming more fuel efficient is just a gas pump away.

Photo by Marcos Paulo Prado on Unsplash

7 unexpected ways to save money on gas that will keep your wallet and your tank full

With gas prices on the rise, everyone could use some extra cash. Here we’ve compiled seven money-saving tips for your time at the gas station so you can spend more funds on summer fun and less on gas.

As of this writing, AAA reports that the average price per gallon of gas is $3.226, but it reaches up to $4.60 in some parts of the country. Numbers like this might seem daunting, but being fuel efficient doesn’t have to be hard–you just have to be mindful when you go about it. Soon, you’ll be on the road in all of your fuel-efficient glory with a few small tweaks to your car routine. Check them out below, with some cameos from our favorite celebrities on wheels.

Keep ReadingShow less
james brown, michael jackson, prince, concerts, live music

Remembering when James Brown invited Prince and Michael Jackson on stage in 1983.

Photo credit: YouTube screenshots from Michael Jackson FanSquare

James Brown once called Prince and Michael Jackson on stage. The result was purely chaotic.

It’s hard to fathom a stage big enough to accommodate the presence of James Brown, Prince, and Michael Jackson. But these three giants were all on hand at Los Angeles’ Beverly Theater back in August 1983—marking a notable moment in music history, both for its sheer celebrity power and the legends it helped stir up in the following decades.

This was a particularly notable time for both Prince and Jackson. The former was ascending into superstardom, roughly 10 months after releasing his first U.S. Top 10 record, 1999, which featured a string of legendary hits ("Little Red Corvette," the title track, "Delirious"). Jackson was in the exact same position, except amplified into another stratosphere: His sixth LP, 1982’s Thriller, was a multi-platinum blockbuster that became one of the best-selling albums in history, propelled by ubiquitous singles like "Billie Jean" and "Beat It." Brown, despite being far from his commercial peak, was still renowned as "The Godfather of Soul"—and a force of nature on stage, which he proved throughout that L.A. gig.

Keep ReadingShow less
time capsule, nostalgia, viral tiktok, parenting, childhood memories, second grade, missouri mom

A young woman looks through a time capsule

Canva

Missouri mom opens childhood time capsule — and discovers her younger self predicted the future

Most of us would love a chance to meet our childhood selves, even for a moment. But Carrie Grigery, a mom from Ashland, Missouri, recently came closer to that experience than most of us ever will. Just before turning 33, she opened a time capsule she'd sealed 25 years ago in Miss Connie Taylor's second-grade classroom at Terrace Elementary School in Richardson, Texas.

"I usually get a little sad around my birthdays, so I wanted to do something different this year," Grigery told Newsweek, reflecting on her unique decision to revisit her younger self's memories.

Keep ReadingShow less
blues clues, steve, podcast, nostalgia, life tips

Steve's audience can help him search for clues again.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons

Blue Clues host’s new project hopes to reconnect adults with the popular show they loved as kids

Steve Burns, the host of the popular 1990s television showBlues Clues, is trying to engage with his now-grown up audience to search for bigger clues toward a better and more understandable life. That’s the motivation behind the launch of his new podcast titled Alive. This podcast was conceived shortly after Burns’ viral check-in with his audience back in 2021, and he hopes that the kids who grew up with him will check in with him on this new platform.

“I really want to continue what we started decades ago,” Burns told Variety in a press release. “For us, it was all about curious investigation. It was about looking a little closer. About asking the right questions. About following the clues that helped lead us toward greater understanding. Alive is really just a continuation of that same conversation—only now we’re grown-ups, trying to make sense of a world that’s a whole lot more complicated.”

Keep ReadingShow less
hoa, homeowner revenge, viral reddit stories, christmas lights, tree trimming drama, neighborhood disputes, diy protest, funny homeowner stories

Mulberry tree covered in lights

Canva

HOA regrets trimming homeowner's mulberry tree after a dazzling display of revenge

Living next to a homeowners’ association (HOA) can be convenient—but it can also lead to unexpected friction when those associations reach beyond their bounds. One Reddit user, u/Educational_Dust_932, shared a classic case of HOA overreach that sparked a creative and hilarious response.

The poster explained the layout of their home: “My house is the first house in the neighborhood behind mine. I am on the corner. The street on the side of my home is the HOA neighborhood, but my front yard is on a different street that isn't part of the HOA.”

Keep ReadingShow less
mental health, happiness list, gratitude, mindfulness, daily ritual, TikTok trend

Young woman reading a book

Canva

Woman reveals her daily 'happiness list' ritual—and it's transforming people's mental health

Happiness can be tricky to hold onto, especially on days when our mental health takes a hit. While popular strategies like journaling and meditation can offer great benefits, they often feel daunting or hard to maintain consistently.

TikToker Jacey Adler (@jaceyadler) found herself looking for a simpler, yet impactful practice. She discovered what she calls her "happiness list," a straightforward method of noting anything that sparks joy throughout her day. Adler shared her simple routine on TikTok, sparking enthusiasm from her followers who say it's noticeably improved their daily mental well-being.

Keep ReadingShow less
dolly parton, led zeppelin, stairway to heaven, jimmy page, robert plant

Dolly Parton added a bluegrass flavor to "Stairway to Heaven" back in 2002.

Photo credit: Screenshot from Dolly Parton performance on YouTube (left) / Dina Regine via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0, cropped (right)

Dolly Parton added bluegrass magic to Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway to Heaven' live in 2002

Led Zeppelin were never afraid of a little twang—bassist John Paul Jones occasionally switched over to mandolin, and the band’s third album is full of folky moments. But of all their songs begging for the country-music treatment, the lengthy 1971 progressive rock epic "Stairway to Heaven" probably wouldn’t be the obvious choice. Then again, the legendary Dolly Parton has earned the right to take bold risks, and when she covered the song back in 2002, she managed to make that on-paper culture clash feel totally natural.

According to Setlist.fm, Parton first covered the song live during her Halos & Horns Tour—two shows of which were filmed for her 2004 concert film and album, Live and Well. And it’s a stunning reinterpretation. The singer keeps the core structure almost identical but adds a bluegrass vibe through the instrumentation: acoustic guitar, violin, banjo, mandolin, upright bass, and brushed drums.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025