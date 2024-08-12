Stunning clip of Charlie Puth making song using just a spoon and mug on live TV never fails to amaze us

Musicians are known for their talent to combine words and tunes flawlessly into music. Several artists have composed brilliance over many years and given people music that soothes the heart. There are some, however, who have us mind-blown with extraordinary talent. No one can forget Charlie Puth’s authentic music-making skill that left thousands of fans awestruck. The artist, who appeared on “The Tonight Show” in one of the previous episodes, used a baffling technique to make music and it left people awestruck. Puth is known for his compositions and singing talents and various hits like “We Don’t Talk Anymore” and “See You Again" are proof of his exemplary work.

The artist, who recently released his album “Hero,” has been winning hearts over and over again. On the "Tonight Show," the singer went out of his way to compose a tune most bizarrely. Speaking with host Jimmy Fallon, Puth pointed out, “My whole thing on TikTok is to prove that anything, anything in this world can be made into music.” After suggesting that everything has “tonality" to it, Fallon had to see for himself and made an unusual request to the singer. He asked him to apply his aforementioned theory to any of the items present on the show. Puth immediately spotted a cup and spoon and got on with his exemplary skills. With a listening ear and a creative mind, the artist held the cup and spoon.

He slowly began tapping the mug with the spoon to create different kinds of sounds. As he tapped higher and higher on the mug, the sound changed each time. Soon, Puth found himself rhythmically tapping on the mug. But he was only getting started. Fallon immediately pulled out a recorder and laptop together with other equipment and asked the singer to record each tap and make music out of it. Without further ado, Puth recorded himself tapping the mug and made it the base beat. Adding more to it, he mentioned that one can casually tone down the note of the beat. Furthermore, he added reverb, bass and other effects with perfect timing using his laptop.

Soon, the artist was playing a flowing tune as a result of the multiple beats and effects, all initiated from a mug and a spoon. “Again, I’m not done. That’s all cup sounds pitched down,” he said as he continued to play the rhythm. The singer lastly added some drums to the entire tune and got a fantastic, smooth composition. “There you go, that’s a whole song. That’s how you do it,” he exclaimed, proud and delighted at the result of his work. His fans echoed applause and cheers for his wonderful talent.

@abhinavprajapati5962 wrote, "I love it when someone shows why they are at the level they are!” @Foreheadsnatcher said, “Dude can just walk into a forest and come out with a full album.” @shaunh5678 wrote, “It's honestly amazing how he made an entire beat to a song in a matter of minutes under that much pressure.” @condingvio7383 added, “Even Charlie was amazed at what he has created. That is amazing!”