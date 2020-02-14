Confused conservative radio host says it's 'idiotic' that white people can't say the N-word
Conservative radio host Dennis Prager defended his use of the word "ki*e," on his show Thursday by insisting that people should be able to use the word ni**er as well.
It all started when a caller asked why he felt comfortable using the term "ki*e" while discussing bigotry while using the term "N-word" when referring to a slur against African-Americans.
Prager used the discussion to make the point that people are allowed to use anti-Jewish slurs but cannot use the N-word because "the Left" controls American culture.
This was a less-than-thoughtful point by a man who claims to be a public intellectual.
Dennis Prager complains "the Left has made it impossible to say the N-word any longer," adding "It is idiotic you cannot say the N-word. Idiotic" pic.twitter.com/Gd012Dw2ZD
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 13, 2020
"So, why didn't I say 'k-word'? Because the left has made it impossible to say the n-word any longer. That's disgusting, it's a farce. It's the only word that you can't say in the English language," Prager said.
"But why is it OK to say the k-word?" the caller asked.
"Because the left doesn't give a damn about that word. That's why. The left runs the country in the culture. The Republicans have the Senate and the presidency and that's very important. But the culture?"
"And the more the left controls the more totalitarian it is," Prager continued. "That is not an attack, it's a statement of fact like two plus two equals four. It is idiotic that you cannot say the n-word. Idiotic."
"Of course you should never call anybody the n-word, that's despicable. But to say the word? You cannot even say that the word is despicable. You have to say 'the n-word.' That's the answer," he added.
Prager makes a few points in this piece that are questionable to say the least.
First, he says that "the left," which refers to liberal Americans and Democrats, don't "give a damn" about the word "ki*e."
Nearly half (47%) of Jewish Americans identify as Democrats, and an additional 32% are independent. Only 18% identify as Republican. Why would Jewish people be far more aligned politically with "the left" if they are anti-Semitic?
Studies show that American Jews are more fearful of anti-Semitism is coming from America's political right wing than left.
A recent study of nearly 1300 American Jews found that 89% feel that the extreme political right represents "very serious" or "somewhat" a problem. Whereas, 64% feel the same threat from the extreme political left.
Second, Prager, who is Jewish, uses the full word "ki*e" on his program. The reason people aren't bothered by his use is that he is Jewish. In the same way that when a black person uses the word "ni**er," it's culturally acceptable.
If a non-Jew was throwing around the word "ki*e it goes without saying that they would be in big trouble.
Finally, the truth is, that Americans can use the "N-word" or "K-word" whenever we like because we have freedom of speech. But, like any other freedom, comes the responsibility to be held accountable for our words as well as our actions.
So, Dennis Prager, you can use the N-word whenever you like, just be prepared to take responsibility.
