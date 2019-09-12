GOOD

Your words could help heal the world

Silvie Snow-Thomas
09.12.19
Photo by Maria Teneva on Unsplash

Today, word choice matters, not only at the highest levels of political power in our country, but in our everyday speech, no matter our political persuasion or good intentions. Since the election of Donald Trump, we have seen an increase in hate speech everywhere from public gatherings to social media channels.

The past two months have been especially traumatic for so many groups, including the Latinx community who were targeted by a gunman in El Paso after being called "illegal invaders" of this country; immigrants who were told to "go back where they came from"; and journalists who were deemed disseminators of "evil propaganda" by our president.

These examples are enough for us to make the case, as some already have, that words matter more than ever in the current American public discourse. We must, however, all be responsible for the intentions of our speech (or tweets) and also how they are perceived.

Often, even those of us with the best intentions or the most 'woke' social justice warriors among us, use terms that are unknowingly othering, that contribute to long standing societal stereotypes or that embed violence into our speech.

While it is impossible to ignore the rhetoric stemming from the most powerful office in the land, that must not hinder each of our efforts to employ empathy and respect in the pursuit of a more just and equitable society.

For our team at Elle Communications, word choice is arguably the most important part of each of our days as we work to shape messaging with and for activists, advocates, entrepreneurs, companies, nonprofits, and other groups striving to create positive change in our country and our world.

Here are four things to consider when thinking about the ways in which we choose to move through this world and the words that we use along the way.

Choose words that indicate the documented and scientific facts underlying an issue and its importance.

A new approach to communicating about climate issues is gaining traction, one that focuses on actual systems change.

In May, The Guardian declared that it would be changing its verbiage used in environmental coverage, replacing "climate change" with "climate crisis," to which a number of other media publications followed suit. "We want to ensure that we are being scientifically precise, while also communicating clearly with readers on this very important issue," the editor-in-chief, Katharine Viner, went on the record as saying. "The phrase 'climate change,' for example, sounds rather passive and gentle when what scientists are talking about is a catastrophe for humanity." Turning something important into a vanilla topic diminishes the importance of a proven collection of facts that are threatening. We've now had arguably the most powerful climate action year to-date in order to address this crisis: Sunrise Movement has gained steam and held climate sit-ins on Capitol Hill, millions of people have donated to save the Amazon rainforest, and another Global Climate Strike is planned during UN Week in New York City.

Ralph Nader, a four-time presidential candidate, wrote in a recent Boston Globe op-ed that "being able to control language can make a real difference in public opinion."

Choose words that encourage conversation with and respect for others with points of view different from your own.

Words can be polarizing and hurtful, they can cause detrimental policy change and fuel potentially dangerous zealots, but they can also be ripe with love and full of power. "During these difficult days [expressions of] love feels like a political act," said Mónica Ramírez, a renowned activist and organizer of the recent Querida Familia letter. The letter of love and solidarity to the Latinx community was published in The New York Times, El Diario, El Nuevo Herald, and La Opinión, took over the national news cycle, and received overwhelmingly positive response from community members and allies. "We are asking people to sign on to love -- and it is working," added Ramírez.

RELATED: Former Obama official 'connects the dots' between El Paso terrorists' letter and Trump's tweets

The nonprofit Kind Campaign, an organization that works to bring awareness and healing to the negative and lasting effects of girl-against-girl bullying, places such an emphasis on positive word choice that twenty-one pages of its educational kindness curriculum focuses on the ways in which girls speak to one another. And on how to apologize.

We have placed a great onus in the social, political, and cultural justice movements of our time on action-oriented moments, events, and marches. We release widespread "calls to action."

Examples like the Querida Familia letter and the global Kind Campaign curriculum prove that we must consider words and their positive intentions to be inextricably tied to these calls to action in order to create the change and harmony we want to see in our communities. And in our country.

Choose words that recognize individuals as individuals regardless of their ethnic group, educational or financial status, or political party.

Word choice can help to change the cultural narratives around people of color, immigrants, refugees, Muslims, and Native people—especially those who are women, queer, transgender, and/or disabled. We've seen excellent recent examples of these types of stories being elevated via film and pop culture, from "Black Panther" and "Crazy Rich Asians" to "Roma" and Ava Duvernay's "When They See Us." The organization Pop Culture Collaborative, which aims to bring authentic stories of marginalized communities into American pop culture, will have funded $7 million in grants by the end of this year to organizations, people, and projects that "encourage mass audiences to reckon with the past and rewrite the story of our nation's future."

When it comes to a political and culture issue like criminal justice reform, it is essential that we change the conversation and culture around how we treat, think, and talk about individuals with justice involvement backgrounds in the United States. Here there is a need to shift both the actual narrative and lexicon — in the media and in our communities — to eliminate words such as "ex-con" and "inmate" that stigmatize individuals.

Ronald Day, vice president of programs at The Fortune Society in New York City, wrote for GOOD that "we co-opted a negative vocabulary because it was convenient." His team created a guide called "Words Matter" to encourage people to think about those involved in the justice system in humanizing ways and to have a conversation with them rather than about them. "As someone who spent fifteen years in prison," wrote Day, "I know that a simple but effective way to help reform the system is to refrain from using negative vocabulary, words, and terms like 'felon,' 'ex-con,' or 'inmate.' Indeed, if we want to be a country that truly believes in second chances, we need to remove this negative stigma."

Avoid cliché words and phrases that embed violence or veiled insults in your everyday speech.

"Shoot it over to me." "Can you take a stab at this?"

I have uttered these phrases, or a similar versions of them, many times over the course of my career.

"Let's take aim at that goal." "Hit me."

The latter, a seemingly nonchalant quip to let a person know they can tell me their problems or ask me a question. This style of communication has been prevalent in my different workplaces, and upon starting to discuss this with colleagues and friends who work in other collaborative offices and professional settings in business, I learned that they, too, all use the same type of language.

After the Parkland shooting in early 2018, a colleague and I began to examine all of the instances in which our business contacts used these types of phrases. It netted out to an average of a few times a day so we committed to consciously working to reframe our own daily language. Maybe by telling someone to "fire away" or "take a shot at it," we aren't directly contributing to mass shootings or the monthly gun violence in places like Chicago, but we are inadvertently normalizing speech with subtleties and subliminal references to gun culture that could also be triggering. With the increase of mass shootings and now the recent release of the March for Our Lives Peace Plan for a Safer America, we owe it to survivors everywhere to update our vocabulary.

RELATED: Nancy Pelosi's blunt comments on climate change earned her a standing ovation in the new Congress

It is up to each one of us to ask ourselves this simple question: How will we each move through this world, in our communities, with our friends and families - not only with kindness and dignity, but also thinking critically about how we positively add to the collective dialogue?

Are the words we're using, ones that aren't meant to be hateful in any way, inadvertently normalizing violence or subversively contributing to gun culture? Are they contributing to an unconscious bias towards those who have had experience in the criminal justice system? Are they hurting or helping to save our environment? Are they welcoming to immigrants and all communities?

The words we use won't always stop a fight and might not fix the climate crisis, but with incremental shifts to our daily language, we might just change the trajectory of a certain situation, create some semblance of community where it was previously lacking, or make someone feel safe. And just maybe, your words could help to heal the world.

For those interested in learning more, the University of New Hampshire's Bias-Free Language Guide is an excellent non-partisan resource.

Silvie Snow-Thomas is the Vice President of Impact at Elle Communications, a communications firm that uses PR to elevate pioneers for positive change. She is also a Returned Peace Corps Volunteer.

language kindness climate crisis immigrants inclusion criminal justice
Culture

People with low emotional intelligence are more likely to vote Republican, new study claims

"The results of this study were univocal."

via Gage Skidmore

The common stereotypes about liberals and conservatives are that liberals are bleeding hearts and conservatives are cold-hearted.

It makes sense, conservatives want limited government and to cut social programs that help the more vulnerable members of society. Whereas liberals don't mind paying a few more dollars in taxes to help the unfortunate.

A recent study out of Belgium scientifically supports the notion that people who scored lower on emotional ability tests tend to have right-wing and racist views.

Keep Reading Show less
psychology of republicans trump supporters cold conservatives authoritarians authoritarianism Donald Trump psychology low emotional intelligence republicans
Politics

‘Me Too’ at-home rape kit draws criticism: ‘There is absolutely no benefit here for victims’

Me Too Kit

The creator of the Me Too kit — an at home rape kit that has yet to hit the market — has come under fire as sexual assault advocates argue the kit is dangerous and misleading for women.

The kit is marketed as "the first ever at home kit for commercial use," according to the company's website. "Your experience. Your kit. Your story. Your life. Your choice. Every survivor has a story, every survivor has a voice." Customers will soon be able order one of the DIY kits in order to collect evidence "within the confines of the survivor's chosen place of safety" after an assault.

"With MeToo Kit, we are able to collect DNA samples and other tissues, which upon testing can provide the necessary time-sensitive evidence required in a court of law to identify a sexual predator's involvement with sexual assault," according to the website.

Keep Reading Show less
sexual assault me too rape kit
Health

Police broke into an innocent black man's house and arrested him. It was all caught on camera.

When homeowner Kazeem Oyeneyin was awakened by his burglar alarm he didn't expect a police officer to show up with his gun drawn, handcuff him in his underwear, and parade him outside in front of his neighbors under the suspicion of trying to burglarize his own home. But, unfortunately, that is exactly what happened.

Keep Reading Show less
community police
Culture

A Fox News anchor ripped on Trump's hurricane map calling it ‘fake news’

He scorched Trump with his own insult.

via Keith Boykin / Twitter

Fox News and President Trump seem like they may be headed for a breakup. "Fox is a lot different than it used to be," Trump told reporters in August after one of the network's polls found him trailing for Democrats in the 2020 election.

"There's something going on at Fox, I'll tell you right now. And I'm not happy with it," he continued.

Some Fox anchors have hit back at the president over his criticisms. "Well, first of all, Mr. President, we don't work for you," Neil Cavuto said on the air. "I don't work for you. My job is to cover you, not fawn over you or rip you, just report on you."

Keep Reading Show less
hurricane dorain trump sharpie map shepard smith fox news Fox News fox news shepard smith blasts trump hurricane
Politics

San Francisco has officially designated the NRA a domestic terrorist organization

Whoa.

Image by WorldSpectrum from Pixabay

Whoa. San Francisco just upped the ante in the nation's debates over gun legislation in the U.S.

In a unanimous resolution, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors has designated the National Rifle Association a domestic terrorist organization. It also urges other local and state governments, as well as the federal government, to do the same.

Keep Reading Show less
nra gun control gun legislation guns
Culture