GOOD

Another research study proves what we already knew: Deportations have no affect on crime

Tod Perry
09.24.19
US EntryWaiver Services

When Donald Trump announced he was running for president in 2015, he launched into a disgusting rant about undocumented immigrants from Mexico, accusing them of the most heinous behaviors.

"They are not our friend, believe me," he said. "They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."

Trump's speech was a powerful and disturbing example of the undying myth that immigrants commit more crime than native-born Americans. This belief helps people rationalize their racist attitudes and gives them a reason to scapegoat immigrant communities for a variety of social ills.

Study after study shows that the idea that immigrants, even the undocumented, commit more crimes than the native-born population is just that: a myth.

RELATED: The 'Best Undocumented Golfer in America' is living proof of how immigrants make America a better place

The University of California at Davis recently released a far-reaching study that explains why deporting undocumented immigrants has no real effect on crime rates.

The study focused on a program called Secure Communities, which was founded during the George W. Bush administration and eventually canceled under Barack Obama in 2014. It was re-instituted in 2017 when Donald Trump took office.

The program increased data-sharing between Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and local police departments with the ultimate goal of increasing deportations.

U.S. Immigration and Customs / Flickr

The study looked into over a thousand communities that enacted the program, comparing the level of crime before and after its inception. The study found that there was no corresponding drop in crime, even in the cities that deported the most people.

These numbers held true for both violent and property crime.

"A large majority of people who are deported through Secure Communities ... don't have convictions for serious crimes," Randy Capp, director of research for U.S. programs at the Migration Policy Institute, told Mic.

Capp says the most common crimes committed by undocumented people are drunk driving and small-scale drug possession and that "deportations of people who actually have been convicted of much more serious crimes are a really small share of the total." Therefore, the program "doesn't have that great an impact on overall crime."

RELATED: What Trump's 2,000-mile wall on the U.S.-Mexico border would actually look like

The University of Davis study just confirms what we've known for a long time. A 2017 study on the incarceration rates of native-born Americans versus immigrants arrived at the same results.

In the context of crime, victimization, and immigration in the United States, research shows that people are afraid of immigrants because they think immigrants are a threat to their safety and engage in many violent and property crimes. However, quantitative research has consistently shown that being foreign born is negatively associated with crime overall and is not significantly associated with committing either violent or property crime. If an undocumented immigrant is arrested for a criminal offense, it tends to be for a misdemeanor.

A landmark study by Alex Nowresh from the libertarian-leaning Cato Institute found that undocumented immigrants in Texas actually commit fewer crimes than native-born Americans by a large margin.

He examined incarceration rates in Texas and found that in 2015, the rate of convictions per 100,000 undocumented immigrants was 16% lower than that of the native-born. It also found that undocumented people were 56% less likely to be convicted of homicide than a native-born American in Texas.

If Americans could simply wake up and realize that immigrants, whether documented or not, aren't a crime threat, it'd help create the open and accepting society we all deserve.

It would also help stop the war on immigrants that tears apart families while allowing law enforcement agencies to focus their resources on the real sources of crime.

immigration crime study deportation
Communities

Fox News anchor rips Trump for his role in the Ukraine blackmail scandal

via YouTube / DC Examiner

As the drums of impeachment beat louder and louder in Washington, D.C. over Donald Trump's alleged attempt to blackmail the president of Ukraine, the talking heads at Fox News are in full spin cycle.

Multiple reports claim that Trump attempted to extort Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky by withholding $400 million in military aid while demanding he call for an investigation into Hunter Biden, the son of Trump's likely Democratic opponent in the 2020 election, Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden was a paid board member of Burisma Holdings, a Ukrainian gas company, while Joe Biden was Vice President.

Keep Reading Show less
donald trump ukraine hunter biden joe biden Shepard Smith impeachment
Politics

Dr. Katharine Hayhoe is an evangelical Christian climate scientist — and a breath of fresh air

YouTube / Global Weirding with Katharine Hayhoe

If you peruse the comments on any article about climate change, you'll see scores of people claiming that climate change is a hoax and that the masses are being duped by some version of a globalist conspiracy in which thousands upon thousands of professional earth scientists are being paid off by boogeyman George Soros. Such denial about the reality of climate change crosses cultures, but one group is particularly prone to questioning the scientific consensus: white American evangelical Christians.

According to Pew Research, over a third of evangelical Christians claim there is "no solid evidence" that climate change is happening, and white evangelical Christians in the U.S. are much more likely to be skeptical of the science than other demographics. Most of the strongest voices in the climate change denier camp are religiously and politically conservative, which may lead those who view the world in binary, black and white terms — conservative/liberal, Republican/Democrat, saved/damned, good/evil — to automatically swing toward listening to deniers before listening to the vast majority of scientists.

Keep Reading Show less
climate change denial science earth environment climate crisis
The Planet

Youth activists gather to fight climate change at UN Summit: 'We need to transform anger into action'

Julian Meehan

Young leaders from around the world are gathering at the United Nations Headquarters in New York Saturday to address arguably the most urgent issue of our time. The Youth Climate Summit comes on the heels of an international strike spearheaded by Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old climate activist from Sweden, who arrived in New York via emissions-free sailboat earlier this month.

Translated from Swedish, "berg" means "mountain," so it may feel fated that a young woman with Viking blood in her veins and summit in her name would be at the helm. But let's go out on a limb and presume Thunberg, in keeping with most activists, would chafe at the notion of pre-ordained "destiny," and rightly so. Destiny is passive — it happens to you. It's also egomaniacal. Change, on the other hand, is active; you have to fight. And it is humble. "We need to get angry and understand what is at stake," Thunberg declared. "And then we need to transform that anger into action."

This new generation of activists' most pernicious enemy is denial. The people in charge — complacent politicians and corporation heads who grossly benefit from maintaining the status quo — are buffered from real-life consequences of climate change. But millions of people don't share that privilege. For them, climate change isn't an abstract concept, but a daily state of emergency, whether it comes in the form of "prolonged drought in sub-Saharan Africa…devastating tropical storms sweeping across Southeast Asia, the Caribbean and the Pacific…[or] heatwaves and wildfires," as Amnesty International reportsare all too real problems people are facing on a regular basis.

RELATED: Greta Thunberg urges people to turn to nature to combat climate change

Keep Reading Show less
climate crisis un summit activists activism
The Planet

18 of the best signs from New York's Climate Strike march

Millions of people in over 150 countries across the globe marched for lawmakers and corporations to take action to help stop climate change on Friday, September 20.

The Climate Strikes were organized by children around the world as an extension of the of the "Fridays for Future" campaign. Students have been walking out of classrooms on Fridays to speak out about political inaction surrounding the climate crisis.

"We need to act right now to stop burning fossil fuels and ensure a rapid energy revolution with equity, reparations and climate justice at its heart," organizers say.

There's no doubt the visual images from the marches send a powerful message to those on the ground but especially those watching from around the world. GOOD's own Gabriel Reilich was on the scene for the largest of the Climate Strikes. Here are 18 of the best signs from the Climate Strike march in New York City.

Keep Reading Show less
climate strike climate change new york city climate strike signs

How you can get involved in the Global Climate Strike

September 20th marks the beginning of a pivotal push for the future of our planet. The Global Climate Strike will set the stage for the United Nations Climate Action Summit, where more than 60 nations are expected to build upon their commitment to 2015's Paris Agreement for combating climate change.

Millions of people are expected to take part in an estimated 4,000 events across 130 countries.

Keep Reading Show less
global climate strike greta thunberg united nations climate change
The Planet