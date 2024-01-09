Dad who claims he was unfit to be a girl dad composes touching poem for his daughter

Dads play an essential role in raising a child and helping them realize their individuality. A good dad also gives a major boost to a girl’s confidence. Since a dad is involved in such complex facets of a girl’s life, it's natural to feel a little scared of going wrong as a new girl-dad. Man on TikTok had a similar feeling when he came to know that his second child would be a girl. @nailinmyfoot shared that the news made him very nervous. “Being a boy dad came naturally,” he expressed, “I never had any fears or reservations about it. I just jumped right in.” His reservations stemmed from his belief that he barely knew anything about the intricacies of a girl or a woman. He says that he still feels that he tricked his wife into marrying him.

However, he’s thankful that he took his role very seriously since it has helped him a lot in the long run. He added that it would have been nicer if he had a little more self-belief in the beginning. He thought she would turn out more like a delicate flower, but she turned out more like a raccoon and badger mixture. Very cute, but also very fierce. He’s nonetheless very grateful to have her. Her ferocious attitude was also right up his alley and helped her connect better with his daughter, he adds. To describe her and give her tribute, the dad penned down words that would touch any daughter’s heart.

In his poem called “Banks” the dad wrote, “She hardly listens to me, but I supplied her with that trait. She’s more free than her peers. She won’t fall for tricks or bait. She rarely takes my affection, though I offer it despite. Filled to the brim with fire, she likes to play but loves to fight.” He says this while describing his daughter’s fierce side. He continues, “She cuts me with her razor eyes and melts me with a look. She can throw a tantrum that will leave a grown man shook,” he writes, marveling at her duality. “I don’t raise her although I’m with her every hour that’s for sure. She flourishes in her own world,” he writes in praise of his daughter’s free spirit. “I’m here to steer her power. I can’t wait until tomorrow to see what else the girl will do. Yet I hate to watch the sun go down, Father Time collects its due. She’s not for the faint of heart, the passive or the mild. She’s never had a boring moment, she’s cunning. She’s wild," he says.

He concluded the poem by saying that now he would sign up for it a thousand times. He also added that it’s an honor to be the dad of his daughter, a girl he doesn’t deserve. The poem is dripping with the dad’s love and adoration, showing just how much of a girl dad he is despite saying that he wasn’t equipped to be one. The poem touched many people on TikTok who commented that he was the right choice for his wife and is a great girl dad and it couldn’t have been better. @jackiereeder2 commented, "You have no idea the power that you are giving her, just by seeing her for who she is. Steer her, don’t change her." @meehan2077 wrote, "You better copyright that poem. It's only a matter of time before somebody posts it with their daughter. It's beautiful. I love the story!"