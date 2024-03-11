Dakota Johnson explains why art must always be made by humans and not AI

"Art is not a luxury, it’s sustenance," Actor Ethan Hawke once said. It's without doubt one of the most important forms of human expression. With AI making its way into all walks of life, it's also slowly making inroads into the art forms. From filmmaking to digital art and even writing, AI appears to be replacing human expression and it could have a long-term impact on our daily lives. The real question is, can AI truly create something that touches a person's heart? Actress Dakota Johnson doesn't believe so. In an interview with Bustle, the actress shared her views on art made by committees based on algorithms and AI. She makes a good case for why art and films should be made by humans and not AI. The actress expresses that the audience is smarter than what the executives believe them to be.

The comments come at a time when her new movie "Madame Web" tanked at the box office. The actress shared that she's not surprised that her recent Marvel release has gone down the way it has. When asked the reason for the same, she answered, "It’s so hard to get movies made, and in these big movies that get made — and it’s even starting to happen with the little ones, which is what’s really freaking me out — decisions are being made by committees, and art does not do well when it’s made by committee." She added that good films are made by filmmakers with artists around them. It must be necessary to capture a sense of authenticity that speaks to the audience. The actress firmly believes that one cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms. "My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they’re not. Audiences will always be able to sniff out bull****. Even if films start to be made with AI, humans aren’t going to want to see those," she adds.

One can say it takes a lot more than crunching a few numbers to make art that serves its target audience well. The actress further shares that making the movie was a different experience for her altogether. She says that she hasn't done something like this before and won't do anything like it in the future as it doesn't make sense. The actress also shared how something you sign up for turns into another thing altogether while it's being made. She says, "Sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, Wait, what?"

About the reviews being written about "Madame Web," the actress says that it isn't great to be a part of something that's getting ripped to shreds but she can't say that she doesn't understand why it is happening. The actress also predicted that she knows that this part would be the most talked about with people writing that she has finally broken her silence about the movie. She was right as people are talking about it in one way or the other. She added that she wasn't breaking her silence, she was just talking about the movie. We can say that the actress has a good enough reason to believe that human emotions should be the vantage point of any artistic endeavor.