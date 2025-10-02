Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

For investor, Prince 'Purple Rain' musical heading to Broadway realizes a 'lifelong dream'

"He was such an amazing talent, a musical genius," says Craig Shapiro.

prince, purple rain, purple rain musical, purple rain broadway, purple rain movie

An investor in the the 'Purple Rain' musical says the production helps realize a personal dream.

Photo credit: Warner Records via Amazon (left, cropped) / Photo credit: Canva, Rusian Lytvyn from Зображення користувача Руслан Литвин (right, cropped)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedOct 02, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

Craig Shapiro was an early investor in Purple Rain: The Musical, an upcoming stage adaptation of the beloved 1984 Prince film. But this major opportunity wasn’t just about business—it’s the realization of a "lifelong dream" that began in childhood.

"I’m a massive fan," he tells GOOD over Zoom from his home in Washington D.C. "I have two older cousins who were almost like big brothers to me—one is six years older than me, and one is nine years older. When I was a little kid, they were really into Prince. It was the first music I remember. I looked up to them: 'Oh, my God, they are the coolest guys in the whole world!' Whatever music they listened to, I said, 'I’ve gotta listen to that.' We used to go to the beach in the summer [growing up], and they brought a cassette tape of Purple Rain. I was like, "This is dripping with awesomeness.’"

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Decades later, shortly after Prince died in 2016, Shapiro started hearing whispers about a possible Broadway adaptation. So the investor, a former GOOD Magazine collaborator and founder of the venture-capital firm Collaborative Fund, made the right connections and became involved in the musical—a buzzed-about project directed by Tony-nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz, with a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Tony winner Jason Michael Webb, and choreography by Ebony Williams. Crucially for Prince fans, it also features two of The Artist’s core musical collaborators, drummer Bobby Z. and keyboardist Morris Hayes, as music advisors.

Before hitting Broadway, the production will take flight in the perfect location, running October 16-November 16 at the State Theatre in Prince’s native Minneapolis. "I hope that there’s going to be a lot of coverage when this thing hits Broadway," Shapiro says, "but right now it’s still flying under the radar. It’s so Prince."

He spoke to GOOD about the extent of his Prince fandom, how he got involved in the musical, and the unifying power of Purple Rain.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Shapiro's Prince fandom

Can you talk about your personal connection to the film and Prince’s work? How did that lead you to getting involved with the musical?

[Years after discovering Purple Rain], I joined the [fan club] New Power Generation Music Club. I went to at least a dozen live performances at Hard Rock in L.A., the Fillmore in San Francisco, the Cap Center in D.C.—big venues, small venues. In fact, I saw him on his final tour, Piano & a Microphone, in Oakland. It was absolutely stunning, and he passed shortly after that. There were rumors about this potential Broadway show, and I was like, "I’m so far outside of that world and community, but if there’s a way I can get involved and be supportive, that would be a lifelong dream." As a venture capitalist, I see how hard it is to start something new, to cobble together money early on. I thought this could be a way that my wife and I could support them, to potentially give them some initial fuel financially to get that production going.

I’m still kicking myself because Prince came through Atlanta on that tour, and I wasn’t able to make the show. His shows at the Fox Theatre were his last ever.

He was such an amazing talent, a musical genius, and the fact that he played every instrument. He had such a sense of humor, too. Even during that last show [I attended], he was just messing with the crowd. He was a human being, and we all have struggles and insecurities, but he showed up in a way that almost seemed like he was having fun with the world, despite his massive celebrity and success. He had kind of a wry smile. I’ll never forget that show—my wife and I went, and we still talk about it. He just oozed this amazing inner confidence that was such a wild mixture of masculinity, femininity—it was like somebody who is living their true self, which is so refreshing.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The musical's "authenticity"

One unique element of the Purple Rain musical is having two longtime Prince bandmates, Bobby Z. and Morris Hayes, as advisers. It really gives the project a kind of pedigree, especially given how particular and meticulous Prince was about his music. Can you talk about their involvement—what exactly are they doing as advisers? Is it just quality control?

I don’t know the intricacies of their involvement, but I have to imagine it’s tied to the quality and the accuracy and authenticity of the production. I’m sure you know this, but Bobby Z. was Prince’s original drummer and [appeared in] the Purple Rain film. He literally lived the story with Prince, so I think having his direct involvement is—again, I can’t speak to the day to day—but it’s a key piece. For Morris, he spent more than 20 years as Prince’s keyboardist [primarily from 1992 to 2012] and music director, so he helped shape some of Prince’s biggest live moments. When you asked that question, it was spot on because [having them involved] kind of ensures that this isn’t going to run afoul of the movie and music. Between the two of them, they really knew Prince’s music best. Their fingerprints are all over his legacy. I think it’s rare for a Broadway show to have this kind of direct line back to the original artist, which is a nice tribute.

Another nice tribute is that the musical is being staged in Minneapolis before heading to Broadway. It seems rather obvious why you’d want to do that, but can you talk about that decision? It feels like a "best of both worlds" situation.

I couldn’t agree more. I wasn’t involved in the decision to do that, but I felt the exact same way when they shared that news. Obviously, Paisley Park is the birthplace of so much. For this creative genius to come from that city—it’s such a cool tribute to start there. It speaks, again, to the authenticity. This wasn’t a fly-by-night thing, like, "Let’s throw this together and see what happens." It’s been a long time in the making, where they’ve taken careful consideration for how to get it right. When I saw Prince at The Fillmore in San Francisco, he played a show earlier in the night at one of the bigger stadiums. But the whisper on the street was that he’d show up at the Fillmore for a bit of an after-show. This kind of feels like that.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Purple healing rain

This is such a divided time in our country. Do you think there’s anything particularly relevant about the musical being staged now? Prince is that rare artist who appeals to a wide swath of people: classic-rock people, pop fans, funk lovers…Who better than Prince to speak to us?

Just speaking as a Prince fan and an interested party, I absolutely agree with you on multiple levels. During the pandemic, we were isolated, and now things have thawed out, and we’re going to see live music and sporting events again. But I was talking to someone who was recently at an L.A. Dodgers game. They said, "I was sitting in the cheap seats, and with the guy sitting next to me, there was zero doubt that we were on opposite ends of the political spectrum that is such a strong current in today’s culture, but we were both diehard Dodgers fans. There’s a home run, we’re standing up and high-fiving. I ordered a beer, and he passed it to me. We’re laughing and engaging." I think Prince is a great example of [someone] who brings people together. There are so many people [for whom] Prince conjures up memories: "When I was at my high school homecoming, we slow-danced to 'Purple Rain.' That was my first love." It kind of transcends a lot of these lines today that are super divisive. I think that’s a really interesting piece. I think the other is that Prince was actually quite a philanthropist and did so mostly anonymously—he gave money to organizations and to people, and a lot of it I didn’t learn about until after his passing. The more we can find events like a show or some type of entertainment to break down some of those divides, it’s a good thing. And Prince is unique in that sense because he ties back to nostalgia from when a lot of us were growing up.

Let’s end with this: What’s your favorite Prince song and album? I understand if you feel like you have to say Purple Rain and "Purple Rain."

My favorite song is "The Beautiful Ones"—I just love that song so much. I can’t pick a favorite album. It’s hard not to go with Purple Rain, just because it’s what kicked things off, circling back to the beginning of our conversation. Just that indelible memory of being at the beach and my older cousins popping in that cassette—it really changed my life in a way. But I love Diamonds and Pearls, even a lot of the more recent music. It’s hard to pick a favorite album, but I would say, for non-music-related reasons, I’ve got to go with Purple Rain.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

princebroadwaytheatermusicalsmusic historymusiciansinterviewsfilmspop culturemusic

The Latest

adult child older parent relationships, relationships, communication, tips, advice
Family

Experts have one important tip for parents to get their children to visit more often

prince, purple rain, purple rain musical, purple rain broadway, purple rain movie
Culture

For investor, Prince 'Purple Rain' musical heading to Broadway realizes a 'lifelong dream'

Josh Thompson, professional clown, getting fired, support person, viral story, New Zealand, workplace humor, HR meeting, creative layoff, Joseph Brosnahan
Past Events

A man knew he was being fired. The 'support person' he brought to the meeting is legendary.

disability rights, accessibility, ableism, discrimination, viral TikTok, Madeline Delp, parking attendant, harassment, wheelchair user, public access
Past Events

Woman in wheelchair left shaken after parking attendant berates her over disabled spot

More For You

racial profiling, BMW, car dealership, customer service, discrimination, viral TikTok, consumer rights, car buying, power move, walking away

Woman looking to buy a car one-ups snarky salesman.

Canva

A BMW salesman refused to let her test drive. Her response was the perfect power move.

Shopping for a new car should be an exciting experience, but for one woman, it turned into a frustrating lesson in disrespect. In a viral TikTok (since deleted), user @ta.mia.a shared her experience at a BMW dealership where a salesman’s dismissive attitude cost him a cash sale and ignited a conversation about racial profiling.

Her video, which has been viewed over a million times, begins inside the luxury BMW she was hoping to purchase. The text overlay sets the scene: "POV: I was gonna buy this car with cash today, but the salesman was being rude."

Keep ReadingShow less
dinner etiquette, splitting the bill, Reddit, viral story, AITA, entitlement, money etiquette, boundaries, friend drama, dining out

A server brings drinks to the table of guests

Canva

A woman told him to 'be a gentleman' and pay for everyone. His response went viral.

A man’s simple dinner invitation to an old friend turned into a masterclass in standing up to entitlement after he was ambushed by a massive bill and four strangers who refused to pay. His story, shared on Reddit by user u/SEO403, quickly went viral as thousands of people weighed in on the audacious encounter.

The man explained that while on vacation in his home country, he invited a friend to dinner. The friend then asked if he could bring along three women and another man, and the original poster agreed. The group enjoyed a lavish meal at a restaurant of his choosing, but the pleasant evening took a sharp turn when the $825 bill arrived.

Keep ReadingShow less
mom, children, baby, delivery room, newborn, love, organ donor

Kathleen Thorson surrounded by her family in a hospital room

GoFundMe

Days after having her newborn, this mom's final act of love saved 12 lives

It’s a story of profound loss and breathtaking generosity that continues to resonate years after it first touched the world. It’s the story of Kathleen Thorson, a mother of four whose final act on this earth was a miracle for 12 other people.

Kathleen and her husband, Jesse, had just welcomed their fourth child, a son named Teddy. But just five days after the joyful birth, their world was shattered when Kathleen suffered a catastrophic intracerebral hemorrhage. Despite doctors' best efforts, it became clear she would not survive.

Keep ReadingShow less
workplace surveillance, spyware, employee rights, Reddit, tech support, IT, work culture, privacy, computer performance, viral story

A smiling woman on her laptop

Canva

Her company spied on her with RAM-hogging software. Her 'uno reverse' was brilliant.

When an office worker's computer started lagging, she initially suspected a simple technical glitch. But the real cause was far more invasive: her company had installed spyware that was recording her every move and, in the process, devouring her computer’s resources.

In a Reddit post that has since gone viral, user u/Rakhered shared her story of digital rebellion. "I'm not super concerned with being surveilled personally (my job is more project-driven)," she wrote, "but after seeing this damn spy program consistently taking up a third of my RAM, I decided enough was enough."

Keep ReadingShow less
airplane etiquette, seat-swap, flying with kids, Mumsnet, travel debate, parenting, passenger rights, family travel, airline seats, viral post

A full airplane cabin

Canva

Mom thought her airplane seat-swap was brilliant—passengers strongly disagreed

Sometimes, traveling with young kids requires a little grace from fellow passengers. But not everyone is eager to offer it, especially at 30,000 feet.

One mom-to-be found herself caught in this tension when she asked the internet whether it was fair to ask other passengers to move so she could sit with her toddler. The answers she received were eye-opening, if not a little harsh.

Keep ReadingShow less
gym, bodybuilding, wholesome, viral video, TikTok, Instagram, Sebastian Anderson, Mama TJ, Ms. Olympia, ESPN

A man takes a selfie at the gym

Canva

An elderly woman interrupted his gym selfie. He was stunned to find out she was a bodybuilding legend.

A wholesome moment in a gym is capturing hearts across the internet, reminding everyone that wisdom can come from the most unexpected places. The video, originally shared by bodybuilder Sebastian Anderson and circulated by major outlets like ESPN, shows a simple interaction that turned out to be anything but.

The clip begins with a familiar scene: Anderson is in front of a mirror, phone set up to record as he flexes for a post-workout video. Suddenly, an older Asian woman who was training nearby walks into the frame. Without hesitation, she steps up and begins to gently correct his pose, adjusting his shoulders and guiding him on how to best display his muscles for the camera.

Keep ReadingShow less
catherine o'hara, john candy, eulogy, friendship, speeches

Catherine O'Hara's eulogy of John Candy was perfection.

Photo credit: YouTube screenshot from Rotten Tomatoes' 'Uncle Buck' trailer (left) / Jocelyn Richards, City of Toronto Archives, Fonds 200, Series 1281, File 2251 via Wikimedia Commons (right, cropped)

Catherine O'Hara's tear-jerking eulogy for John Candy was a master class in honoring a friend

It seems impossible to hate John Candy, the big-hearted comic-actor best known for his string of charismatic film roles in the 1980s and early 1990s—from Stripes to Planes, Trains, and Automobiles to Uncle Buck. Sadly, he died in 1994, at the young age of 43, following a heart attack. But with a tear-jerking eulogy delivered during a memorial service in Toronto, close friend and collaborator Catherine O’Hara surveyed just how much life he packed into those four decades.

O’Hara had immense love for her fellow Canadian, with whom she worked on the sketch series SCTV, as part of the Second City Toronto improv troupe, and in the blockbuster film Home Alone. But she opened the nine-minute speech by summarizing all of the ways he "enriched" other people’s worlds, including so many small acts of kindness.

Keep ReadingShow less
free speech, first amendment, constitution, freedom of the press, movies

Here are 5 thought-provoking films that explore free speech.

Photo credit: Canva, Aflo Images from アフロ（Aflo) (left, cropped) / indahlestar29 | Indah Lestari (right, cropped)

For absolutely no reason, here are 5 thought-provoking films about free speech

We don’t need an excuse to write about free speech and the mass media—the First Amendment is always a worthwhile topic. There’s truly no particular reason we’d choose to do that in September 2025, on a lovely early-fall afternoon. Well, OK, I guess there is one natural jumping-off point: the still-simmering saga involving Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Disney, President Trump, the FCC, and displeased affiliate-station owners.

Following Kimmel’s (as of this writing) short-lived suspension following a controversial monologue joke, the concept of free speech has been top of mind for many Americans. (Just look at the Google Trends data—interest for the search term "first amendment" surged in mid-September.) It’s only natural to extend that curiosity over to your cinema or streaming platform, whether you’re looking for an intriguing documentary, harrowing biopic, or disturbing sci-fi dystopia. Here are five acclaimed films that feel especially worth watching any time—but also, maybe, especially, right now.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025