After being gutted by federal funding cuts, Bob Ross’ paintings are saving public TV stations

After Congress passed a bill cutting federal funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Public Broadcasting Service, and National Public Radio, local television stations have been scrambling to find ways to continue operating and provide programming.
Eliminating the $1.1 billion that was initially allocated for public broadcasting has left 330 PBS stations and 246 NPR stations wondering how they can afford licensing fees for popular programs. Luckily, those stations will get some financial help from one of public television’s most popular personalities, Bob Ross.
How Bob Ross's estate is helping fund public TV
Thirty paintings created by the calm painter and TV star will be put up for auction by his estate to raise money for these stations so they can continue to air popular programs such as This Old House, America’s Test Kitchen, Julia Child’s French Chef Classics, and, naturally, Ross’ The Best of Joy of Painting. The majority of these paintings will be ones created on episodes of his show. Three of Ross’s paintings will be auctioned off at Bonhams in Los Angeles on November 11, 2025, followed by additional auctions in New York, Boston, London, and online. It’s estimated that the total sale of these paintings could net up to $1.4 million, with all profits going to stations that provide content from American Public Television.
Bob Ross is one of the most recognizable public television figures who isn't also a Muppet on Sesame Street. With his puffed-out hair and hippie-like disposition, one couldn’t fathom that he was once a drill sergeant for the U.S. Air Force before dedicating his life to the arts. Ross’s television show, The Joy of Painting, aired throughout the 1980s and early 1990s until Ross passed from lymphoma in 1995. Despite being gone for 30 years, his programs remain popular as reruns on public television, along with his shows and clips being shared on YouTube and Twitch for a new generation of painters and those who enjoy the relaxation that Ross’ personality brings.
"Bob Ross dedicated his life to making art accessible to everyone through public television. This auction ensures his legacy continues to support the very medium that brought his joy and creativity into American homes for decades," Joan Kowalski, president of Bob Ross Inc., said in a statement.
How to help your local public TV station
Whether it is PBS or your local NBC/CBS/etc, affiliate, local television is still considered an important resource for communities, especially in rural towns, to get information about their neighborhoods—whether it’s weather forecasts, local news, entertainment, or politics that would otherwise be overlooked by national programming.
If you wish to support your local television stations, whether PBS-affiliated or not, there are several ways you can help. In some cases, you can donate or purchase advertising; however, the simplest way to support your station is to watch it through an over-the-air antenna or using other methods on your smart TV or laptop. Many popular streaming platforms, including Roku, Sling, and YouTube TV, offer access to local channels. You can also advocate for your local TV station by contacting your elected officials and sharing your concerns with them.
