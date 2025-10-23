Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

These 'Twin Peaks' words of everyday wisdom feel profound. But what do therapists think?

"Every day, once a day, give yourself a present," Special Agent Dale Cooper once said.

twin peaks, tv quotes, therapy, special agent dale cooper, kyle maclachlan

What do therapists think of this famous bit of life advice from 'Twin Peaks'?

YouTube screenshot via mismattia ('Twin Peaks') / Photo credit: Canva, Koenlon's Images (text box)
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedOct 23, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

One of the wisest philosophers in TV history is Dale Cooper: a sharp-jawed and somewhat mysterious FBI special agent with a fondness for "damn fine" coffee, a deeply cosmic interest in Tibet, and the uncanny ability to solve mysteries by throwing stones at bottles.

When Twin Peaks premiered back in 1990, there were many reasons to grow obsessed with this surreal, soapy murder-mystery—was any other show taking you into dream worlds filled with noir-jazz and reversed dialogue and eerie red curtains? But you probably kept coming back because Kyle MacLachlan, amid all the strangeness, imbued Agent Cooper with a rich humanity. You didn’t always understand him, but you still felt like he could teach you something.

There are many life lessons woven into Twin Peaks, but the most famous is probably from Season One’s seventh episode, "Realization Time," written by Harley Peyton and directed by Caleb Deschanel. The scene in question takes place in the show’s famous Double R Diner, where Cooper and the titular town’s sheriff, Harry S. Truman (Michael Ontkean), arrive on business. Before they leave, waitress Shelly Johnson (Mädchen Amick) asks the investigative duo if they’d like some coffee. Truman, in a hurry, tries to refuse. But a smiling Cooper, perhaps knowing they both need this small win, takes charge.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

"Harry," he says, placing his hand on his colleague’s shoulder, "I’m going to let you in on a little secret. Every day, once a day, give yourself a present. Don’t plan it. Don’t wait for it. Just…let it happen. It could be a new shirt at the men’s store, a catnap in your office chair, or two cups of good, hot, black coffee—like this."

That quote has lived a full life beyond the show, popping up routinely on Reddit threads and forums. And it sure feels like solid wisdom—if we’re able to reward ourselves daily with some kind of dedicated dopamine rush, even if it’s from something small like a tasty beverage or 10 minutes of peaceful quiet in nature, doesn’t that make life feel more…alive? If we’re stuck in rigid routine, it’s hard to feel excitement in the little things.

But what do therapists think? Is this just a clever piece of TV writing, or is it something more profound that we should try to implement in our lives, when possible? To get some insight, I asked a handful of professionals. Here’s what I learned.

Sarah Herstich, a licensed trauma therapist and owner of Reclaim Therapy in Horsham, Pennsylvania, tells GOOD that this quote, from a nervous system perspective, "isn’t just cute TV banter."

"What Cooper's describing is basically micro-moments of regulation and presence," she said. "When we pause to notice something good, even something tiny, we're interrupting the stress response cycle. That catnap, that coffee, the feel of a new shirt? They can be anchor points that pull us back into our bodies and out of the mental loop of everything we still need to do. The 'don’t plan it, don't wait for it' piece is what makes this actually useful. So much of my work is helping people stop living three steps ahead or stuck rehashing yesterday. When you're looking for a small present for yourself in the moment, you have to be here. You have to notice. And noticing what feels good right now is a skill most of us have completely abandoned."

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Herstich says things get "complicated," however, for people in "survival mode or feeling stuck in depression."

She adds, "[They] might read this and think 'Great, but nothing feels good.' I get that. But even then, the practice of scanning for something that doesn't make you feel worse? Still worth it. It's less about chasing a feel-good moment and more about retraining your system to look for neutral-to-okay instead of constantly bracing for the next bad thing. So, as a trauma therapist, I do think it's practical advice. But it takes a softness toward yourself that most people don't naturally have. Which is probably why it sounds so easy and feels so impossible."

Kai Korpak, a licensed clinical social worker at Best Therapies in Chicago, says that our beloved special agent seems to be advocating for "practicing mindfulness…staying in the present moment, and practicing acceptance." He adds, "This allows one to be in the moment while not waiting and being reactive, rather letting things happen naturally."

Meanwhile, let’s consult Lisa Shows, a self-described "Twin Peaks fan" who is also a licensed professional counselor and the owner of Bright Potential Counseling in Flagstaff, Arizona.

"I love Dale Cooper and think this is good advice," she says. "There is a type of therapy called 'Problem-Solving Therapy' (a pretty on-the-nose, Behavioral Psychology technique), and part of the treatment is called a 'daily pleasurable activity.' This is purposeful because with depression or anxiety, we tend to withdraw from pleasure, and this practice helps to counteract that. Additionally, it helps to increase positive reinforcement. The theory is that our mood is shaped in part by our behavior. It helps to reduce stress and thus we can think more clearly. It also helps to build a sense of mastery and control, which are important for mental health. And finally, this act, especially if it is a daily structured one, helps clients to re-establish positive routines."

Dale Cooper: Special Agent, unofficial therapist. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have some rocks I need to hurl at bottles.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

life lessonsmindfulnesswisdommental healthpresent momenttwin peakskyle maclachlandavid lynchmark frosttherapytelevision

The Latest

Mark Hamill, Luke Skywalker, Star Wars, LGBTQ+ fans, William Shatner, Luke sexuality, headcanon, inclusivity, Jedi code, fandom debate, Out Magazine, Mara Jade, asexuality, interpretation, clickbait, online discourse, sci-fi icons, Hamill quote, misquote, Luke debate
Past Events

Mark Hamill was asked if Luke Skywalker is gay and had the perfect response

phish, jam bands, halloween, halloween concerts, cover songs
Culture

5 full-album Halloween live covers by Phish that you'll love, even if you hate jam bands

space discovery, second moon, nasa, astronomy, outer space
Science

NASA confirms Earth has an extra 'moon' for the next 58 years. Here's how big it is.

twin peaks, tv quotes, therapy, special agent dale cooper, kyle maclachlan
Culture

These 'Twin Peaks' words of everyday wisdom feel profound. But what do therapists think?

More For You

Ireland, basic income, artist income, universal basic income, culture

Ireland paying artists without any strings paid off with return on investment.

via Canva/Photos

Ireland paid artists a basic income and it was a boost for the economy. Here's what they earn.

Since mankind took form, humans have been making art —from cave wall paintings to today's computer-generated animation. Art has been made to serve the public for commercial purposes and for the illumination of the people. With that in mind, the question is whether the government should pay people to make it.

For the past three years, Ireland has invested in 2,000 artists, paying them around $1,500 per month in basic income. Some may argue that it would be a waste of taxpayer money. However, after the three-year trial ended, the endeavor was a net positive for the Irish economy, so the government made the program permanent.

Keep ReadingShow less
neuroscientitsts, mind hack, learning, 2-3-5-7 method, grasping information, brain power, forgetting curve

Practicing playing guitar.

Image via Canva (ianmcdonnell)

Neuroscientists swear by this mind hack that makes learning anything faster and easier

When it comes to memorization, repeating something over and over again has been the basic tactic most of us have used since starting elementary school. It's long, tedious, often ineffective, and sometimes feels just plain exhausting. But there's good news: the 2357 method is here to help. Yes, this involves repeated visits to subject matter—there's no escaping that part, but it integrates subtle changes that really help. These are the basic steps:

What is the 2-3-5-7 method?

  • Day 1: Revise your initial notes — This might be the biggest hurdle, because nobody, after just learning something, wants to dive right in. Going back over what you just learned and refreshing and cleaning up the notes goes a long way. A 2025 study in the Oxford Academic found rewriting your notes helped with recall, especially for learning details.
  • Day 2: Revise and review them — A 2024 review by Brown University released by the Department of Educational Services found that revisiting and restructuring notes after initial exposure was a strong practice for memory, retention, and productivity.
  • Day 3: Revise and review again — It's the same principle behind Day 2. You can take a slightly different approach this time by focusing on other details or subjects you're not grasping as well. Try to find new ways that things connect and fit together.
  • Day 5: Revise and review again — The good news about Day 5 is that you get to take a break with no Day 4. Taking breaks between study sessions is crucial for combating the "forgetting curve." A 2022 study in the National Library of Medicine discovered that forgetting happens at different time intervals (short, intermediate, and long). Expanding the memorization structure helps tackle each hurdle.
  • Day 7: Revise and review again — The importance on Day 7 is to review more than revise. A great technique suggested by Ellefson is 'blurting.' It involves writing down everything you know about the subject, then checking your notes to find what you missed.

lightbulb, maximize retention, memorization techniques, sessions, studying, retrieval practice, active rewriting, results Creative concept of human brain in light bulb.Image via Canva (berkay08)

Keep ReadingShow less
Lauren Chan, Sports Illustrated, SI Swimsuit, body positivity, body diversity, plus-size model, LGBTQ+, lesbian, authenticity, Vogue, Henning

Model Lauren Chan's 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover, photographed by Ben Watts

Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated, https://swimsuit.si.com/swimsuit/model/lauren-chan-2025-si-swimsuit-photos

SI's first out lesbian swimsuit cover model shares the powerful photos that didn't the magazine

Lauren Chan made history this past April when she became the first out lesbian to cover Sports Illustrated's famed swimsuit issue.

Chan has been a plus-size model for over a decade, and in that time has been a vocal advocate of body diversity and size inclusivity in the fashion world.

Keep ReadingShow less
ChatGPT, AI, education, college, writing, term paper, critical thinking, cheating, technology in education, artificial intelligence

A professor stands in front of the class with a robot

Canva

College professors share the secret of how to catch ChatGPT in term papers

Some current college students welcome our A.I. overlords, especially when it comes to writing up term papers. ChatGPT has become a popular way for many students to cut corners when typing up essays, to the point where some barely write anything at all aside from the prompt. However, a study is showing that ChatGPT and other artificial intelligence programs aren't fooling any college professors and can expose students who are slacking off.

A published international study is showing that college professors can tell which essays are genuinely written by students versus ones that are compiled and cooked up by ChatGPT. The researchers at University of East Anglia and other universities that participated in the study analyzed 145 essays written by British university students and 145 essays written by ChatGPT with both batches writing about the same topics. What they have found is that while A.I. and large language models (L.L.M.s) wrote with proper grammar and were academically coherent, all of those essays lacked engagement techniques that are typically used by humans.

Keep ReadingShow less
The Bee Gees, The Beatles, 1973, The Midnight Special, medley, cover, acoustic, Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb, Paul McCartney

The Bee Gees paid tribute to The Beatles in 1973, playing a five-song acoustic medley on late-night TV.

Photo credit: YouTube screenshot ('The Midnight Special')

The Bee Gees honored The Beatles with this stunning covers medley in 1973

The Bee Gees are rightly remembered, first and foremost, for dominating the disco era. Their work on the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack is unimpeachable, from the sidewalk-strutting "Stayin’ Alive" to the tender balladry of "How Deep Is Your Love." But for fans unfamiliar with their earlier work, it’s often shocking to learn about the brother-trio’s other musical phases, including psychedelic-pop and folky soft-rock.

One excellent showcase of that range dates back to August 10, 1973, when they played a stripped-down acoustic medley of five Beatles classics on late-night show The Midnight Special. It was an interesting (and perhaps savvy) promotional choice: The band’s 11th and most recent LP, that year’s Life in a Tin Can, earned middling reviews and below-average sales, only reaching No. 69 on the Billboard 200. Perhaps looking back to The Fab Four—who’d broken up in 1970—was a safer bet than their single "Saw a New Morning," which petered out at No. 94 on the Hot 100.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jack White, The Upholsterers, The White Stripes, vinyl, hidden vinyl, Third Man Records, rock history, art, treasure hunt, Detroit music

(L) Jack White speaks into a microphone; (R) a ripped couch

Photo credit: YouTube screenshot from 'Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend' (Jack White), Photo credit: Canva (couch)

Jack White's former garage-punk band recorded a single and hid 100 vinyl copies inside furniture


Few rock stars know how to build mystique like Jack White—from playing super obscure vintage guitars to color-coding his various musical projects. The coolest example dates back to 2004, when he recorded a single, pressed 100 vinyl copies, and hid them all inside random pieces of furniture.

Before we dive in, let’s tackle some backstory. Prior to his music career, White worked as a professional upholsterer in his native Detroit—first as a teenage apprentice, assisting friend and future bandmate Brian Muldoon. White opened his own shop, Third Man Upholstery, at age 21 and made enough money to pay the bills. But he also turned that business into a kind of art project, likely alienating potential repeat customers with his unique style.

Keep ReadingShow less
boomers, millennials, emojis, thumbs-up emoji, generation differences

Why does the thumbs-up emoji feel so charged?

Photo credit: Canva, Wasin Pirom from Pexels (left, cropped) / Hurrah suhail from Pexels (right, cropped) / Khwanchai Phanthong's Images (box)

I analyzed my Boomer dad's use of the thumbs-up emoji. I learned something about us both.

"You guys have always been there for me over the years. I want you to know how much I appreciate it."

"👍"

Keep ReadingShow less
8-year-old, child, girl, letter to god, god, dog, puppies, post, reddit, redditor

Young girl writes a leter.

Photo credit Canva (Alena Ozerova)

Angry 8-year-old girl dying for a dog writes a letter to God. Six months later, a response.

When we are young, it can be difficult to understand that just because we desire something doesn't mean it's available or necessarily in our best interest. The holidays are often a moment for kids to write what they want to Santa Claus. But at other times of the year, where might a child reach for solutions?

One young girl decided to take matters into her own hands when her parents refused to give her a second dog. To solve her problem, she looked towards the heavens and sent a letter to God. Six months later, her parents were shocked when a response came through the mail—from a "Friend of God."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025